Michigan beef featured
DEWITT — The Michigan Beef Industry Commission is using the message “Great Lakes, Even Better Steaks” on roadside billboards this summer.
Six boards are located on highways like U.S. 127, M-115 and I-75.
MDARD grants available
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development presents the new Wastewater Infrastructure Fund Program to assist food and agriculture businesses in complying with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s wastewater regulations.
Companies may request up to $2 million per project. Applications are accepted until the program uses its $30 million in funds. Learn more at www.michigan.gov/mdard/business-development/grantfund/wastewater-infrastructure-fund-grants.
