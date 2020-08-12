Munson stroke program honored
TRAVERSE CITY — The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association honored Munson Medical Center with the 2020 Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Award, Target Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus and Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll awards.
According to a release, the recognition “reflects the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment based on nationally recognized, research-based guidelines tied to the latest scientific evidence.”
It is the seventh straight year Munson has been awarded the Gold Plus Award. The honor will be acknowledged at the International Stroke Conference in Denver in mid-February.
The Gold Plus Award is based on “specific quality measures” for diagnosis and treatment in a specific time frame, education prior to discharge and follow-up visit scheduling.
The Target Stroke Honor Roll Elite-Plus Award is for time before clot-dissolving medication is administered.
The Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Award is new and hospitals “must have treated at least 10 patients with a new or previous history of diabetes (Type 1 or Type 2) over the award reporting period” and meet other criteria, according to the release.
TC Image360 receives awards
TRAVERSE CITY — The Image360 in Traverse City received multiple awards from parent company Alliance Franchise Brand, according to a release.
Andrew Kohlmann owns Traverse City Image360. The location was honored for “outstanding sales and customer service,” according to the release.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Image360 has provided “resources to help local businesses reopen safely and quickly,” according to the release. This includes graphics and signs as well as a reopening checklist.
Brightway donating to Father Fred
TRAVERSE CITY — Brightway will make a donation to the Father Fred Foundation for every insurance quote this month.
According to Regina Premil, the owner of Brightway, The Secor Family Agency, the company will donate $10 for every quote to Father Fred’s Back to School Shoes for Kids fundraiser. Every $25 donation buys two pairs of shoes for students. Those interested in an insurance quote can contact Brightway at (231) 252-0909 or by email at regina.premil@brightway.com.
TBACU holds Essential Item Drive
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union in July held an Essential Item Drive for the Women’s Resource Center.
According to a release, members and staff at both credit union branches donated items “including food, linens, pillows, stuffed animals, children’s books, baby items, and hygiene products for transitioning families in need.”
“The WRC is grateful to the team at TBA Credit Union for donating essential items needed for our emergency shelter,” Juliette Schultz, executive director of the WRC in Traverse City, said in the release. “Every year, the WRC provides safe shelter to over 170 women and children; and we are always in need of these supplies.”
Black Candle Tattoo opens in TC
TRAVERSE CITY — A new tattoo studio has opened in the Arcade Building in downtown Traverse City, according to a release from owner/operator Leif Kolt.
Black Candle Tattoo Co. is located on the second floor at 104 E. Front St., Suite 4.
The release said Black Candle will “offer high-end tattoos in a private environment, utilizing industry leading health and safety standards.”
Kolt said he has been a tattoo artist since 2015 and was apprenticed by Ram Lee at Traverse City Tattoo. Kolt said he plans to add piercing in 2021 and add “a small roster of new artists, and hopefully massage therapy, in the next few years.”
More information and appointments can be made at www.blackcandletattoo.com or by calling (231) 268-0015.
MSUFCU receives performance award
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union received the Highest Overall Portfolio Performance Award from Visa, Inc.
According to a release, the award was for MSUFCU’s credit portfolio and was voted on by its peers.
The release stated the award “recognizes Visa DPS clients who maintain strong, well-balanced performance programs that include authorization approval rate, point-of-sale usage, gross fraud rate and portfolio growth.”
MSUFCU received the Excellence in Innovation Visa DPS Client Achievement Award in 2019. The credit union received the Visa DPS Client Achievement Award for Overall Portfolio Excellence and a Global Service Quality Award for the Highest Authorization Approval Rate — Issuer, Card Present in 2017.
