Winery releases small lot collection
TRAVERSE CITY — Chateau Grand Traverse has crafted a series of ‘Small Lot’ collection of wines.
The small production wines are designed to be a limited-edition, “shaped by the growing season, fruit-style qualities, vineyard blocks or simply winemaker inspiration,” according to a release from Chateau Grand Traverse.
The Small Lot wine collection includes a 2020 Muscat Ottenel, Grüner Veltliner, Gewürztraminer, and Pinot Gris. The first three wines are available in the Chateau Grand Traverse tasting room while the Pinot Gris will be released in a couple of weeks. The winery is producing only a couple hundred cases of each wine, according to the release.
The tasting room is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. More information is available at www.cgtwines.com or by calling (231) 938-6120.
Kalkaska to host job fair
KALKASKA — Employers and other community organizations will be part of a job fair scheduled for Sept. 8 in downtown Kalkaska.
The Job Fair at Railroad Square will be held in the new pavilion and open space at 107 S. Elm St. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p p.m.
The Kalkaska Downtown Development Authority and Northwest Michigan Works! are hosting the free job fair. Employers and community organizations need to register in advance and should bring their own tables, chairs, canopy and other items for the in-person event.
Registration is available at www.nwm.org/JobFairRailroadSquare and closes at the end of business on Sept. 2. More information is available by contacting Northwest Michigan Works! at (231) 922-3700.
Corvette auto show is Aug. 28
MACKINAW CITY — The 32nd Annual Corvette Crossroads Auto Show is scheduled for Aug. 28 in Mackinaw City.
Corvettes of various vintages will arrive in Mackinaw City on Aug. 27. Hundreds of Corvettes will be on display at Odawa Casino — Mackinaw from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Odawa Casino is located at 1080 S. Nicolet St.
Winners are selected by ‘People’s Choice’ in several different categories. The award presentation begins at 3 p.m. A Corvette parade will cross the Mackinac Bridge at 7 p.m.
Those participating in the Corvette Crossroads Corvette Parade should start arriving at the Odawa Casino parking area at 6 p.m. The fee for non-show-registered Corvettes to participate in the parade is $10. All participants are responsible for their return bridge fare of $4.
Spectators can view the Corvettes along the parade route: South Huron Avenue to Central Avenue, right on Nicolet Street to cross the Mackinac Bridge. For more event information or to register, visit www.mackinawchamber.com.
Virtual workshops on money, homebuying
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency will offer Money Management and Homebuyer Education workshops in August via Zoom, led by budget and housing coaches and area experts.
NMCAA recognizes that the last year put a financial strain on many individuals. It offers Money Management workshops to help individuals develop new financial tools. For a schedule and more information, visit https://www.nmcaa.net/financialmgmt.asp or call (231) 714-4578.
The agency also provides affordable workshops for new homebuyers including virtual and self-paced Homebuyer Education workshops, and individual coaching. For those looking for a classroom experience online, NMCAA provides Homebuyer Education workshops for only $75, www.nmcaa.net/workshops. For those looking for a self-paced option, NMCAA partnered with eHome America to offer homebuyer education for only $99. NMCAA offers scholarships and grants for all available workshops to those who qualify. A schedule of the upcoming workshops can be found on the Agency Calendar or visit www.ehomeamerica.org/nmcaa to sign up. For additional homeownership coaching, call: (231) 714-4578.
TVC issues arrival reminder
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Airport is reminding passengers to arrive at least two hours before their scheduled departure time.
Airport officials said the two-hour time is needed because the region is experiencing record numbers of visitors. The advance time is needed to accommodate all flight passengers.
“It is truly necessary for passengers to be patient and arrive early,” according to a release from the airport.
Small Business Week Summit set
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration will hold its 2021 National Small Business Week Virtual Summit Sept. 13-15.
The event spotlights “the resilience of America’s entrepreneurs and the renewal of the small business economy,” according to a release from the SBA. SCORE and SBA are summit partners.
The summit includes educational panels, presentations from representatives of Fortune 500 companies and virtual one-on-one ‘booths.’ Speakers will be announced later.
To register of for more information, visit http://www.sba.gov/NSBW.
MET pizza party raises $1,300
LANSING —The Michigan Education Trust’s ninth annual Pizza Party attracted about 250 people to the Michigan State Capitol Lawn on Aug. 5 and raised more than $1,300 for the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund.
The fund awards scholarships to students enrolled in Michigan college and universities who have experienced foster care.
The event also collected 100 pillows as part of The Pillow Effect, a Michigan Youth Opportunities Initiative project that “aims to ensure successful outcomes for young adults as they transition out of foster care,” according to the release.
The Pizza Party on the Capitol Lawn was sponsored by Hungry Howie’s, Independent Bank and MSU Federal Credit Union.
More information about MET is available at www.SETwithMET.com or 800-638-4543.
