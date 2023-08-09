Gig economy webinar
GRAND RAPIDS — The Michigan Small Business Development Center is presenting the webinar “Thriving in the Gig Economy” at 10 a.m. Aug. 9.
Topics include legal and financial considerations, IRS resources for small businesses and more.
Sign up for free via https://tinyurl.com/c5nrnu3v.
Foundation seeks applicants
JACKSON — Nonprofits and municipalities can apply for up to $250,000 each in the Prosperity Awards from the Consumers Energy Foundation.
Projects should support neighborhood revitalization or arts and culture in Michigan.
Interested organizations must submit letters of intent by Aug. 11. Full eligibility requirements: www.ConsumersEnergy.com/foundation.
Startup earns audience vote
TRAVERSE CITY — Startup company DataLume received the audience vote at TCNewTech‘s Aug. 1 pitch event at City Opera House.
DataLume founders Aidan Gollan and Matthew Hernandez presented a data analytics system that aims to change how “local business owners approach data-driven decision-making,” according to a release.
DataLume can provide strategies for inventory planning, marketing programs and business growth.
Other pitch night participants were The Liddle Speaker, a magnetic wireless audio product that attaches to phones; Startup Registry, a platform that connects startups with angel investors and networks around Michigan and PainTools, pain management resources geared toward women.
Networking event
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect will host a Coffee Connection from 8:45-10:30 a.m. Aug. 15 at West Shore Bank.
Admission is free for Traverse Connect members. Coffee is provided by Biggby Coffee. Register via https://tinyurl.com/nn353cep.
Grazing school
LAKE CITY — Michigan State University Extension’s Beginner Grazing School is Aug. 22-23 at the MSU Lake City Research Center.
The event is for farmers who graze dairy, beef or other small animals. They can learn about animal and forage research on grazing management. Cost is $250 per person. Register before Aug. 18 at https://bit.ly/beginnergrazing.
Gateways meets
GLEN ARBOR — Sleeping Bear Gateways Council is hosting its annual meeting at 5 p.m. Aug. 21 via Zoom.
Learn about the group’s projects and hear from leaders at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Access the meeting via https://tinyurl.com/bdd8h6p5.
Contracting forum set
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration is hosting the webinar “Increasing Your Revenue Through Federal Government Contracting” from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Aug. 22.
The topic is the Women-Owned Small Business Federal Contract program, which is for small businesses that are at least 51% owned by women and have women managing daily operations and making long-term decisions.
Register for free through Eventbrite.com. Questions: thaddeus.hammond@sba.gov; 313-324-3614.
Call for input
LANSING — The Michigan Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development accept comments on the proposed draft of the 2024 Generally Accepted Agricultural and Management Practices until Aug. 25.
Submit comments to MDARD-RTF@Michigan.gov or the MDARD Environmental Stewardship Division, P.O. Box 30017 in Lansing, MI 48909. View the GAAMPs at Michigan.gov/RighttoFarm or call 517-284-5619.
Hospitals ranked
PETOSKEY — McLaren Northern Michigan earned a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The annual star rating comes after evaluating hospitals in the United States for their clinical care performance, which includes patient experience, mortality, readmission rate and other factors, according to a release.
More than 400 hospitals around the country obtained a five-star ranking. This represents about 10% of all U.S. hospitals, according to the release.
McLaren Central Michigan in Mount Pleasant, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and Munson Medical Center in Traverse City also earned five-star CMS ratings.
Restaurants honored
HARBOR SPRINGS — Several restaurants were recognized for their wine programs in Wine Spectator‘s 2023 Restaurant Awards.
Awards of Excellence winners include the main dining room at The Highlands in Harbor Springs, Vintage Chophouse and Wine Bar at Bay Harbor in Petoskey, Aerie at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa in Acme and Artisan at the Delamar in Traverse City.
Online business course
TRAVERSE CITY — SCORE Traverse City is offering the online course “Building and Growing Your Online Brand.”
Topics include using a website and domain name for business branding, email marketing and more. Access the course at www.score.org/course/building-and-growing-your-online-brand.
Wine in a box
LAKE LEELANAU — Good Harbor Vineyards is packing its Fishtown White wine in a box.
The 3-liter box contains four bottles of the dry white wine. A limited amount was made for the summer and fall season, according to a release.
Land trust awarded
FRANKFORT — Frankfort Area Community Land Trust received $18,000 from Benzie County 100+ Women Who Care.
Funds go toward completing the FACLT’s first homes on Grove Place in Frankfort.
Women may join the Benzie County organization. Contact: benzie100wwc@gmail.com.
Vendor class
DETROIT — Meijer is inviting Michigan food and beverage businesses to its Stairway to Success Summit: Vendor Masterclass on Sept. 19.
Presentations cover food safety, marketing, retail demonstrations and more. Some attendees will be chosen to participate in individual meetings with buyers.
Meijer partners with Pure Michigan Business Connect, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Michigan State University Product Center for this event.
Register before Aug. 28 at https://pmbc.connect.space/meijer-local-vendor-event/details.
Supply drive open
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union is hosting the School Supply Drive through Sept. 11.
The business is collecting crayons, dry erase markers, water bottles, No. 2 pencils, one-subject notebooks and other supplies.
Items will go to Traverse City Area Public Schools and can be dropped off at the Front Street or South Airport branches. People can also order through the Amazon Wish List at https://tinyurl.com/5de4b7em.
Chamber raffle
CHARLEVOIX — Tickets are available for the “Chamber Champion Cash Raffle” at the East Jordan, Boyne City and Charlevoix chambers of commerce.
The first place winner will receive $10,000, second place gets $2,000 and third receives $1,000.
The drawing is Nov. 3 at Castle Farms.
Solar company acquired
COPEMISH — Renewable energy company CBS Solar recently partnered with Traverse City Solar so they can create a solar super tracker system, according to a release.
This tracker system uses GPS to follow the sun across the sky, with the goal of increasing energy production.
The companies have been collaborating on the project for five years. A stand-alone manufacturing and shipping facility is expected to open this fall at 18567 Cadillac Highway.
For more details, visit www.cbssolar.com/solarsupertracker or call 231-378-2936.
MDARD awards
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development provided Value-Added and Regional Food System grants to 24 Michigan agriculture businesses.
Local recipients include Field la Femme, LLC (Farm Club) in Traverse City, which obtained $100,000 to expand its processing kitchen and farm market to include produce preservation, a bakery, grain mill, pasta and tortilla production. Anavery Fine Foods in Traverse City received $59,600 to develop an egg processing and packaging facility. Myrtle & Maude’s LLC in Williamsburg earned $99,300 for a new commercial kitchen.
MDOT program in 10th year
LANSING — Michigan Department of Transportation’s Transportation Diversity Recruitment Program is in its 10th season.
The program aims to “recruit and introduce underrepresented groups of students to transportation-specific career opportunities,” according to a release. Historically Black College and University students can receive experience in civil engineering and other subjects that can lead to a career in transportation.
TDRP is available from May to August each year. Visit Michigan.gov/MI-TDRP for more details or contact 517-206-9369.
Will drafting service
MIDLAND — Northwood University partners with FreeWill to offer free estate plan drafts for the public.
“Considering August is National Make a Will month, there’s no better time to create a legal will so you can approach the future with peace of mind by having a plan that communicates your wishes, provides for your loved ones, and sustains the causes you believe in,” Northwood University Vice President of Advancement Murray Kyte said in a release. “We’ve partnered with FreeWill to make it easier than ever to start your will and make your most important plan for the future.”
To create a document, visit www.freewill.com/northwooduniversity.
Shopping tips
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau in Western Michigan reminds parents to be cautious when back-to-school shopping, especially online.
Online purchase scams around the state are often found in social media advertisements, according to the BBB’s release.
The BBB encourages shoppers to use familiar retailers, check the website’s security settings, look at the return policy, avoid “too-good-to-be-true” prices, purchase items with a credit card and avoid clicking on unfamiliar links.
For additional information, visit www.bbb.org/all/back-to-school.
Airline launches monthly pass
DENVER — Frontier Airlines is offering a monthly version of its GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass.
A 30-day pass is $149. The airline is continuing its GoWild! Fall and Winter Pass, which provides unlimited travel from Sept. 2 through Feb. 29 for $299. Passes include more than 85 locations in the world. Pass holders pay $0.01 in airfare plus taxes, fees and baggage charges when they book a flight.
Purchase a GoWild! pass and book a trip at flyfrontier.com.
Free tuition program
STAMFORD, Conn. — Charter Communications Inc. recently started a free tuition program for all full-time employees.
The company plans to cover tuition costs for more than 300 online degree and certification programs through the new Charter Education Benefit, which is operated by Guild. Charter also may pay for some expenses like books and enrollment fees.
Mobile app updated
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently released the third version of the free USDA Market News mobile application.
New tabs can help users access price information for organic commodities, find consumer retail marking reports and examine international market data, according to a release.
The app provides producers and others along the supply chain with access to market information regarding organic and conventional products. The first version of the app launched in February 2022 with livestock, poultry and grain market reports.
Download the USDA Market News app through the Apple and Google Play stores.
Employee ownership survey
WASHINGTON D.C. — The National Center for Employee Ownership recently conducted a survey of more than 100 executives in employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) companies.
The survey found that workers who own companies through ESOPs “have significantly greater retirement security than most American workers,” according to a release. Employee-owned S corporations also see better employee retention, according to the release.
See the full findings at https://esca.us/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/NCEO-report-FINAL.pdf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.