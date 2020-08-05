Restart grant application deadline
LANSING — Deadline to apply for up to $20,000 in grants through the Michigan Small Business Restart Program is 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 5.
The program is for “small businesses and nonprofits working to recover from the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 virus,” according to a release from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Networks Northwest.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday signed an amendment to the program “allowing small businesses that received grants through the Michigan Small Business Relief Program to be eligible for the Michigan Small Business Restart Program grants,” the release stated. The combined total of both grants can’t exceed $20,000.
Previously, businesses that had received grants through the Relief Program were ineligible for Restart Program grants.
For more information or to apply, go to https://preview.tinyurl.com/MichiganRestart.
Independent Bank 2Q report
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank Corporation, the holding company for Independent Bank, reported second quarter 2020 net income of $14.8 million or 67 cents per diluted share.
Independent Bank reported a net income of $10.7 million or 46 cents per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.
For the first six months of 2020, the company reported net income of $19.6 million or 88 cents per diluted share. That was down from $20.1 million net income or 85 cents per diluted share in the first six months of 2019.
Independent earlier declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 20 cents per share. This dividend is payable on Aug. 14 to shareholders of record on Aug. 4.
Independent Bank Corporation is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $4 billion, according to a release. More information is available at www.IndependentBank.com.
Foundation awards $40K to fund
TRAVERSE CITY — DTE Energy Foundation awarded a $40,000 grant to the Regional Resiliency Fund, according to a release from Venture North Funding and Development.
A joint program between Traverse Connect and Venture North Funding, the Regional Resiliency Fund assists small businesses in Benzie, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties with nine or fewer employees “recover from negative financial impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.” The fund recently awarded $200,000 to 78 small businesses in the three counties.
The Regional Resiliency Fund provides grants of up to $5,000.
2020 Montmorency preserves releasedGLEN ARBOR — Cherry Republic released its first jam of the 2020 season July 31.
Picked on July 30, the fruit was turned into 60 cases of 2020 Montmorency Nouveau Preserves. The jars were on store shelves at Cherry Republic stores in Traverse City and Glen Arbor on July 31. Deliveries to stores in Charlevoix, Ann Arbor, Frankenmuth and Holland followed.
Online sales are available at www.CherryRepublic.com or by calling 1-800-206-6949.
MBIA cancels Metro Boat Show
MOUNT CLEMENS — The Michigan Boating Industries Association canceled the 2020 Metro Boat Show scheduled for Sept. 17-20 at the Lake St. Clair Metropark in Harrison Township.
According to a release from the MBIA, increasing cases of COVID-19 and “wide-spread reports of inventory challenges at dealerships” were cited as reasons for the cancellation.
“We want to support all efforts to stop this virus and we believe cancellation is the most prudent course of action for all our stakeholders,” Show Advisory Committee Chair Pete Beauregard said in the release.
The 2021 Metro Boat Show is scheduled for the Metropark Sept. 16-19. Other downstate boat shows on the 2021 calendar include the Detroit Boat Show in January and the Novi Boat Show in March.
MBIA is a nonprofit trade organization representing more than 350 marine businesses. More information on the MBIA is available on the organization’s Facebook page, at www.boatmichigan.org or at www.mbia.org.
Fawn’s Den gets Verizon grant
IDLEWILD — A convenience store in Idlewild received a grant from Verizon.
Fawn’s Den is located at 2321 U.S. 10 in Idlewild. Owned by Fawn Ukpolo, Fawn’s Den is a Black-owned, woman-owned and veteran-owned business, according to a release from Verizon.
Fawn’s Den was one of 777 small businesses in the country to receive a grant from Verizon as part of the company’s #PayItForwardLIVE initiative. Grants were for between $5,000 and $10,000 and are designed “to help small businesses meet payroll, pay rent and cover additional immediate operational needs,” according to the release.
Of those receiving grants, 90 percent were minority-owned, 64 percent women-owned and 11 percent veteran-owned.
Verizon’s total contributions from the program totaled $7.5 million. The release said more than 224,000 small businesses have applied to the Verizon Small Business Recovery Fund through Local Initiatives Support Coalition.
BBB recognizes Brower, students
GRAND RAPIDS — The Western Michigan chapter of the Better Business Bureau will honor Public Thread founder Janay Brower with the third annual BBB Trust Award at an Aug. 13 virtual celebration starting at 7 p.m.
Following the Trust Award, the BBB will recognize three high school members of the Class of 2020 with a $2,000 scholarship: Maeli Rogers of Niles, Brooke Johnson of Byron Center and Danielle Fedrigo from Grand Rapids Christian. The scholarship winners were selected by a panel of judges from more than 100 applications.
The ceremony will also recognize businesses who are celebrating 50 years of BBB accreditation: Fifth Third Bank and WOOD TV 8.
To register for the free event, visit https://www.bbb.org/western-michigan/bbb-awards/Trust-Award-Celebration/.
Mackinac Financial 2Q report released
MANISTIQUE — Mackinac Financial Corporation, the bank holding company for mBank, announced 2020 second quarter net income of $3.45 million or 33 cents per share. Net income for the first half of 2020 was $6.50 million or 61 cents per share.
In the second quarter of 2019, Mackinac Financial has a net income of $3.67 million or 34 cents a share. The first half of 2019 saw a net income of $6.84 million or 64 cents per share.
Mackinac Financial total assets on June 30, 2020 were $1.52 billion, compared to $1.33 billion at the same time in 2019. Shareholders’ equity on June 30, 2020 was $164.16 million up from $157.84 million on June 30, 2019.
BBB warns of ‘government impostors’
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau Western Michigan warns of a recent scam in the United States and Canada where callers pretend to be government officials.
According to the release, “some claim to be tax officials or representatives from the Social Security Administration; others claim to be law enforcement officers and threaten legal consequences. All of them use fear and intimidation to trick victims into turning over personal information or money, often in the form of gift cards.”
The release added the scams often take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic with callers posing as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or Internal Revenue Service officials.
Scams involving specific government bodies can be reported to:
- IRS: Fill out the “IRS Impersonation Scam” form on the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Impersonation’s website, tigta.gov, or call 1-800-366-4484.
- Social Security: The Office of the Inspector General, Social Security Administration has its own online form to take complaints.
- Federal Trade Commission: 877-FTC Help or ftc.gov.
- Internet Crime Complaint Center: https://www.ic3.gov/complaint/splash.aspx.
The BBB also takes scam reports at https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker/.
LEO secures grants for apprenticeships
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity was awarded more than $14.3 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Labor for Registered Apprenticeship programs throughout the state.
According to a release, the funds will help Michigan employers “fill thousands of projected openings in high-skill, high-wage, in-demand careers in sectors such as advanced manufacturing, construction, energy, healthcare, information technology and mobility.
LEO was awarded nearly $9.5 million through the “Building State Capacity to Expand Apprenticeship through Innovation” program. It was also one of 14 recipients of the Youth Apprenticeship Readiness grants, receiving $4,881,369 in funding.
More information about Registered Apprenticeship is available at Michigan.gov/Apprenticeship.
