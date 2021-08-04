Farmers Market Week continues
HARBOR SPRINGS — National Farmers Market Week continues through Aug. 7, according to a release from the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.
Northern Michigan is using the event to recognize the resiliency of farmer’s markets as well as to launch the Health Department of Northwest Michigan’s Market Champion program promoting “the use of SNAP and Bridge cards at local markets as well as demonstrate healthy recipes from fresh foods found at local markets.”
National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration recognized by the Farmers Market Coalition. It is supported in the state by the Michigan Farmers Market Association.
Nearly 240 farmers markets in Michigan increase food access to their communities and 152 accepted SNAP Bridge and P-EBT Cards in 2020.
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan partners with the Boyne City Farmers Market, the Charlevoix Farmers Market, the Downtown Petoskey Farmers Market, the Mancelona Farmers Market and the Downtown Gaylord Farmers Market. These five markets, and others in the recgion, accept WIC Project Fresh and Senior Project Fresh and Double Up Food Bucks, “which allows SNAP and P-EBT shoppers to double their SNAP dollars up to $50 to be spent on vegetables, fruits, herbs and plants that produce food,” according to the release.
Charlevoix marina earns certification
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP — Bergmann Marine in Charlevoix is now a Certified Clean Marina as part of the Michigan Clean Marina Program.
Bergmann’s certification is for a three-year term through 2024, according to a release from the Michigan Boating Industries Association.
Eight marinas were recertified as a Michigan Clean Marina for a five-year term through 2026. Earning recertification were Lake St. Clair Metropark Marina, Harrison Township; Manistee Municipal Marina; Northwest Marine Yacht Basin Association, Charlevoix; Onekama Marine; Pier 1000 Marina, Benton Harbor; Safe Harbor Grand Isle, Grand Haven; Safe Harbor Toledo Beach, LaSalle; and Silver Spray Sports, Fenton.
The Clean Marina Program begins with a participation pledge and includes a course on the designation process, a review of best management practices, implementation of improvements and an evaluation of environmental stewardship by a CMP Certification Specialist .
The Michigan Clean Marina Program is a partnership betweem the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, Michigan Sea Grant and MBIA.
More information on the program is available at www.michigancleanmarina.org or at www.mbia.org.
Grow Solar initiative launching
PETOSKEY — The Grow Solar Little Traverse program launches in August, focusing on allowing “individual home and commercial property owners to access competitive prices for solar installations through the power of volume purchasing,” according to a release.
Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities, Michigan Interfaith Power & Light and the Midwest Renewable Energy Association are the organizations behind the initiative targeting homes and businesses in the Little Traverse Bay area, with includes Petoskey, Harbor Springs and part of Emmet and Charlevoix counties.
MREA will provide free ‘Solar Power Hour’ educational webinars on solar power. Scheduled webinars include:
- Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom
- Aug. 12, 6 p.m. at Coveyou Scenic Farm
- Sept. 18, Solar home tour sponsored by the Northern Lower Michigan League of Women Voters
- Sept. 21, 7 p.m. at Petoskey District Library Carnegie Building
More information and a webinar sign-up is available at www.LittleTraverse.GrowSolar.org. More information is also available by emailing taylorb@midwestrenew.org.
LAFCU launches financial course
LANSING — Pathway to Financial Transformation, a free virtual personal finance course from LAFCU, is open to the public. The enrollment deadline is Aug. 9.
The course is designed to help participants age 20 and older to “enhance current financial behavior and build a roadmap to attain financial freedom,” according to a release from the credit union.
The 16 one-hour sessions are offered the second and third Thursdays of the month (excluding holidays) at 6 p.m., beginning Aug. 12, 2021 and ending April 28, 2022.
Topics for the interactive course include “savings, budgeting, managing credit, lending, investing, improving one’s credit score, home purchases, home ownership and information about possible barriers that have prevented equal access to financial resources,” according to the release. Course graduates will be celebrated at a cap and gown ceremony.
LAFCU financial professionals and those from financial counseling partner, GreenPath Financial Wellness, will lead the course.
An optional session with a GreenPath Financial Wellness expert is also available.
More information is available at www.lafcu.com.
SCORE workshop is Aug. 19
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter will host a free virtual workshop Aug. 19 at 11:30 a.m.
“The Value Proposition Canvas” is the title of the workshop.
Meijer showcasing new products
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer will host a supplier diversity product presentation in September to give Michigan businesses owned by Black, Indigenous and people of color the opportunity to showcase products for merchants.
This is the fourth supplier diversity event the retailer has hosted since 2020, according to a release.
The multi-day event will take place in person. It will focus on two categories: Apparel, footwear and accessories; and General merchandise.
Businesses with retail-ready products can apply at https://tinyurl.com/MeijerSept for consideration. Deadline for application is Aug. 27.
BBB accepting award nominations
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan is accepting applications for its annual Torch Award for Ethics.
The award is designed to highlight “ethical businesses and nonprofits by celebrating those companies who have gone above and beyond to help those in their communities,” according to a release from the BBB. Businesses and nonprofits can submit an application at www.bbb.org/wmiawards.
Status as a BBB-accredited business is not required. Businesses and nonprofits headquartered within the organization’s 38-county service area are eligible if they meet the following criteria:
- Been in operation for at least 3 years
- Earned minimum of a ‘B’ rating from BBB
- Meet financial obligations (charities)
- Have not won this award in the past 3 years
Nominations are due by Sept. 30. A panel will select the winners and the BBB will hold award ceremonies in Grand Rapids and Traverse City later in the year. Organizations with questions can contact Troy Baker at troy@westernmichigan.bbb.org.
Ferry for Bridge Walk available
ST. IGNACE — Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet Ferry will be available for the 2021 Mackinac Bridge Labor Day Walk on Sept. 6.
Star Line will provide boat transportation for participants between Mackinaw City and St. Ignace.
The Mackinac Bridge will be closed to public traffic from 6:30 a.m. to noon for the event. “Bus transportation will not be provided, so those who decide to walk across the entire bridge will need to arrange their own transportation back to the end of the bridge where they started after the bridge reopens to vehicles,” according to a release from Star Line.
A limited number of Labor Day Bridge Walk Boat Tickets are available now at www.MackinacFerry.com. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 5-12 and free for those under 5. Online reservations are recommended for those under 5.
More information about the Labor Day Bridge Walk is available at www.MackinacBridge.org.
Independent Bank earns accolade
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank in Grand Rapids was named one of the top 100 publicly traded banks and mortgage companies in 2020 by Mortgage Executive magazine, according to a release from the Grand Rapids-headquartered financial institution.
The magazine ranks the top 100 publicly-traded banks and mortgage companies by yearly mortgage volume as well as the top 1% of mortgage originators.
Mortgage originators named to the list from Independent Bank included Maria Labie, Matt Sitterlet, Pete Humphreys, Bob Brill, Bernie Marvin, Ali Saad, Josh Hinch, Jeff Clatterbaugh, Marvin Rankin, Diane Cochran, Gail Chambers, Charlie McClafferty, Ray Conley, Tim Endres, Nick Wilson, AJ Harma, Matt Dhaseleer, Darin Clark, Holly Tegel, Marta Couturier, Todd Murawski, and Adam Banninga. Loan officers with a total personal production of at least $30 million last year were considered for the recognition, according to a release from independent Bank.
U.P. State Fair hosts welding exhibit
MIAMI — The American Welding Society Foundation’s Careers in Welding Mobile Exhibit will be at the Upper Peninsula State Fair in Escanaba from Aug. 10-22.
The Careers in Welding Trailer has “been a driving force for welding education and career development” since 2011, according to a release from AWS.
The 53-foot expandable trailer features a VRTEX Virtual Reality Welding Simulator. Those with the highest score of the day are eligible to win a $1,000 welding scholarship.
Upcoming tour stops in the Midwest include St. Paul, Minnesota, Chicago and London, Ohio.
More information on the 2021 tour are available at www.careersinwelding.com/mobile-exhibit. More information on the organization is available at www.aws.org.
SBA reaches $7.5B milestone
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced last week it has awarded more than $7.5 billion in Shuttered Venue Operators Grants, according to a release.
The grant funding went to “more than 10,000 hard-hit live entertainment small businesses, nonprofits and venues,” according to the release.
The SVOG went from just more than 100 grants June 10 to more than $7.5 billion in grants in seven weeks, the release said. More than 66 percent of the awards went to businesses with 10 or fewer employees.
The SVOG portal is open and funding for eligible applicants is still available. More information or assistance with the SVOG portal is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. by calling 1-800-659-2955.
Bank announces dividend, Q2
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank Corporation, the holding company of Independent Bank, announced its quarterly cash dividend and 2021 Second Quarter results in separate releases last week.
The bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 21 cents per share. This is payable Aug. 16 to shareholders of record on Aug. 6.
Independent Bank reported second quarter 2021 net income of $12.4 million or 56 cents per diluted share. The board reported net income of $14.8 million or 67 cents per diluted share for the second quarter 2020. The board reported net income of $34.4 million ($1.56 per diluted share) in the first six months of 2021, compared to $19.6 million (88 cents per diluted share) in the first six months of 2020.
More information on the financial institution is available at www.IndependentBank.com.
Sam’s Club rolls out cheese wheel
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Sam’s Club announced you can now order cheese wheels online and the retailer will deliver them to residences.
Sam’s Club is offering an 18-pound Cello Domestic Romano Cheese Wheel for $174.26 and a 15-pound Parmesan Cheese Wheel for $146.87. Sam’s Club also has a 14-pound Zanetti Imported Provolone Cheese Half Horn for $189.86 and a 9-pound Grana Padano cheese wedge for $167.47.
The product is shipped in an insulated, disposable cooler with ice packs. Visit www.SamsClub.com for more information or to order.
Small Business Week Summit set
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration will hold its 2021 National Small Business Week Virtual Summit Sept. 13-15.
The event spotlights “the resilience of America’s entrepreneurs and the renewal of the small business economy,” according to a release from the SBA. SCORE and SBA are summit partners.
The summit includes educational panels, presentations from representatives of Fortune 500 companies and virtual one-on-one ‘booths.’ Speakers will be announced later.
To register of for more information, visit http://www.sba.gov/NSBW.
