Farm opens market
TRAVERSE CITY — Lakeview Hill Farm recently opened a new farm market in the Pleasant Valley Schoolhouse, 8236 E. Lakeview Hills Road.
The market sells Lakeview Hill Farm products, local fruits and vegetables, meats, dairy, dips and spreads, snacks, desserts, grab-and-go drinks, garden supplies and more.
The farm plans to add outdoor seating and grab-and-go meals by next summer. Visit the market from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Learn more at www.lakeviewhillfarm.com.
Winery awarded
SUTTONS BAY — Shady Lane Cellars earned five awards in the annual Women’s International Wine and Spirits Competition in June in California.
The winery received a gold medal for its 2022 Gruner Veltliner; silver for its 2022 pinot noir rose, 2020 Franc n’ Franc and 2022 Blaufrankisch and bronze for the 2021 sparkling Riesling.
For full competition results, visit https://www.winecompetitions.com/2023-international-women-s-re.
Gallery closing
OMENA — Tamarack Gallery is closing after 51 years.
David and Sally Viskochil started the gallery in 1972 near Sugar Loaf in Cedar and moved it to Omena in 1976. The facility features fine arts and crafts and folk art.
According to a release, Sally is retiring the business as she turns 80.
The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. until Oct. 31.
A closing party is scheduled for Oct. 28. More details will be posted this fall at tamarackartgallery.com.
Help for businesses
BELLAIRE — Venture North Funding and Development and The Antrim Foundation will collaborate to connect Antrim County businesses with Venture North’s services.
The Antrim Foundation is planning to assist Venture North in choosing businesses that need capital or advice to expand, according to a release. The initial target area is Mancelona and then the rest of the county.
Antrim County business owners are encouraged to contact the foundation at 313-410-5951 or lowenzel@gmail.com for more details.
Wine contest winners announced
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Wine Collaborative announces the results of the 2023 Michigan Governor’s Cup, a partnership with the Beverage Testing Institute.
Several local wineries received awards. Mawby earned a gold medal for its Grace Brut Rosé in the Best of Sparkling category. The Grace rosé also received a Governor’s Case Winner award, as did Mawby’s 2017 Mille Brut Methode Champenoise. Left Foot Charley obtained a Governor’s Case Winner award for its 2021 Reserve Blaufrankisch. Governor’s Case Winner awards also went to Chateau Fontaine’s 2021 Woodland White Auxerrois and 2021 Wall of Goats Sauvignon Blanc.
New golf courses are coming
HARBOR SPRINGS — BOYNE Golf is building a nine-hole short course and a Himalayan-style putting course near the main lodge at The Highlands resort property.
The short course will be available for nighttime golf. It is located at the former Cuff Links nine-hole par-three course.
According to a release, the courses are designed by Raymond Hearn, a Michigan-based golf course architect, and are appropriate for all ages and skill levels. Construction is expected to conclude in the fall, and the courses should be open in the spring of 2024.
Wildlife positions are now open
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for temporary wildlife positions until Aug. 8.
Jobs include fall non-career- wildlife assistant, fall non-career wildlife state worker and non-career laboratory assistant.
For a list of open positions and to apply, visit https://tinyurl.com/3v8brb4h. Questions: 517-284-9453.
Leadership program
MANISTEE — Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications until Aug. 18 for the 2023-24 Manistee Area Leadership Program.
Meetings occur monthly from September through May. Participants can network, learn about trends and issues in Manistee County and complete a community project.
Apply at manisteechamber.com/leadership-program. More details: 231-723-2575.
Community funding
LANSING — Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development released another round of request for proposals through the Office of Rural Development’s Rural Readiness Grant Program.
The grant program can provide a maximum of $50,000 for projects in underserved rural areas. Communities and organizations may submit letters of intent to wiitalam@michigan.gov until 3 p.m. Aug. 31.
For complete eligibility and grant program details, visit michigan.gov/ord.
Employee training grants available
TRAVERSE CITY — The state’s Going Pro Talent Fund will provide $593,097 during its second round of 2023 grants.
Fund will help train 427 new and current employees of area businesses, including 18 businesses in northwest Lower Michigan that are served by Northwest Michigan Works.
The recipients include Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan, Cherryland Electric Cooperative, Great Lakes Children’s Musuem, Lear Corporation, Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, East Jordan Plastics, Thirlby Clinic, Munson Healthcare, RJG Inc., Precision Gas Detection and Measurement, AAR Mobility, B&P Manufacturing, CBS Solar, Charlevoix County Community Foundation, Metal Punch, Morton Salt, Inc., Myotek and Petoskey Plastics.
In February, 54 area businesses received $1,700,109. See the full list of grant winners at Michigan.gov/TalentFund.
Drain program anniversary
THOMPSONVILLE — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development recently celebrated 100 years of the Intercounty Drain Program during the annual Michigan Association of County Drain Commissioners Conference.
The program “establishes, improves, and maintains more than 950 intercounty drain drainage districts spanning approximately 68 counties serving as vital outlets for thousands of county drains,” according to a release.
To learn more about the program, visit www.michigan.gov/mdard/environment/intercounty-drains.
Pizza place updates crust
STERLING HEIGHTS — Jet’s Pizza changed its gluten-free crust and added menu items for gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian customers.
The new crust is made with less potato starch, does not use cultured brown rice, measures at 9 ounces instead of 6 and contains leavening, according to a release. The pizza place has served pies on gluten-free crust since 2016.
Additionally, customers can find allergy-friendly options under the “Special Menus” tab at jetspizza.com/menu.
DTE reports earnings
LANSING — DTE Energy announces it earned $201 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, during the second quarter of the year, according to a release. In 2022, the company earned $37 million, or $0.19 per diluted share.
Operating earnings were $206 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2023. Last year, earnings were $171 million, or $0.88 per diluted share.
‘Able to Save Month’ declared by governor
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is naming August as “Able to Save Month” to raise awareness about the MiABLE disability savings account, according to a release.
MiABLE Program Director R. Scott de Varona said in the release that people with disabilities who became disabled before age 26 can save a maximum of $17,000 annually through this program.
Family members, caretakers and powers of attorney can open and handle an account for a person with a disability. Earnings are tax free.
The Michigan Department of Treasury manages this program. Learn more at disabilitysavings.org.
MSHDA awards grants
LANSING — Michigan State Housing Development Authority awarded more than $5 million to 17 organizations in the state in the second round of funding for the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency program.
Grant recipients include The Salvation Army, which obtained $500,000.
MI-HOPE is federally funded by the American Rescue Plan.
Grants can support home repairs and improvements to increase energy efficiency, according to a MSHDA release.
Nonprofits and local governments may apply for funds via Michigan.gov/MI-HOPE.
Retail sales rise
LANSING — The Michigan Retailers Association reported June retail sales increased over May, according to a release. The report is also predicting a sales increase through September.
The June Retail Index survey was 56.0 (on a 100-point scale), an increase over May’s 50.7. Of the retailers surveyed, 50% reported a sales increase over May, 34% noted a decrease and 16% reported no change.
Of the Michigan retailers surveyed, 53% predict sales will continue to rise through September. Another 13% said they expect their sales to decline and 34% anticipate no change.
Jobless rates increase
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget provides data showing an increase in not seasonally adjusted unemployment in 13 of Michigan’s 17 labor markets in June.
According to a release, Michigan’s regional jobless rates were 3.7-5.7 in June. The biggest increase over the month was in Northwest Lower Michigan (3.6%).
“Most Michigan regional jobless rates saw typical June increases,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director of the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics, in the release. “June nonfarm employment increased across the state.”
MIOSHA program renewed
LANSING — The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration renewed the State Emphasis Program to help reduce exposures to indoor and outdoor heat-related issues in the workplace.
The program first started in July 2022 along with OSHA’s National Emphasis Program. Learn more about heat hazard prevention at michigan.gov/heat.
Energy plan approved
LANSING — The Michigan Public Service Commission recently approved DTE Energy’s CleanVision Integrated Resource Plan.
According to a release, this announcement follows the company’s settlement agreement with more than 20 organizations on its 20-year plan. The company is planning to focus on “Michigan-made solar and wind energy, speeding up the retirement of coal plants, and developing new energy storage,” according to a release. DTE Electric also aims to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Crop data available
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently released the Crop Sequence Boundaries to provide access to national crop rotation data.
“CSB gives farmers a chance to look at area farmland and see how remote sensing is capturing planting decisions,” NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer said in a release. “Farmers will be able to use eight years of historical crop rotations to enhance their farm records or look at the management history of land that they might have recently started operating. They can also look at how their planting decisions compare in their regions.”
The tool was created by the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service and the Economic Research Service.
Commented
