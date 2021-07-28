Bonobo Winery dinner series
TRAVERSE CITY — Bonobo Winery will host an outdoor summer dinner series. The events include dinners with a wine pairing from the Old Mission Peninsula vineyard.
The series starts July 28 with Bonobo’s Ooyster Fête, adding the extra “o” as a nod to founders Todd and Carter Oosterhouse.
Multi-course dinners with wine are also scheduled Aug. 11, 18 and 25 and Sept. 1, when the five-week series concludes with a shrimp boil. Each event runs from 7-9 p.m. at the winery, located at 12011 Center Road. A limited amount of tickets will be available for each dinner at https://www.exploretock.com/bonobowinery/.
Downtown TC street sale set
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Traverse City Street Sale is scheduled for Aug. 6 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The sale is held on Front Street between Union and Park streets.
More information on the annual sale is available at https://www.downtowntc.com/street-sale/.
Info session registration open
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan health care employers can still register for an Aug. 3 information session on apprenticeship programs hosted by Northwest Michigan Works!
The information session is from 1-3 p.m. and is offered in-person or online. The in-person event is at the West Shore Community College Manistee Downtown Education Center at 400 River Street.
The event is a collaboration between GST Michigan Works!, Capital Area Michigan Works!, Michigan Works! West Central and Northwest Michigan Works! Register for the free informational session by emailing Evelyn.Szpliet@NetworksNorthwest.org.
Eyemart Express hosts fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Eyemart Express in Traverse City is hosting a Stand Up To Cancer fundraising event through Aug. 28. The store is located at 2668 Crossing Circle, Suite A.
For every pair of Stand Up To Cancer glasses or sunglasses purchased, Eyemart Express will donate $5 to the charity through Aug. 28. Eyemart Express has pledged a $15,000 donation to the organization’s research, according to a release.
Munson offers Frankfort clinic
FRANKFORT — Munson Healthcare will offer Specialty Clinics at 917 Main St. in Frankfort starting on Aug. 18. Specialists offered include:
- Cardiology
- Obstetrics/Gynecology
- Orthopedic surgery
- Sleep disorders
- Wound care
- Urology
Benzie County residents can request a referral to these specialty providers by contacting their primary care provider. Residents who do not have a primary care provider can call Munson Healthcare at 231-935-5886 for a list of primary care providers accepting new patients.
“We are excited to expand Munson Healthcare’s specialty providers to Frankfort,” Manistee Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian McComb said in a release.
SkinBetter Science products available
TRAVERSE CITY — SkinBetter Science products are available at the Pure North Cosmetics Center, according to a release.
The Pure North Cosmetics Skin Center is located at 1225 W. Front St. Suite C. The center is part of the Dermatology Mohs Surgery practice of Dr. Laurel Leithauser and Dr. Anthony Van Vreede.
MiLEAP grant to assist job seekers
TRAVERSE CITY — A $1.1 million Michigan Learning and Education Advancement Program (MiLEAP) grant will benefit job seekers in northern Michigan, according to a release from Northwest Michigan Works!
The grant is part of a $17.8 million award to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity by the U.S. Department of Education.
MiLEAP funds will “assist job seekers in transitioning from short- and mid-term education and training programs to high-skill, high-wage career pathways, resulting in industry-recognized credential attainment and reduced educational debt,” according to the release.
Northwest Michigan Works!, one of 10 grant recipients in the state, can be contacted at www.NWMiWorks.org. More information about postsecondary opportunities in the state is available at www.Michigan.gov/Workforce.
MSUFCU earns three awards
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union received three Crisis Communication Awards from Lawrence Ragan Communications, according to a release.
The awards were for the credit union’s #MSUFCUEatsLocal Giveaway campaign. MSUFCU won in the Social Justice category and earned honorable mention in the Cause-Related Campaign category and the Social Media Response category.
To enter the contest, members used their MSUFCU Visa debit or credit cards to order takeout or delivery from a local restaurant and share photos of their purchases in #MSUFCUEatsLocal posts on Facebook or Twitter. Random winners received two gift cards to use at a local restaurant — one for them and one to give to someone else.
Mackinac Financial financial results
MANISTIQUE — Mackinac Financial Corporation, the bank holding company for mBank, announced its 2021 second quarter financial results.
Mackinac Financial announced a second quarter net income of $2.94 million or 28 cents per share. That compares to a 2020 second quarter net income of $3.45 million or 33 cents per share. Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $3.34 million or 32 cents per share.
The second quarter results “included expenses related to the pending merger with Nicolet Bankshares Inc., which had an estimated after-tax impact of $391,000 on earnings,” according to the release.
Total assets of Mackinac Financial were unchanged at $1.52 billion on June 30, 2021.
MDOT dashboard tracks bridge program
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Transportation has a new online dashboard to track progress on local agency bridge projects.
The pilot program encompasses major improvements of 19 locally-owned bridges. The dashboard “provides project updates and shows percent completion, detour routes, and other information for each bridge location,” according to a release from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Three bridges are scheduled to be rebuilt in 2021 under the new program. Construction starts in August. The three bridges are Byron Road bridge in Ottawa County, the Bentley Street bridge in the city of Lapeer and the East Washington Street bridge in the city of Jackson.
The remaining 16 bridges under the program are scheduled to be built in 2022 and 2023.
DTE Energy makes 2Q report
DETROIT — DTE Energy reported second quarter 2021 earnings of $179 million or 92 cents per diluted share, according to a release from the utility company.
The earnings compared with $277 million or $1.44 per diluted share in 2020.
Operating earnings for the second quarter 2021 were $329 million or $1.70 per diluted share. Operating earnings for 2020 were $295 million or $1.53 per diluted share.
