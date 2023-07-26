Hop chat
SUTTONS BAY — Michigan State University Extension’s Hop Chat Series continues at noon July 27 and Aug. 10 via Zoom.
Producers can hear crop and pest updates from MSU faculty members Rob Sirrine and Erin Lizotte. Farmers can discuss their field notes. Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/5hfeewbh.
Business growth survey results
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect announces the results of its second quarter Business Growth Barometer Survey in which investors and member businesses commented on regional business outlooks and challenges.
According to a release, most respondents stated the Grand Traverse area is a good place to grow their business (93%) or is improving as a place to grow a business (81%).
View full results at https://tinyurl.com/sttcxtvf.
Business marketing course
TRAVERSE CITY — SCORE Traverse City offers “The Startup Roadmap: Defining and Validating Your Idea” as part of the SCORE Online Library of Business Education Classes.
Topics include developing a brand identity and identifying customers. Access the course anytime. Enroll at www.score.org/course/startup-roadmap-defining-and-validating-your-idea.
LMCU hosts fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Lake Michigan Credit Union is collecting donations from Aug. 1-31 for its Band Together campaign.
The credit union raises money for pediatric and kids’ care programs at hospitals across its service area, including Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
LMCU will match the first $15,000 raised through members’ donations, according to a release. Donate at LMCU branches or through LMCU.org/BandTogether.
Housing classes
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency is accepting registration for its Money Management and Homebuyer Education workshops in August.
The three-part Money Management series occurs on Zoom Aug. 1, 8 and 15 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Cost is $20 per household. Homebuyer Education is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 12 and 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 23-24 via Zoom. An in-person class goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 3 at East Bay Township Hall. Cost is $75.
To register, call 231-947-3780, text 231-714-4578 or email fmsintake@nmcaa.net.
Bus driver competition
FRANKENMUTH — The annual Michigan Small Bus Roadeo begins at 10 a.m. Aug. 3 at Bavarian Inn Lodge.
Around 35 bus operators representing 15 transit agencies are planning to participate in this contest, which includes a written test, obstacle course, assisting a passenger in a wheelchair and vehicle safety inspection.
Michigan transit agency managers, Michigan Department of Transportation staff and volunteers act as judges. Three winners will compete in the National Bus Roadeo at the Community Transportation Association of America’s event in Florida in 2024.
Medical center open
TRAVERSE CITY — Pathways Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine recently opened at 3963 W. Royal Drive.
The medical center is offering medical care without drugs or surgery. The center can provide treatment for chronic pain.
New patients can learn more at www.integrativelifemed.com/.
ADA, mental health webinar
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is offering the webinar “The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Mental Health: The Hidden Disability” at noon Aug. 9.
Register by 5 p.m. Aug. 3 at https://tinyurl.com/48aw83eb. Questions: latoya.allen@eeoc.gov.
Association seminar
TRAVERSE CITY — Robert M. Meisner, from the Meisner Law Group, P.C., is presenting a seminar from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 12.
The session is for board members, individual owners, management companies and developers of condominiums, subdivisions and cooperative associations.
Cost is $69. Registration: 248-644-4433 or https://tinyurl.com/MLGtc.
Conference sign up
GAYLORD — Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is accepting registration for its 2023 Michigan Sustainability Conference, set Oct. 24-25 at Treetops Resort.
Business professionals, sustainability or environmental staff members and community members may attend. The conference costs $80; a pre-event workshop is $20. Sign up by Oct. 13 at https://egle.idloom.events/2023-MISCON. Program questions: DodgeD1@michigan.gov.
Nurse recruitment
GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Valley State University received a four-year $2.6 million Advanced Nursing Education Workforce Grant with support from the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The GVSU Kirkhof College of Nursing is working with McLaren Health Care and Trinity Health Muskegon to recruit and instruct nearly 40 nurses through the university’s Doctor of Nursing Practice program. Recruitment is occurring at McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey and Cheboygan.
This grant continues an award in 2019 that supported 20 students in the DNP program. According to a release, the grant includes three DNP paths: adult or older adult primary care, family nurse practitioner and psychiatric mental health.
Students can enroll in classes for the fall semester. For more information, visit www.gvsu.edu/kcon/doctor-of-nursing-practice-287.htm.
Wine class offering
BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College has a new fall course offering: ENOL 101 Winemaking and Fermentation.
The online class will allow “working professionals and other interested parties the opportunity to improve their knowledge base without traveling to campus,” according to a release. The course covers the factors that shape harvest decisions; the techniques of grape processing and the complexities of red, white, rosé, amber and sparkling winemaking.
For more details, visit www.lakemichigancollege.edu/wine.
Unemployment down
LANSING — The Department of Technology, Management and Budget released data showing Michigan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate went down to 3.6% during June.
“Michigan’s labor market continued to remain steady in June with little change in employment and unemployment,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director of the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics, in a release. “Seasonally adjusted payroll jobs also remained stable over the month.”
Marketing awards
MELVILLE, New York — The 2023 Craft Beer Marketing Awards recognizes Stormcloud Brewing Company in Frankfort with a Platinum Crushie award for the Best Can Design on its Coastal Brake Hibiscus Tart Ale.
More than 300 awards went to brewers, designers and marketers around the world this year, and there were 89 Platinum Crushie winners. For additional information, visit craftbeermarketingawards.com.
State program restored
LANSING — The Michigan Beef Industry Commission recently voted to restore a state checkoff program for the sale of cattle in Michigan. This will operate alongside the federal program.
“This change is long overdue,” MBIC Chairman Monte Bordner said in a release. “This is about growing consumer trust, improving beef’s visibility, and enhancing our educational programs. A state checkoff program will modernize our efforts and raise our voice in support of Michigan cattle producers more effectively.”
The Michigan checkoff program should begin Jan. 1. For more details, visit www.mibeef.org.
State awarded
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Labor will award more than $65 million in grants to 45 states to “increase their ability to serve, improve and strategically expand their Registered Apprenticeship programs and pre-apprenticeships leading to Registered Apprenticeships to enhance the National Apprenticeship system,” according to a release.
The State of Michigan will receive a $1,159,305 State Apprenticeship Expansion Formula grant from the department of labor’s Employment and Training Administration.
Home sales decrease
WASHINGTON D.C. — Data from the National Association of Realtors shows that current home sales went down 3.3% from May to June to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 4.16 million.
In the Midwest, existing home sales did not change from a month ago, declining 19.5% from a year ago. Also, home sales increased by 2.1% from June 2022. The median price is $311,800, according to the release.
“Home sales fell but home prices have held firm in most parts of the country,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in the release. “The national median home price in June was slightly less than the record high of nearly $414,000 in June of last year. Limited supply is still leading to multiple-offer situations, with one-third of homes getting sold above the list price in the latest month.”
