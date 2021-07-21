Cherry Republic releases 2021 preserves
GLEN ARBOR — Cherry Republic will release its first jam of the 2021 growing season on Wednesday, the company announced in a release.
Picked Tuesday and delivered to Leelanau Fruit Company in Suttons Bay, Montmorency tart cherries will be rushed to Cherry Republic’s manufacturing facility in Empire and turned into the company’s 2021 Montmorency Nouveau Preserves.
An initial supply of the freshly-made jam will be delivered to Cherry Republic retail stores in Glen Arbor, Traverse City and Charlevoix on Wednesday morning. Cherry Republic stores in Ann Arbor, Frankenmuth and Holland will receive supplies within the next couple of days.
“Not everyone is fortunate enough to have experienced picking a cherry straight from the tree and popping it into their mouth, but we feel like this is about as close as you can get,” Cherry Republic President Bob Sutherland said in a release. “Our Montmorency Nouveau Preserves are truly a taste of northern Michigan in a jar.”
Sales of the limited-edition preserves can be made in stores, at www.CherryRepublic.com or by calling 1-800-206-6949.
100+ Women Who Care meeting
BENZONIA — The Benzie County 100+ Women Who Care will hold its regular quarterly meeting July 28 in the upper level of the Mills Community House in Benzonia.
Doors open at 5 p.m. The meeting is scheduled from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
After its April meeting, the Benzie County 100+ Women Who Care presented The Beulah Boosters Inc. with $12,400 to help support Music in the Park in Beulah. The organization has donated $106,500 to Benzie County charities since it began in October 2018 and has 130 members.
Any woman can attend a meeting, but only members can make presentations and vote.
New members can register at a meeting.
More information is available by sending an email to benzie100wwc@gmail.com or by calling Susan Goff (231-882-9373) or Mary Kay Stemple (231-352-8123).
Second MSUFCU location in TC open
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union’s second branch location in Traverse City at 3752 N. U.S. 31 South opened June 29.
MSUFCU opened at 312 S. Union St. in June 2020. It’s the 22nd branch overall for the credit union.
The Credit Union’s first Traverse City location, at 312 S. Union St., opened in June 2020. The second TC branch has seen a lot of activity since opening, according to a release.
“In the first 10 days of operation, 116 members have stopped in and we’ve opened nearly $2 million in deposit accounts,” MSUFCU President/CEO April Clobes said in a release. “We are proud to offer our products and services to our existing and potential members who live and work in Grand Traverse County. We promise to be an active corporate community member, supporting this area’s growth.”
MSUFCU is offering several specials to mark the new branch grand opening. More information on the credit union is available at www.msufcu.org.
Free LEDs offered through TCL&P
GRAND RAPIDS — Green Projects Group LLC in Grand Rapids has a residential free lightbulb program available to Traverse City Light & Power customers.
The Free Lightbulb Program uses the TCL&P Energy Saver rebate program. TCL&P electric customers “are eligible for up to 40 LEDs” through the program, according to a release. The LEDs provided are Energy Star-approved and use between 9 and 11 watts.
To participate in the program, TCL&P customers fill out the rebate paperwork on the Green Projects Group website at greenprojectsgroupllc.com. Green Projects Group will deliver the LED bulbs within two to four weeks.
In addition to the sign-up form, more information is also available at www.greenprojectsgroupllc.com.
Meijer expands teacher discount
GRAND RAPIDS — Midwest retailer Meijer announced it is including office furniture and kids’ apparel as part of its 15 percent discount for teachers. Items such as desks, organizational aids, cleaning supplies and children’s clothing are part of the more than 1,500 items included in the program.
The discount program is available to teachers at 257 Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kentucky.
The average teacher spent approximately $745 on supplies, but had a $212 classroom budget for the 2019-20 school year, according to AdoptAClassroom.org.
Teachers can get the discount in the form of a paper coupon by presenting a current school ID at the Meijer Customer Service desk. Educators can “take advantage of the coupon repeatedly by obtaining a new one any time they return to Meijer,” according to a release.
More information on the program is available at www.meijer.com/seasonal/back-to-school.html.
Trust Award celebration slated
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan will honor Leslie King and three winners of the 2021 Trust Scholarship.
The July 22 Trust Award celebration will be streamed live online at BBB’s YouTube page starting at 5:45 p.m. from the Pepsi Stadium Club at LMCU Ballpark. In-person attendance is by invitation only.
King is the founder of Sacred Beginning, a safe haven and healing program for trafficked women in Grand Rapids. It is the first survivor-led peer mentor program in Michigan, according to a release. The BBB will also honor three members of the Class of 2021 for each winning a $1,500 Trust Scholarship: Allison Conners of Dowagiac, Kelly Warner of Coldwater and Dominiq Reagh from East Kentwood.
The event will also recognize businesses marking milestones in BBB accreditation: Alcor Inc., Brummel’s Home Furnishings, Gerrit’s Appliance, Pfeiffer Lincoln and SpartanNash.
Homebuyer ed classes offered
SOUTHFIELD — JVS Human Services is offering virtual Homebuyer Education Classes this summer taught by certified U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development counselors. The class is approved for the Michigan State Housing Development Authority’s Down Payment Assistance Program.
The four-hour Zoom class costs $50. Topics include credit education, mortgage terminology, mortgage qualification, foreclosure avoidance and home maintenance.
Class times and dates are:
- July 26 from 1-5 p.m.
- Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Aug. 16 from 1-5 p.m.
- Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Sept. 27 from 1-5 p.m.
Register for a class at www.jvshumanservices.org/who-we-serve/homebuyers/. For more information, email financialhelp@jvshumanservices.org or call 248-223-4422.
Scholarship application deadline Aug.1
LANSING — The Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund scholarship deadline for the 2021-22 school year has been extended to Aug. 1, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Treasury.
Those who “have experienced foster care on or after their 13th birthday” are eligible to apply. Students enrolled at Michigan degree-granting colleges or universities can apply for funding toward tuition, fees, room, board, books and supplies.
A fundraising event — Pizza Party on the Michigan State Capitol Lawn — is scheduled for Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sponsors are Hungry Howie’s Pizza, Independent Bank, Michigan State University Federal Credit Union and Michigan Youth Opportunities Initiative.
More information on the Fostering Futures Scholarship is available at www.fosteringfutures-mi.com. Application questions can be directed to the Treasury’s Student Scholarships, Grants and Outreach Division at mistudentaid@michigan.gov or 1-888-4-GRANTS.
Watch for child tax credit scams
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan is issuing a warning about child tax credit scams.
The Internal Revenue Service announced it is sending monthly payments as an advance on the child tax credit from July 15 through December 2021. Eligible people “will get up to half of their child tax credit in these monthly payments and the other half when they file their 2021 taxes,” according to a release.
The Federal Trade Commission and the BBB is warning people about scams “pretending to ‘help’ you get your payments earlier, get more money, or commit identity theft,” the release states.
Visit www.IRS.gov to see if you qualify, how much you may receive and how to address any problems.
Scams can be reported at www.BBB.org/ScamTracker or at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.
MSHDA awards $27.9M in tax credits
LANSING — The Michigan State Housing Development Authority awarded $27.9 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credits.
The tax credits will “construct new affordable multifamily rental housing and rehabilitate existing properties for low- to moderate-income Michigan residents,” according to a release. The funding is for 20 new construction projects, creating more than 1,000 affordable apartments, and renovating five existing projects, creating another 470 units.
Included among the 25 projects is a $1,303,526 award for Victories Square LIHTC Building 4 in Petoskey.
The developer, The Shops at Victories Center LLC, is expected to create 50 new apartments.
Walmart launches new wine series
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Walmart announced it launched a new Winemakers Selection Reserve Series this week. The Reserve Series of wines is available nationally with a suggested retail price of $10 a bottle, according to a release.
The Winemakers Selection Reserve Series includes:
- A Pinot Grigio from delle Venezie Italy
- A Malbec from Mendoza, Argentina
- A pink Rosé from France
- A Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand’s Marlborough region
- A Cabernet Sauvignon from California
The Reserve Series follows the Classic Series, which relaunched last year with wines with a suggested retail price of $5 a bottle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.