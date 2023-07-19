‘Reconnect on Campus’ week
LANSING — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II recently launched “Reconnect on Campus” week for adults to explore tuition-free Michigan Reconnect scholarships and attend July events at tribal and community colleges.
Michigan Reconnect information sessions:
- 4-7 p.m. July 19 in the Timothy J. Nelson Innovation Center at Northwestern Michigan College
- 6-8 p.m. July 20 via https://nmc.zoom.us/j/96388341121
- 6-8 p.m. July 27 via https://nmc.zoom.us/j/96659832508
For more information, go to www.nmc.edu/admissions/michigan-reconnect-events.html.
Business webinars
GRAND RAPIDS — The Michigan Small Business Development Center provides free webinars for Michigan residents this month.
“Marketing Your Business” starts at 9 a.m. July 20. Learn about the recent HUBZone updates at 10 a.m. July 25. HUBZone, or historically underutilized business zone, is a U.S. Small Business Administration program.
For more details and registration, visit https://michigansbdc.org/get-started/training-events/view/.
Food truck webinar
TRAVERSE CITY — SCORE Traverse City presents “How to Start a Food Truck Business: A Step-by-Step Guide” at 1 p.m. July 20.
Register for free through score.org.
Giveaway winners
TRAVERSE CITY — Precision Plumbing and Heating provides $1,000 awards to area charities each month.
These are the winners from May through July: Thrive Medical Clinic, Northwest Education Services CHS MOCI Program and LIFT Teen Center.
Nominate an organization at www.precisiontc.com/nominate/precision-cares.
Spring grant winners
MANISTEE — The Manistee County Community Foundation awarded 19 grants totaling more than $233,000.
The spring 2023 grant recipients: $2,500 to Communities Overcoming Violent Encounters; $121,000 to Dickson Township; $2,000 to Great Lakes Environmental Film Festival; $5,000 to Hospice of Michigan; $9,000 to Manistee Area Public Schools; $15,000 to Manistee Conservation District, including $5,000 for Manistee County Household Hazardous Waste Collection and $10,000 for Manistee County Environmental Educator — Education & Outreach; $10,000 to Manistee County Sheriff’s Department; $4,484 to Manistee Intermediate School District; $8,500 to National Writers Series; $9,225 to Onekama Township; $2,000 to Portage Lake Garden Club; $5,000 to Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts; $19,000 to Spirit of the Woods Conservation Club and $7,500 to United Way of Manistee County.
Additionally, the Manistee County Community Foundation Board of Directors awarded $6,500 to Manistee Area Public Schools and $6,590 to Rotary Charities of Traverse City.
Buy Nearby grants
LANSING — Michigan Retailers Association accepts requests for its Buy Nearby grant program through 5 p.m. Aug. 15.
The $7,500 grant is sponsored by Great Lakes Michigan Jobs and is open to Mackinac, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Emmet and Charlevoix county communities. Awards can help fund promotions of downtown business districts.
The Buy Nearby program is in its 10th year. Visit buynearbymi.com for more details and to submit an application.
Hosts recognized
GRAYLING — Jeanne and Chad operate the Holy Waters Hideout on the AuSable River in Grayling.
Airbnb named them the most hospitable host in Michigan. The hosts received the most 100% five-star reviews in the cleanliness, check-in and communication categories. They have almost 200 reviews on their property.
View the full report at https://news.airbnb.com/airbnbs-most-hospitable-host-in-every-us-state/.
Trade show winners
LANSING — Michigan State University Extension and the MSU Product Center selected five businesses from the 2023 Making It in Michigan Trade Show to receive free services through the MIIM First Time Vendor Program.
Recipients include Shortie’s TC, a Traverse City-based shortbread cookie and cracker company, Five Lakes Coffee in Stugis, Sister Bee’s in Ludington, Pizza Katerina in Kalamazoo and The Mush Hub in Royal Oak.
All companies receive a consultation with Pure Michigan Business Connect and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Cottage Food Law class
EAST LANSING — Michigan State University Extension offers the Michigan Cottage Food Law course from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 16 via Zoom.
Learn about the law as well as ways to package, label, store and transport foods made in home kitchens. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the MSU Product Center join in the discussion.
A Michigan Cottage Food Law/ Food Safety Certificate is provided to participants who complete the program. Register for free at https://tinyurl.com/3bbtv79e.
Credit union to expand
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union plans to open five branches in Chicago next year.
The new facilities will be in Lakeview, Lincoln Park, Wicker Park, Gold Coast and Old Town neighborhoods. Each branch will also have community spaces for events, financial education classes and more, according to a release.
The Michigan-based credit union has offered digital services for its out-of-state members, including mortgage services in 18 other states, according to the release.
Uncorked available
TRAVERSE CITY — The 2023 Fall issue of Michigan Uncorked is available and full of stories on several Michigan Wine Collaborative members.
The issue is available at https://www.michiganuncorked.com/.
DNR receives application
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources received an oil and gas mineral lease application from Riverside Energy Michigan, LLC for about 40 acres in Hudson Township in Charlevoix County. The comment period on the lease application is open through Aug. 17.
More information on the direct leasing process is available through the DNR website or through DNR-LeaseManagement@Michigan.gov with an email subject line of “Riverside Energy Michigan, LLC.”
QR code warning
LANSING — Attorney General Dana Nessel relays an FBI warning that QR (quick response) codes are being hacked.
Individuals are placing stickers with their own codes over the correct QR codes. When the wrong code is scanned, a phishing website comes up. Individuals may have their personal or financial information stolen in this way, according to the release.
The FBI urges individuals to avoid scanning a QR code on a sticker, verify the URL is a secure link, download a QR code scanner application and type in the URL rather than scanning a code.
Pet purchase advice
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development urges residents to be cautious when buying new animals, as scammers may be using false Michigan dog breeder licenses.
Individuals should contact MDARD before purchasing pets to identify whether the breeder license is legitimate. Call 800-292-3939 with questions about large dog breeding kennels or other animal-related facilities that may be licensed through the State of Michigan.
EV program
JACKSON — Consumers Energy aims to install electric vehicle (EV) chargers at apartments, condominiums and overnight community sites throughout Michigan.
Consumers Energy Vice President of Customer Experience Lauren Snyder said in a release that they aim to power up to one million carbon-free automobiles by 2030.
The company’s PowerMIDrive program “will actively focus on providing rebates for EV chargers at apartments and other multifamily locations where vehicle owners need to charge their vehicles overnight,” according to the release.
The new program can offer $7,500 for Michigan property owners to install an EV charger in public parking lots or curbside.
Find more information at consumersenergy.com/overnightcharge or consumersenergy.com/communitycharging.
Company plan anniversary
LIBERTY, Missouri — Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. marks the 25th anniversary of its Employee Stock Ownership Plan.
In July 1998, the Ferrell family’s equity interest in the company was transferred to an employee stock ownership trust, which “allowed thousands of employees to have ownership in the company,” according to a release.
The company has several locations in northern Michigan, including Cadillac, Grayling, Kalkaska, Manistee and Traverse City.
SBA training program
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration recently launched the Military Spouse Pathway to Business Program.
This new business training program will be available nationwide throughout the year. Military spouses with a business idea or who are considering entrepreneurship may sign up for virtual or in-person classes.
Military spouses can sign up and learn more through a Veterans Business Outreach Center. In Traverse City, they can contact SCORE at 231-947-5075 or PTAC of Northwest Michigan at 231-929-5036.
For more details about SBA programs and resources, visit www.sba.gov/milspouse.
Prime Day numbers
SAN JOSE, California — Adobe Analytics data shows consumer spending on this year’s Amazon’s Prime Day.
Consumers spent $6.3 billion on July 12, the second Prime Day event, according to an Adobe release. A total of $12.7 billion was spent online in the United States on both shopping days, July 11-12. This is a 6.1% growth from last year, a new record for Prime Day.
The data also includes what people bought. Appliances, household products, electronics, apparel and office supplies saw increases this year.
Additionally, 6.6% of online orders were placed using “Buy Now Pay Later.” Across both sales days, 6.5% of orders used this feature. Curbside pickup accounts for 20% of online orders on July 12, among retailers who offer this service. Plus, nearly half (44.8%) of online sales were made using a smartphone. Both pickup and mobile shopping are up from last year.
