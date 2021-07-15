MSP to run trooper recruit school
DIMONDALE — The Michigan State Police is accepting applications from licensed law enforcement officers to join the 141st Trooper Recruit School.
The 10-week recruit school is expected to begin in March 2022. Currently a 26-week endeavor, the first trooper recruit school “recognizes the experience and value that prior law enforcement service brings to an agency and offers these applicants an accelerated training opportunity that rewards their experience,” according to a release.
A total of 35 recruits will be appointed to the 141st Trooper Recruit School. Applicants “must have at least two years of continuous experience as a Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards licensed officer in good standing” to be eligible, according to a release.
Application and more information is available at www.michigan.gov/MSPjobs.
Grant to help nurses at GVSU
GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Valley State University’s Kirkhof College of Nursing received a $2.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services “to support working nurses from underrepresented backgrounds who wish to obtain bachelor’s or advanced nursing degrees,” according to a release from the university.
The Kirkhof College will partner with Spectrum Health and McLaren Health Care on the four-year project. Spectrum and McLaren cover 14 counties in the Lower Peninsula.
The academic/practice partnership is expected to “provide access to degree programs to nurses from underrepresented backgrounds, while offering wraparound support services to ensure academic and professional success,” according to a release.
Nurses will be recruited to enroll in GVSU’s RN-BSN, master’s of nursing or doctor of nursing practice programs. Sixty students will earn degrees in the four-year program, 38 in the RN-BSN program.
DT Midstream spin-off complete
DETROIT — DT Midstream, Inc. completed its separation from DTE Energy, according to a release from the company.
DT Midstream is a “natural gas pipeline, storage and gathering provider,” according to the release. DT Midstream, Inc. began trading on the New York Stock Exchange as a publicly-traded company last week under the symbol, ‘DTM.’
The Detroit-based company expects operating earnings of $296-$312 million or $3.06-$3.22 per share in 2021, according to the release. More information on the company is available at www.dtmidstream.com.
Watch for summer tax scams
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury is warning state residents to be alert for scammers impersonating tax officials.
These scams may include phone calls, emails or fake letters through the U.S. Postal Service.
The state treasury often sees scams where people claim to be government officials and ask for money through a wire transfer, prepaid debit card or gift card.
Taxpayers should hang up at once if they receive a scam phone call. Emails should be deleted immediately.
Individuals who have questions about state debts can call the department’s Collections Service Center at (517) 636-5265. More information about the state Treasury is available at www.Michigan.gov/Treasury or on Twitter @MiTreasury.
