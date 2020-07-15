Sen. Gary Peters to visit TentCraft
TRAVERSE CITY — U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) will tour TentCraft on July 15 at 12:15 p.m.
TentCraft applied for and received a loan from the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.
Peters helped approve the PPP as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in March. Peters recently helped approve legislation that gave small businesses with PPP loans “more flexibility in using the forgivable loans they applied for to maintain operations,” according to a release from Peters’ office.
The visit also is intended to highlight businesses adapting to COVID-19 challenges. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, TentCraft changed its business model to produce drive-through medical tents for testing and other applications related to coronavirus.
Whitsun returns to store shelves
ELK RAPIDS —Arcadia Brewing Company’s Whitsun has returned to store shelves for year-round distribution in Michigan.
Superfluid Supply Co., a division of Short’s Brewing Company, acquired the rights to market Arcadia Brewing Company products in a deal announced last month. Based in Kalamazoo, Arcadia Brewing closed in September after 24 years in business.
According to a release from Short’s, Whitsun packaging was updated, but the “recipe was developed to be as close to the original Whitsun as possible.”
“We had some of the original Whitsun team up to taste the product and got great input to help us recreate the recipe,” Short’s Chief Innovation Officer Tony Hansen said in the release.
For more information about Arcadia Brewing Co’s Whitsun, visit www.ArcadiaBeer.com.
Groundworks Companies buy FSM
VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia — Groundworks Companies announced it has purchased Livonia-based Foundation Services Michigan.
FSM, which has a Traverse City location at 3805 Elmer’s Industrial Drive, is “the largest foundation services company in both Michigan and the Midwest,” according to a release from Groundworks Companies.
The acquisition by “the nation’s largest privately-owned foundation services company” was the 16th in the last four years, the release added.
FSM “will retain its brand identity to preserve the consumer recognition and goodwill established during its 12 years in business while also gaining a national warranty that transfers when a home is sold,” the release added.
Groundworks plans capital investments to expand FSM’s geographic reach. Employee training and development and new consumer technologies and office support are also planned, according to the release.
Groundworks is in 24 states and has 2,000 employees, the release added.
MSUFCU donates to Foundation
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union joined The Children’s Foundation & iHeartRadio from May 11-17 for the COVID-19 Crisis Fundraising Campaign.
MSUFCU donated $8,500 as part of a match in funds donated to the campaign, which assists children and families in Detroit and surrounding areas.
According to a release, The Children’s Foundation “supports pediatric research, education, community benefit programs and other initiatives that improve the health of children in Michigan.” The nonprofit donates $6 million in grants on an annual basis, the release added.
MEDC, MWF grants announced
LANSING —The Michigan Entrepreneur Resilience Fund processed 113 microloans and grants that will assist 94 small businesses with $565,750 in support.
The awards were announced by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Michigan Women Forward. According to a release, the MWF began in May to help entrepreneurs and small business in “underserved communities.”
The release stated “while grant funds will be exhausted by the end of July, there are still more than $500,000 in funds available for small microloans to reopen Michigan businesses.” Applications are available at www. miwf.org/mwf-entrepreneur-resilience-fund.
A list of the MWF Michigan Entrepreneur Resilience Fund recipients is available at https://miwf.org/resilience-fund-recipients/.
The fund provided recovery grants of $1,000-$5,000 and is accepting applications for microloans of $5,000-$10,000.
Foundation provides grants
JACKSON — The Consumers Energy Foundation made $135,000 in grants to 14 Michigan nonprofit organizations to help them meet critical needs of residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Love Thy Neighbor Grand Traverse Region received $5,000 from the Foundation, the charitable arm of Consumers Energy. According to a release, the grants will “help nonprofit organizations in various ways, allowing them to provide food and personal supplies to clients, buy cleaning supplies and meet equipment and furniture needs as organizations change how they serve the public.”
Since March, the Consumers Energy Foundation has provided more than $3.6 million to Michigan nonprofit organizations. In addition to Love Thy Neighbor Grand Traverse Region, the recent grants included: Family & Children’s Services of Mid-Michigan, Midland, $25,000; Housing Resources Inc., Kalamazoo, $15,000; Boys & Girls Club of Grand Rapids Youth Commonwealth, Grand Rapids, $10,000; Foundation for Mott Community College, Flint, $10,000; Bethesda Lutheran Communities, Frankenmuth, $10,000; Charitable Union, Battle Creek, $10,000; Muskegon Rescue Mission, Muskegon, $10,000; Meals on Wheels Western Michigan, Grandville, $10,000; Clothing INC, Mount Pleasant, $8,000; Ministry with Community, Kalamazoo, $7,500; Eastside Community Action Center, Lansing, $5,000; Family Counseling & Children’s Services of Lenawee County/Catherine Cobb Safe House, Adrian, $5,000 and Women’s Resource Center, Grand Rapids, $5,000.
More information about the Consumers Energy Foundation is available at www.ConsumersEnergy.com/foundation.
New branding for New Holland Brewing
HOLLAND — New Holland Brewing Company announced new branding that “recaptures the spirit of their vision,” according to a release.
New Holland has an updated windmill logo with “soft lines and vibrant color palette,” the release said. Company officials said the new logo will be “front and center on the overhauled packaging, marking an important departure from New Holland’s previous design.”
New Holland also announced new year-round offerings including Hazy River, a Citra-hopped New England Style IPA; Little Piglet, a new Session IPA with fresh hop cone bitterness and a lager called Golden Sails.
The new packaging should be out in August/September in six-packs and 12-packs. More information is available at www.newhollandbrew.com.
