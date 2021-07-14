Northwoods Hardware to expand
GLEN ARBOR — Northwoods Hardware, Home & Garden in Glen Arbor announced plans to expand its business at 6053 S. Glen Lake Road in Glen Arbor.
Owners Jeff and Georgia Gietzen announced the purchase of the adjacent property at 6127 S. Glen Lake Road, the former home of Wildflowers. The Gietzens “anticipate the purchase of 50% of the remaining south lot by mid-July,” according to a release.
Plans include increased parking spaces for customers and employees and expansion of the main hardware building to the south, according to the release. Other possible projects include “construction of a new multi-use building on the east side of what will now be the middle lot” to increase the garden center and lumber offerings, according to the release.
Northwoods Hardware, Home & Garden has been in business for 11 years.
Bay Area Urology office moving
TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare Bay Area Urology is moving to a new office in the Munson Professional Building.
Currently located at 3922 Cedar Run Road, all providers and staff will, on July 19, begin treating patients at 1221 Sixth Street, Suite 100.
“Our new office will create much-needed additional space for our providers and staff to care for patients,” Bay Area Urology practice manager Donna Hollister said in a release. “The move also allows us to continue our ongoing efforts to hire new providers and provide greater access to care.”
Bay Area Urology’s office hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), services, and phone/fax numbers remain the same.
For more information or to make an appointment, call (231) 935-0322. More information is also available at munsonhealthcare.org/bayareaurology.
Groundbreaking held July 12
HONOR — Homestretch held a groundbreaking ceremony July 12 for Honor Village Apartments, according to a release.
The apartments are at 10889 Main St. in Honor.
Grant earmarked for Industry 4.0
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Industry 4.0 Consortium received a $275,000 Michigan Economic Development Corporation grant.
The grant will be used to “further the awareness and integration of Industry 4.0 practices in the region,” according to a release. Industry 4.0 is “the ongoing advancement of traditional manufacturing and industrial practices, using modern technology and automation,” the release said.
The Consortium includes the Alliance for Economic Success, Cadillac Area Manufacturing Association, Grand Traverse Area Manufacturing Council, Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce, Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center, Networks Northwest, Northern Lakes Economic Alliance, Northwest Industrial Association, Northwest Michigan Works!, Northwestern Michigan College and Traverse Connect.
More information on Industry 4.0 is available at www.michiganbusiness.org/industry4-0/.
Trailblazer Award nominations sought
GAYLORD — Nominations are due July 16 for the Gaylord Area Tourism Bureau’s annual Trailblazer Award. This award is for “an individual or group who has made a significant contribution to improve” local tourism, according to a release.
Anyone in the Gaylord area can nominate an individual or group for the Trailblazer Award at https://www.gaylordmichigan.net/trailblazer-award/ or contacting Paul Beachnau at (989) 732-4000 or paul@gaylordmichigan.net.
The person/group must work in tourism in Otsego County and not be a member of Tourism Bureau’s Board of Directors.
Final selection will be made by the Tourism Bureau Board of Directors. Recipients will be notified ahead of time, but announced to the public at the Tourism Bureau-sponsored Business After Hours at the Otsego Resort Aug. 11 from 5-7 p.m.
NMCAA offers July workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency is offering virtual Zoom workshops on Money Management and Homebuyer Education in July.
More information and a schedule of the Money Management workshops is available at https://www.nmcaa.net/financialmgmt.asp or by calling (231) 714-4578.
More information and a schedule of the Homebuyer Education classes is available at www.ehomeamerica.org/nmcaa or by calling (231) 714-4578. The Homebuyer class is $75 at www.nmcaa.net/workshops or there is a self-paced option for $99 through eHome America at www.ehomeamerica.org/nmcaa.
NMCAA offers scholarships and grants for all workshops to those who qualify. All of the NMCAA events are also listed on its Facebook page.
Graphic design workshop slated
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter will host a Do-it-Yourself Graphic Design virtual workshop July 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The workshop will provide an understanding of why good graphic design matters as well as tips to creating visual assets for a business. The presenter is Dave Kehrer from OneUpWeb.
Register for the free workshop at https://tinyurl. com/TCSCOREGraphicDIY.
SBA hosts national SBIR Week
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration host 2021 National Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Week July 19-23.
The virtual event aims to “connect entrepreneurs working on advanced technology to the country’s largest source of early-stage funding — the SBIR and Small Business Technology Transfer programs,” according to a release.
More information, including event schedule and participating agencies, is available at https://www.sbirroadtour.com/.
DenScore Inc. receives grant
DES MOINES, Iowa — Dentist Kyle Gernhofer’s software company, DenScore Inc., was a finalist for the PenFed Foundation Ignition Challenge. Gernhofer grew up in Traverse City and founded DenScore in 2019 to market software that allows dental insurers to evaluate the dental performance of their providers.
Next Global Security Inc. won the contest. But DenScore, Burn Pit BBQ, Little Cardinals Nature School and Navy Paddles each earned $15,000 grants as finalists in the challenge.
Each of the businesses “had the opportunity to pitch to a panel consisting of PenFed Foundation and MidCountry Bank leadership,” according to a release. As the winner of the competition, Next Global Security will also receive a full length promotional video and publicity from PenFed Credit Union.
Small Bus Roadeo drivers named
FRANKENMUTH — Fifteen Michigan public transit systems competed in the 44th annual Small Bus Roadeo at the Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth in late June.
Gladwin City/County Transit claimed the top three places with Roberta Harbaugh, Harold Smith and Deanna Hughes, respectively. Huron Transit Corp. had the next three spots with Wayne Kinney (fourth), Timm Forth (fifth) and Douglas Ross (sixth). Rookie of the Year was Shelly Harmon of Yates Dial-A-Ride.
Gladwin City/County Transit won first in the team competition. Huron Transit Corp. was second and County Connection of Midland third.
The Q’Straint wheelchair securement winner was Smith.
The competition included a written test, driving skills on an obstacle course, a passenger assistance test and a pre-trip vehicle inspection. The top three winners represent Michigan in the National Bus Roadeo at the Community Transportation Association of America’s 2022 expo in Louisville, Kentucky.
MSP to run trooper recruit school
DIMONDALE — The Michigan State Police is accepting applications from licensed law enforcement officers to join the 141st Trooper Recruit School.
The 10-week recruit school is expected to begin in March 2022. Currently a 26-week endeavor, the first trooper recruit school “recognizes the experience and value that prior law enforcement service brings to an agency and offers these applicants an accelerated training opportunity that rewards their experience,” according to a release.
A total of 35 recruits will be appointed to the 141st Trooper Recruit School. Applicants “must have at least two years of continuous experience as a Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards licensed officer in good standing” to be eligible, according to a release.
Application and more information is available at www.michigan.gov/MSPjobs.
Grant to help nurses at GVSU
GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Valley State University’s Kirkhof College of Nursing received a $2.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services “to support working nurses from underrepresented backgrounds who wish to obtain bachelor’s or advanced nursing degrees,” according to a release from the university.
The Kirkhof College will partner with Spectrum Health and McLaren Health Care on the four-year project. Spectrum and McLaren cover 14 counties in the Lower Peninsula.
The academic/practice partnership is expected to “provide access to degree programs to nurses from underrepresented backgrounds, while offering wraparound support services to ensure academic and professional success,” according to a release.
Nurses will be recruited to enroll in GVSU’s RN-BSN, master’s of nursing or doctor of nursing practice programs. Sixty students will earn degrees in the four-year program, 38 in the RN-BSN program.
DT Midstream spin-off complete
DETROIT — DT Midstream, Inc. completed its separation from DTE Energy, according to a release from the company.
DT Midstream is a “natural gas pipeline, storage and gathering provider,” according to the release. DT Midstream, Inc. began trading on the New York Stock Exchange as a publicly-traded company last week under the symbol, ‘DTM.’
The Detroit-based company expects operating earnings of $296-$312 million or $3.06-$3.22 per share in 2021, according to the release. More information on the company is available at www.dtmidstream.com.
Watch for summer tax scams
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury is warning state residents to be alert for scammers impersonating tax officials.
These scams may include phone calls, emails or fake letters through the U.S. Postal Service.
The state treasury often sees scams where people claim to be government officials and ask for money through a wire transfer, prepaid debit card or gift card.
Taxpayers should hang up at once if they receive a scam phone call. Emails should be deleted immediately.
Individuals who have questions about state debts can call the department’s Collections Service Center at (517) 636-5265. More information about the state Treasury is available at www.Michigan.gov/Treasury or on Twitter @MiTreasury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.