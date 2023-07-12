Listening tour
LANSING — The Michigan High Speed Internet Office scheduled the final 10 stops of the statewide MI Connected Future Tour. The tour focuses on collecting input from Michiganders on prioritizing the $1.5 billion federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) funding the state will receive.
Final tour stops:
- Petoskey: July 12, 5-7 p.m., Emmet County EMS, 1201 Eppler Road
- Fremont/Newaygo: July 18, 5-7 p.m., Newaygo County RESA, Multi-Media Room, 4747 W 48th St.
- Atlanta: July 20, 5-7 p.m., Atlanta Senior Center, 11780 M-33
- Beaverton: July 25, 5-7 p.m., Beaverton Junior/Senior High School Cafeteria, 3090 Crockett Road
- Sandusky: July 27, 5-7p.m., Westpark Inn, 440 West Sanilac Road
- Okemos: Aug. 1, 5-7p.m., Okemos Event Center, 2187 University Park Drive
- Three Rivers: Aug. 2, 5-7 p.m., George Washington Carver Community Center, 436 Jefferson St.
- Howell: Aug. 9, 5-7 p.m., Cleary University, 3725 Cleary Drive
- Detroit: Aug. 10, 5-7 p.m., Focus: Hope, 1400 Oakman Blvd.
Additional and registration information on the next leg of the MI Connected Future Tour is available at Michigan.gov/MIConnectedFuture.
Business webinars
GRAND RAPIDS — The Michigan Small Business Development Center offers free webinars for Michigan residents this month.
“Writing a Business Plan” starts at 9 a.m. July 12, “Forming Your LLC or DBA” begins at 9 a.m. July 13 and the “SBA Mentor Protege Program” starts at 11 a.m. July 13.
Learn more about each session and sign up at https://michigansbdc.org/get-started/training-events/view/.
Eatery opens
ELK RAPIDS — Foundry Craft Grillery hosts its opening July 13 at 151 River St.
Live music starts at 7 p.m. The restaurant serves burgers, flatbreads, craft beverages and more until 10 p.m.
Public hearing
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority hosts its annual public hearing from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 19 at 105 Hall St. in Traverse City and from 2-4 p.m. July 19 at 527 Cobb St. in Cadillac.
Community members can learn about funding and current projects and provide input about local service needs.
A link to the virtual session is available under the “News” tab at northernlakescmh.org. Comments can also go to stacy.maiville@nlcmh.org.
Safety Net recognized
TRAVERSE CITY — Safety Net, an information technology company with offices in Traverse City and metro Detroit, was named to the 2023 Channel Futures MSP (managed service provider) 501 rankings, according to a release.
The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey looks at “organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth, innovation and supported technologies,” according to a release.
“Like many companies, 2022 was a challenging year for Safety Net,” CEO Tim Cerny said in a release. “Perhaps one of the most unique in our 20-year history. Being recognized with this outstanding group of our peers, under such a unique set of circumstances, is a true reflection of the dedication to excellence each member of my team exhibits day in and day out.”
Winners are recognized on the Channel Futures website and during a ceremony at the Channel Futures Leadership Summit Oct. 30 through Nov. 2 in Miami.
Simply Give campaign
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Food Coalition’s member pantries benefit from the Simply Give program at Meijer stores in Acme and Traverse City through Sept. 30.
Customers can purchase a $10 Simply Give donation card in stores or add cards to their online orders. Also, Meijer plans to double match any cards purchased on Aug. 12 and Sept. 9. Each donation card is converted into a food-only gift card for area pantries.
Hotel recognized
LELAND — Leland Lodge recently was voted a Red Hot Best Hotel of 2023. The facility was named No. 1 in the “Best Lodging in Leelanau & Benzie” category.
The Homestead in Glen Arbor came in second, and Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville was third in that category.
Nonprofit receives donation
TRAVERSE CITY — 7 Brew Coffee recently donated $2,000 to Project Feed the Kids, a nonprofit run by the owners of J&S Hamburg South.
The drive-thru coffee stand is open at 1114 W. South Airport Road.
Local company acquired
TRAVERSE CITY — Adviser Investments, LLC. acquired Traverse City financial planner LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel, LLC.
Adviser Investments manages $8.3 billion in client assets and provides financial planning through a “planning-first, fiduciary-only model,” according to a release. LeJeune Puetz manages $350 million in client assets, serving 75 households.
Also, John Puetz becomes a partner and wealth adviser with Adviser.
Frozen drink available
TRAVERSE CITY — McDonald’s, Pure Michigan and The Coca-Cola Company offer the new frozen drink “Pure Michigan Mix.”
The beverage includes Fanta Blue Raspberry and Sprite Lymonade and is available at McDonald’s restaurants throughout the state, according to a release.
Customers can scan the QR code on the 22-ounce cup for a chance to win concert tickets at Pine Knob or Little Caesars Arena, passes for Michigan International Speedway, tickets to Michigan’s Adventure or a McDonald’s gift card.
Wine contest winner
PAW PAW — The Michigan Wine Collaborative announces the 2023 Michigan Governor’s Cup winner: St. Julian Winery.
The winery won with its 2020 Braganini Reserve Cabernet Franc. According to the MWC’s release, the wine “ranked the highest out of 300 entries from 46 wineries submitted to the competition.” St. Julian received recognition for its 2020 Braganini GDN Estate Reserve Petite Pearl (gold medal), NV Solera Cream Sherry (gold medal), NV BFF Dry Rose (silver medal) and NV Sweet Nancie Sparkling Peach (gold medal).
The governor’s cup is a partnership with the Beverage Testing Institute. Contact: info@michiganwinecollaborative.com.
Power line program
JACKSON — Consumers Energy plans to pilot a program to “help the company better understand how to bury power lines in a cost-effective way to strengthen Michigan’s electric grid and reduce outages,” according to a release.
“We know burying power lines will help make the grid stronger, especially during violent storms that are hitting Michigan more frequently,” Greg Salisbury, Consumers Energy vice president of electric distribution engineering, said in the release. “Historically the costs to bury lines have been too expensive, but we have driven down the cost per mile to be equivalent to above-ground hardening costs. This pilot will help us learn even more about how to bury lines in ways that keep costs as low as possible, allowing us to bury additional lines in the future.”
The program would target circuits in Genesee, Livingston, Allegan, Ottawa, Montcalm and Iosco counties. After this, Consumers Energy aims to install about 400 miles of line underground each year. Currently, about 15% of the company’s lines are underground, according to the release.
The company is awaiting approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission.
Online shopping tips
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau offers advice for shopping online and avoiding scams, especially from social media advertisements.
Online purchase scams often involve ads with “too-good-to-be-true deals on hot ticket items,” according to a release.
“Scammers will pose as well-known retailers, tricking shoppers into shopping on a fake website, instead of the real one,” Lisa Frohnapfel, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan, said in the release. “Consumers should avoid clicking on any links sent by email, text or on social media, and make sure they are on the right website before giving out payment information or passwords.”
Additional shopping tips include only shopping on trustworthy sites, going directly to the website instead of clicking on an email or social media link, avoiding sites with typos or grammatical errors and paying with a credit card.
