NMCAA has IDA spots available
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency has nine spots remaining for its Individual Development Accounts.
Deadline for application is July 20.
According to a release from NMCAA, the IDA program “gives those with limited incomes the opportunity to receive free money towards the purchase of a new home, the start-up or expansion of a small business, or towards the cost of higher education or job training. The program is designed for individuals with limited earned income who want to build their assets and better manage their finances.”
Participants need to save up to $1,000. Savings are deposited into a joint account with NMCAA. After program requirements are met, a participant’s savings are matched 3 to 1 for the purchase of a home or 2 to 1 for business start-up/expansion and college/vocational training.The maximum match is $1,000.
For more information, contact Allie Popa at (231)947-3780 or 1-800-632-7334. Applications are available at NMCAA’s website at www.nmcaa.net.
Michigan Council of SHRM honored
TRAVERSE CITY — The Society for Human Resources Management awarded the Michigan Council of SHRM the Platinum Excel Award for 2019.
MISHRAM is based in Traverse City, located at 310 W. Front St. in Suite 408. Allison Beers in the MISHRAM Meeting and Association Manager.
According to a release, the Excel award is for “state councils and chapters to recognize major accomplishments, strategic activities and tactical initiatives that elevate the profession of human resources.”
In addition to MISHRAM, Michigan chapters receiving the 2019 Platinum SHRM Excel award were Kalamazoo HR Management Association, Lakeshore HR Management Association, Greater Ann Arbor SHRM, Association for HR Management (Grand Rapids) and South Central HR Management Association.
Receiving Gold awards are HR Association of SE Michigan and Livingston Area HR Association. Petoskey-based Northern Michigan SHRM received a Bronze award.
NPalliative adds RPM to services
TRAVERSE CITY — NPalliative has added Remote Patient Monitoring to the company’s in-home health care services and medical solutions, according to a release from the company.
The release added that Remote Patient Monitoring “consists of high-tech cellular devices that remain with the patient at home and regularly monitors important vital information without requiring in-home internet services.” Patients with chronic health care needs like hypertension, heart failure and diabetes can benefit from daily symptom monitoring, according to the release.
NPalliative is located at 4020 Copper View, Suite 104. NPalliative can be contacted at (231) 421-6921 or by email at CCM@chronic-care.net.
Little Traverse program suspendedPETOSKEY — The Petoskey Regional and Harbor Springs Area Chambers of Commerce suspended the Leadership Little Traverse Program for the upcoming year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reasons cited included “the health and safety of the participants and community contributors, as well as meeting the program requirements with unknown factors,” according to a release.
The chambers plan to resume recruitment in the spring of 2021. The suspension of the program for 2020 will allow organizers to “refine and enhance the curriculum,” according to the release.
Leadership Little Traverse is a 9-month professional leadership program. The 21st class graduated in May and brought the total number of program alumni to 306.
McLaren visiting hours extended
PETOSKEY — McLaren Northern Michigan extended visiting hours. Visiting hours for inpatients units were extended to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Monday, according to a release.
Valet car services also resumed on Monday. Hours of operation at the main entrance at the hospital in Petoskey are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visitors are reminded to wear a mask when interacting with valet staff and when entering the hospital.
For more information and/or visitor guidelines, go to www.mclaren.org.
Soft launch for new Shepler’s ferry
MACKINAW CITY — There was a “soft launch” for the William Richard, the newest addition to the Shepler’s Ferry fleet.
According to a release, the project is 90 percent complete.
The William Richard left Moran Ironworks in Onaway early Tuesday and arrived later that morning at Port Calcite in Rogers City. The new ferry is expected at its new home in Mackinaw City by the end of the week.
There will be an informal christening of the William Richard at the soft launch ceremony, according to the release. A more formal christening is planned for spring 2021.
Visit www.sheplersferry.com for more information.
