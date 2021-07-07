TART Trails looking for trail planner
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails is looking to hire a Trail Planner and will accept applications through July 14.
More information and a job description is available at https://traversetrails.org/about/employment/. To apply, email cover letter and resume to info@traversetrails.org. The position should be filled by August.
Graphic design workshop slated
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter will host a Do-it-Yourself Graphic Design virtual workshop July 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The workshop will provide an understanding of why good graphic design matters as well as tips to creating visual assets for a business.
Register for the free workshop at https://tinyurl.com/TCSCOREGraphicDIY.
Women in Tech meetup slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Women in Tech has a meetup scheduled for July 15 from 6-8 p.m. at The Filling Station Microbrewery, located at 642 Railroad Place in Traverse City.
Women in Tech is a social group for anyone who identifies as a woman who is working in or interested in the tech industry or tech-related roles. The organization focuses on building local connections and professional growth to support women entering or advancing in the tech industry.
Register for the free event at https://tinyurl.com/WomeninTechMeet. For more information, send an email to womenintech@workwithloop.com.
Boat dealers earn national recognition
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP — Forty-three boat dealers and Michigan Boating Industries Association members were recognized by the National Marine Manufacturers Association for “increased customer satisfaction,” according to a release.
Customer satisfaction was based on data from the industry’s CSI program.
The MBIA member dealers to earn the distinction included Action Watersports; Burt Lake Marina; Grand Bay Marine; Indian River Marina; Irish Boat Shop; Lakeside Motor Sport; Long Lake Marina; Maple Bay Marine; Spicer’s Boat City; Twin Lakes Marina; and Walstrom Marine.
TC businesss wins first place
TRAVERSE CITY — Kitchen Choreography in Traverse City teamed with DesRosiers Architects in Bloomfield Hills to win first place in the 17th annual Detroit Design Awards.
Kitchen Choreography and DesRosiers Architects won the “Traditional Master Suite” category in the competition presented by DOBI Real Estate. The event celebrates “the best in the metro Detroit design community,” according to the release.
Cabinetry for the master bath for the competition was designed and constructed by Symphony Cabinetry, Kitchen Choreography’s inhouse shop.
“We wanted a traditional look that flowed with the timber-frame aspect of the house,” Angela Goodall, lead designer and co-owner of Kitchen Choreography with her husband, Mike Goodall, said in the release. “Carrara Marble-type porcelain tiles with Knotty White Cedar cabinetry, creamy quartz tops, oiled bronze metals, and a freestanding, claw-foot tub.”
Summer music series returns
SUTTONS BAY — Shady Lane Cellars announced its Summer Music Series will return July 17 with its classic shrimp boil. Reservations are open for the event, which runs from 4-7 p.m.
Hors d’oeuvres are served at 5 p.m. followed by dinner. Tickets include one complimentary glass of wine for those over 21 and live music by the SwingBone Jazz Trio. Tickets are $40 or $15 non-drinking, under 21 patrons.
Reservations are required. Call (231) 947-8865 or email Tyler at Tyler@shadylanecellars.com.
The Summer Music Series on the Patio will continue on July 24 with Rhett & John, July 31 with Luke Woltanski, Aug. 7 with Blake Elliot, Aug. 14 with Jeff Bihlman, Aug. 28 with Gael Eschelweck, Sept. 4 with The Duges, and Sept. 18 with Jeff Bihlman as part of the annual Harvest BBQ party.
Rotary Charities hiring two positions
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Charities is hiring for the positions of Director of Community Development and Programs Associate.
Complete job descriptions for the two positions is available at www.rotarycharities.org under “Job Opportunities” under the ‘Resources & Support” tab.
Applications will be accepted through July 23. Candidates can email a resume and cover letter to hiring@rotarycharities.org.
Kids’ Day in Lake City July 31
LAKE CITY — Devin Graham State Farm Agency will hold the first Kids’ Day July 31 at the downtown Lake City Park.
The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities include a bounce house, slide, games with prizes, live entertainment, free food and a free raffle for local gift cards and gift baskets.
The activities are geared for children age 12 and younger.
For more information, visit www.mylakecityagent.com or call (231) 839-7246.
Campaign benefits food coalition
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Food Coalition is again partnering with the Meijer in Acme for the retailer’s hunger relief program, Simply Give.
The Simply Give program helps replenish the shelves of more than 250 food pantries in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin. Customers can purchase a $10 Simply Give donation card at the checkout and these cards are converted to Meijer food-only gift cards that are given to a local food pantry.
The Northwest Food Coalition benefits from donation cards purchased at the Meijer store in Acme from July 4 through Oct. 2. Meijer will double match cards purchased from Aug. 14-28. Online pickup or home delivery shoppers can add Simply Give cards to their order.
Meijer donated more than $7.6 million to Simply Give partners in 2020 and made an additional $1 million gift in March. The retailer has given more than $65 million since the program began in 2008.
SBA announces grant extension
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration extended the application deadline for its new Community Navigator Pilot Program until July 23.
The SBA anticipates making award decisions by September. Part of the American Rescue Plan of 2021, the program targets the smallest businesses “with a priority focus on those owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, as well as women and veterans,” according to a release from the SBA.
Competitive grant awards range from $1 million to $5 million for a two-year period.
Applications must be submitted at www.grants.gov. More information on the Community Navigators Initiative is available at www.sba.gov/navigators.
Career Explorer helps job seekers
LANSING — Michigan job seekers now have access to Career Explorer through Pure Michigan Talent Connect.
Anyone with a free account on PMTC can use the new feature.
Career Explorer is available when logging into job seeker accounts at www.MiTalent.org. Job seekers can also contact their local Michigan Works! office to use the new online tool.
Restaurant fund program closes
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund program has closed, Administrator Isabel Guzman announced.
More than 100,000 restaurants were awarded $28.6 billion as part of the American Rescue Plan.
‘Underserved populations’ received approximately $18 billion in grant awards including businesses owned by women ($7.5 billion), veterans ($1 billion), social and economically disadvantaged ($6.7 billion) and those owned by representatives of multiple-underserved populations ($2.8 billion).
The average size of grant awards to applicants was $283,000, according to a release.
