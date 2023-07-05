Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 90F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.