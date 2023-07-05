Farm to Summer Month
LANSING — July is Farm to Summer month in Michigan, a declaration designed “to celebrate Michigan’s local food and agriculture products and promoting the use of local, in-season produce at summer feeding sites located at schools and non-profits across the state,” according to a release.
“Farm to Summer provides a great opportunity to add fresh, local Michigan products to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a release. “Providing nutritious meals to Michigan kids during the summer months will help them succeed in the next school year, and buying locally grown fruits and vegetables supports our farm families and communities – a win/win for Michigan.”
Michigan’s Summer Food Service Program’s Meet Up and Eat Up program “provides free, nutritious meals during the summer to children up to age 18 living in low-income areas, where 50 percent or more of the students in the area qualify for free or reduced-price school meals,” according to the release.
AAA branch open
PETOSKEY — AAA — The Auto Club Group opened a new branch June 27 in the Petoskey Walmart Center, 1850 Anderson Road.
AAA services here include insurance, membership, travel, virtual passport photos and more.
“We are excited to offer our members this convenient new way of doing business with AAA,” AAA Michigan Field Vice President David Campbell said in a release. “About 20 percent of Walmart customers are already AAA members, and we believe this new location enhances our ability to best serve our existing members while also gaining new ones.”
This is the first of two AAA retail branches in the United States, according to the release.’
AI webinar
GRAND RAPIDS — The Michigan Small Business Development Center offers the webinar “AI for Small Businesses: Empowering Growth and Efficiency” at 11 a.m. July 11.
Small business owners can learn how to use artificial intelligence (AI), related terms and more. Sign up at https://bit.ly/445I77E.
Grape meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The 2023 Michigan Grape Pre-Veraison Meeting goes from 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 14 at the Northwest Michigan Horticulture Research Center and via Zoom.
Parallel 45 Vines & Wines and Michigan State University Extension organized this event.
Register for free via Eventbrite.com before midnight July 13. Contact: nasroll2@msu.edu.
Business contest open
GRAND RAPIDS — Michigan Small Business Development Center launches the “Pitch Black Grand Rapids” competition for Black-owned businesses in Kent County.
Twenty contestants will participate in the contest. Individuals complete a six-week Uplift MI training and then a pitch round. Several finalists will present a 5-minute pitch before a panel of judges at a live event in September.
Apply to participate by July 14 at https://michigansbdc.org/growing-a-business/pitch-black/.
Bank supports park
HONOR — Honor Bank recently contributed $10,000 toward development of Platte River Park.
The project includes creating two accessible fishing platforms and amenities on 52 acres, with 1,500 feet on Platte River. This work should be finished this summer, according to a release.
3D mammography offered
BELLAIRE — Bellaire and East Jordan Family Health Centers recently added two Hologic Selenia 3D mammography machines to replace the 2D machines.
According to a release, they are the first in the region to offer Genius™ 3D Mammography exams. The new machines were funded with a grant from the Michigan Primary Care Association and the United Health Foundation.
To learn more about mammography service, go to ejfhc.org.
Brewery sponsors race
BIRMINGHAM — Griffin Claw Brewing Company recently announced it is a beer sponsor for the 2023 Bayview Mackinac Race. This is a first for the Michigan-based company.
“We’re thrilled to play such a crucial role in this year’s Bayview Mackinac Race,” Scott LePage, managing partner of Griffin Claw, said in a release. “As firm supporters of all things Michigan, we see this as a perfect opportunity to position Griffin Claw on the world stage right here on the Great Lakes. Especially with an event that brings together the community in celebration of sportsmanship, camaraderie, and of course, great beer.”
Griffin Claw brews will be available during the event.
EGLE webinar
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy hosts the webinar “Innovation in Water Conservation Best Management Practices Request for Proposals” at 2 p.m. July 25.
Proposals are accepted for projects that “identify innovations and technological advancements in water conservation best practices that can benefit Michigan’s water sectors and support long-term sustainability of Michigan’s water resources,” according to a release.
Register at Michigan.gov/EGLEevents. Program questions: BelisleS@Michigan.gov.
Homebuyer education
CADILLAC — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency offers a new in-person homebuyer education class from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 1 at 1640 Marty Paul St.
Call 231-947-3780 or visit nmcaa.net to sign up.
Home building partnership
LANSING — Habitat for Humanity organizations join Whirlpool Corporation’s BuildBetter program “to build energy-efficient, hazard-resilient homes across Michigan,” according to a release.
Habitat affiliates, including Northwest Michigan Habitat for Humanity and Habitat for Humanity of Benzie County, aim to construct 120 of these homes in their communities.
USDA seeks nominations
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture accepts nominations for membership in its new Tribal Advisory Committee.
“Establishing the Tribal Advisory Committee is an important step towards ensuring tribal perspectives are well represented at USDA and positioned to inform how the Department meets its trust responsibility to tribes across the nation,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a release.
Nominations are open until Aug. 14. Learn more at https://tinyurl.com/3zvtpstx. Contact: Josiah.Griffin@usda.gov.
Farm conference set
SUTTONS BAY — The second annual Perennial Farm Ecosystem Conference is scheduled for Sept. 8 at the Leelanau County Government Center.
The free event is hosted by Leelanau Conservation District and supported by the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program and Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education.
Questions: 231-256-9783; adam.brown@macd.org.
Grants for services
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announces up to $60 million in funds through the Community Center Grant program.
Michigan municipalities and organizations can expand their programs or work on capital projects. Entities may apply for the Capital Project Grant and the Community Center Program Grant. Each organization can request a maximum of $2.5 million.
Applications are due Aug. 31. For more details and to apply, visit Michigan.gov/CommunityCenterGrants.
Global summit
DETROIT — Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Tim Boring and Michigan Agri-Business Association President Chuck Lippstreu presented at the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition’s Heartland Summit.
They discussed the presence of Michigan’s food and agriculture industry in the country and world.
The summit emphasized “how strategic investments in agriculture and global development are creating jobs at home and abroad, feeding the hungry, and keeping Americans safe,” according to a release.
Transportation funding
WASHINGTON D.C. — Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters recently announced the U.S. Department of Transportation will award more than $17 million for “Michigan communities to purchase natural gas buses and rehabilitate outdated transit vehicles and facilities,” according to a release.
Award go through the Federal Transit Administration’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities and Low- or No-Emission Vehicle programs.
Recipients include $514,002 to the Michigan Department of Transportation for Ionia Dial-a-Ride, Belding Dial-A-Ride, Manistee County Transportation and St. Joseph County Transportation Authority. Funds go toward van replacement, bus lift upgrades, transit facility remodeling and a new scheduling and dispatch software.
Secretary visit
WASHINGTON D.C. — United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack recently visited Michigan. He met with Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who is chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.
Vilsack’s trip aimed to highlight “markets for producers and ensure children have access to healthy and nutritious meals during the summer months as part of the Investing in America agenda,” according to a release. “Investing in America” is a program of the Biden-Harris administration.
Foundation scholarships
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP — The Recreational Boating Industries Educational Foundation (RBIEF) distributed $10,000 in scholarships to five students “expressing keen interest in careers in the marine industry,” according to a release.
The 2023 RBIEF scholarship recipients include Jocelyn Stephe, of Interlochen.
The RBIEF scholarship fund was developed in 1986 by the Michigan Boating Industries Association. RBIEF has distributed $432,117 to recipients.
MBIA is a nonprofit representing more than 350 marine businesses in Michigan. The boating industry in Michigan represents a $7.8 billion economic impact in the state, nearly 1,500 marine businesses and nearly 40,000 jobs. For more information, visit mbia.org.
Hungry Howie’s eyes return to TC
MADISON HEIGHTS — Hungry Howie’s recently announced it has opened up Traverse City as an available market for business owners. The pizza and sub restaurant previously had locations in TC.
Hungry Howie’s opened in 1973 in Taylor and has more than 535 stores in the United States, including 190 in Michigan with “an average gross sales per unit of almost $1 million,” according to a release. Hungry Howie’s has 43 locations in west Michigan.
Student loan scams
WASHINGTON D.C. — The Federal Communications Commission’s Robocall Response Team and Attorney General Dana Nessel warn people of student loan debt scams. Robocalls and texts may have increased after the “Biden v Nebraska” Supreme Court decision regarding the U.S. Department of Education’s student loan forgiveness program.
According to a release from the FCC, scam callers or texters may demand money or personal information, request immediate payment, offer services in exchange for gift cards, use a familiar area code and link to a website other than StudentAid.gov.
To file a complaint, visit consumercomplaints.fcc.gov.
Home sales decrease
WASHINGTON D.C. — Pending home sales went down 2.7% from April to May, according to a release from the National Association of Realtors.
“Despite sluggish pending contract signings, the housing market is resilient with approximately three offers for each listing,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in the release. “The lack of housing inventory continues to prevent housing demand from being fully realized.”
Additionally, pending home sales in the Midwest decreased 5.3%, down 23.5% from last May.
Commented
