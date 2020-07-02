Gage Cannabis opens in TC
TRAVERSE CITY — Gage Cannabis Co. will open its fifth Michigan provisioning center in Traverse City on Friday, July 3, at 1025 Hannah Ave.
It will offer only curbside delivery, to comply with current state safety guidelines. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The 2,400 square-foot Traverse City store will employ 25 people, a release stated. Sales can be made only to medical marijuana card holders.
Gage has provisioning centers in Adrian, Ferndale and Lansing, and also operates a Cookies Michigan store in Detroit. The Gage website states the company plans to open eight additional locations in southern Michigan.
Lake & Leaf Cannabis opens in Benzie
BENZONIA — Lake & Leaf Cannabis Co. in late June opened a retail store at 2448 Benzie Highway in Benzonia.
It is serving curbside to medical marijuana cardholders and plans to soon add recreational marijuana sales.
The shop sells flower, edibles, vape cartridges, creams and salves. A release stated the company utilizes local growers and extractors to build a brand that is Pure Michigan.
MSUFCU breaks ground for TC branch
TRAVERSE CITY — Members of the MSU Federal Credit Union board of directors and management team broke ground June 30 for a second Traverse City branch.
The new branch will be located at 3750 N. U.S. 31 South and open in 2021. The full-service branch will be the 22nd branch for MSUFCU.
"This expansion aligns with our long-term strategy to better serve our existing members in Traverse City as well as in the surrounding areas," MSUFCU President/CEO April Clobes said in a release. "We are excited to join the Traverse City community and look forward to providing superior service to our members living and traveling in northern Michigan."
According to the release, MSUFCU has 2,447 existing members in the area. The new branch will "feature an integrated branch design, including a sit-down concept stations rather than traditional teller lines." There will also be drive-up video tellers.
Restaurant coalition promotes health
GRAND RAPIDS — A group of 86 Michigan restaurant and bar owners on Thursday announced an initiative called the Michigan Restaurant Promise intended to ensure the health and safety of their employees, customers and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s frustrating to see bars and restaurants not enforcing the health and safety guidelines laid out to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” Mitten Brewing owner Chris Andrus said in a release. “Those establishments threaten to undo the many sacrifices our community and industry have made and undermine the hard work of establishments like mine committed to keeping the public safe.”
By signing the Michigan Restaurant Promise, restaurant and bar owners commit their establishments to upholding the State of Michigan and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety guidelines.
More information is available at MiRestaurantPromise.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.