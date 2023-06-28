Wine Spectator names 2023 winners
NEW YORK — Wine Spectator unveiled the winners of the 2023 Restaurant Awards for the world’s best restaurants for wine. The 2023 awards recognize 3,505 dining destinations from all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 70 countries.
Aerie at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa received the Award of Excellence again, a feat the restaurant first received in 2017. Salle à Manger in the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island received the Best of Award of Excellence for the second straight year. Other northern Michigan winners of the Award of Excellence included Artisan at Delamar Traverse City (since 2022), The Main Dining Room at the Highlands in Harbor Springs (since 2023), Vernales Restaurant in Harbor Springs (2016) and Vintage Chophouse at the Inn at Bay Harbor (since 2023).
Launched in 1981, the Restaurant Awards represent the world’s only program focused exclusively on restaurant wine service. They are assigned on three levels: the Award of Excellence (2,001 winners), the Best of Award of Excellence (1,411) and the Grand Award (93) in each respective category.
Homebuyer education
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency offers a free Homebuyer Education workshop from 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 28 and 29.
Learn about the homebuying process. Sessions occur at 3963 Three Mile Road and via Zoom. Call 231-947-3780 or text 231-714-4578 to register.
Veteran, military discount
DEERFIELD, Ill. — Walgreens offers a discount for veterans, active duty military members and their families from July 1-4.
Customers can show their military ID or proof of service to receive 20% off regular prices at any Walgreens nationwide. Walgreens stores and pharmacies are open with regular business hours on July 4.
Distillery workshop
THOMPSONVILLE — Floral Underground presents the Plants and Cocktails Workshop from 3-5 p.m. June 29 at Iron Fish Distillery. Create a trio of succulents while enjoying drinks. Cost is $65 via Eventbrite.com. Questions: events@ironfishdistillery.com.
Shopping event
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Shop and Sip goes from noon to 5 p.m. July 8 at Jacob’s Farm.
Handmade crafts and artwork are available to purchase. Early entry starts at 11 a.m. and costs $10. General admission is $5. Purchase at MyNorthTickets.com.
Apprenticeship program
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum partners with Northwest Michigan Works! to offer training for three of its employees.
The museum recently started U.S. Department of Labor registered apprenticeships for marketing coordinator, retail store manager and customer service representative.
Apprenticeships include at least 12 months of on job learning and 144 hours of educational instruction, according to a release. Educational partners include Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, Leadership Grand Traverse and Northwestern Michigan College Extended Education Services. After finishing the program, employees earn credentials like the U.S. Department of Labor National Journeyworker Certification.
Valentine introduces vodka
FERNDALE — Valentine Distilling Co. has released 70-proof Berry Blossom Vodka. Hand-distilled in limited batches, “Berry Blossom is a delicate marriage of fresh strawberry with hints of rhubarb and elderflower,” according to a release.
“Strawberry rhubarb pie is a classic Midwestern dessert, and it is easy to see why,” Valentine Distilling Co. Founder and President Rifino Valentine, who grew up in Leelanau County, said in a release. “My mom’s homemade strawberry rhubarb pies is still a favorite of mine to this day. Taking inspiration from the flavors of her pie and bringing it into our vodka lead to Berry Blossom Vodka being added to our growing collection of award-winning, craft-flavored vodkas.”
Valentine Berry Blossom Vodka is available in Michigan, Indiana, Minnesota, and Illinois at independent stores, Meijer, Kroger and Total Wine.
Island students gain work experience
BEAVER ISLAND — Beaver Island Community School students in the Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates program gained work experience thanks to a partnership between the Beaver Island Historical Society and Northwest Michigan Works.
Sophomore Sophie McDonough, junior Ava Palmer and seniors Ethan Kubesh and Jacob Bontrager each spent two weeks in a paid work experience program for the Historical Society. The program “gave the students the opportunity to learn skills in customer service, marketing, article writing, archiving and construction,” according to a release.
ELCs receive grants
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced the award of $4.6 million in grants to 13 organizations to help a variety of industries to find employees and fill talent gaps.
The grants “support the development of employer-led collaboratives helping Michigan employers address critical talent shortages throughout the state,” according to a release. The grants will “support the creation of six new ELCs and the enhancement of seven existing collaboratives.”
The 13 organizations receiving one-time grant funding include:
- Focus: HOPE, Construction/Manufacturing, $400,000
- Greater Flint Health Coalition, Inc., Healthcare, $227,850
- GST Michigan Works, Healthcare, $500,000
- Lenawee Economic Development Corporation, Multi-Industry, $500,000
- Management and Unions Serving Together, Construction, $200,000
- Michigan Energy Workforce Development Consortium, Energy, $337,912
- Michigan Manufacturers Association, Manufacturing, $498,620
- Michigan Works Southwest, Information Technology, $182,280
- Michigan Workforce Training and Education Collaborative, Mobility, $400,000
- Michigan Works West Central, Multi-Industry, $82,306
- TalentFirst, Inc., Multi-Industry, $364,560
- Upper Peninsula Michigan Works, Multi-Industry, $500,000
- West Michigan Works, Multi-Industry, $406,472
Including this grant cycle, nearly 530 Michigan employers and more than 2,500 participants have benefitted from these investments. Nearly 1,200 Michigan workers attained credentials as a result of the program, according to the release.
There are currently more than 60 formal ELCs in Michigan. More information about the program is available at www.Michigan.gov/MICA.
Charity receives funds
GRAND RAPIDS — McDonald’s donated $334,691 to Ronald McDonald House Charities around the state.
Twenty-five cents was collected from each shamrock shake purchase. Four sites split the donation, with $111,473 going to the West Michigan location, $86,479 to Detroit, $81,043 to Mid-Michigan (Lansing) and $55,696 to Ann Arbor. McDonald’s customers can choose to round up their order total to support Ronald McDonald House Charities throughout the year.
Natural gas facility opens
FLINT — Consumers Energy recently opened Flint Gas City, a new training facility for its employees who operate and create natural gas infrastructure. The company partnered with Michigan State Utility Workers Council to build this $10.1 million facility to “immerse trainees in the environments, equipment and scenarios that natural gas workers encounter on the job,” according to a release.
Dividend announced
DETROIT — DTE Energy Board of Directors announced a $0.9525 per share dividend on its common stock.
According to a release, this is payable Oct. 15 to shareholders who are of record by the end of the business day Sept. 18.
Fundraiser results
LANSING — The Michigan Education Trust’s June 21 pizza party collected $12,485 for the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund.
Around 350 people attended the event at the Michigan State Capitol. A $10 minimum donation was suggested.
Also, more than 100 pillows were gathered during the pizza party for The Pillow Effect, a project of the Michigan Youth Opportunities Initiative. Pillows go to kids in foster care in Ionia, Clinton/Eaton, Ingham and Shiawassee counties.
For more details about the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund or to donate, visit www.michigan.gov/fosteringfutures.
Jobless rates up
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget released data showing an increase in not seasonally adjusted unemployment in 16 of Michigan’s 17 labor markets in May.
“Regional jobless rates advanced in May as residents began entering the summer job market,” Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics, said in a release. “Payroll employment rose in most metro areas over the month.”
According to a release, regional unemployment rates were 3.1-5.8% in May. Northeast Lower Michigan is the only area with a decline in jobless rates, losing 0.5% since April.
Airline awarded
MINNEAPOLIS — Sun Country Airlines, based in Minnesota, was voted the Best Low-Cost Airline in North America during the 2023 World Airline Awards. This is the first time the airline has received this recognition.
The airline operates a seasonal non-stop service to Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City through Sept. 1.
Restaurant honored
DALLAS — Dickey’s Barbecue Pit won the Franchise Operations & Technology Award at the 5th annual Franchise Innovation Awards this spring. Conducted by Franchise Update Media, the awards “recognize the franchisors creating and implementing the most original and successful innovative strategies and tactics to build their brand,” according to a release.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit also received the Most Innovative Supply Chain Improvements Award for the opening of WD Provisions, a USDA-inspected production facility.
More than 150 entrants competed for awards. Twenty-two winners were chosen from among the four categories. Each will be profiled in “Franchise Update” magazine.
Home sales increase
WASHINGTON D.C. — A release from the National Association of Realtors shows current home sales increased by 0.2% in May.
“Mortgage rates heavily influence the direction of home sales,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in the release. “Relatively steady rates have led to several consecutive months of consistent home sales.”
In the Midwest, current home sales went down 2.9% to an annual rate of 990,000 in May. This is about a 20.8% decrease from the previous year. The middle price in the Midwest is $298,000, an increase of 1.1% from May 2022, according to the release.
