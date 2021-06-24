Women in business webinar slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect and Anchorlight Creative will host a virtual Women in Business webinar June 29 from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Guest speaker is Annie Zimmerman, lead small business strategist for Anchorlight Creative.
Webinar cost is $50 for Traverse Connect investors and $65 for all others. Register for the webinar at https://tinyurl.com/TCWIBwebinar.
Cherryland awards $14,830 to nonprofits
GRAWN — Cherryland Electric Cooperative awarded $14,830 to five nonprofit organizations.
The awards are part of the Cherryland Cares program, which is funded by members who elect to round up their monthly electric bill to the nearest dollar.
Cherryland awarded $3,500 to Michael’s Place, PACE North, St. Philip’s Episcopal Church Baby Pantry and the Women’s Resource Center and $830 to Leelanau Christian Neighbors.
Cherryland Cares has given a total of $37,080 this year and nearly $600,000 since the program began in 2006.
College savings app launches
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury launched a new education savings mobile app. READYSAVE 529 is available to Michigan Education Savings Program account owners.
The new app “provides a convenient way to access information, track progress and make contributions,” according to a release.
READYSAVE 529 is available for download in the Apple and Google Play app stores. Current MESP accounts can log in using their existing username and password.
More information about MESP is available at www.MISaves.com or by calling 877-861-6377.
