After Hours in the Park set
PETOSKEY — The Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold a special Business After Hours event June 23.
Business After Hours in the Park is scheduled from 5:30-7 p.m. behind the Petoskey Chamber Building in Pennsylvania Park. Participants are encouraged to grab some take-out from a local restaurant for the outdoor event.
“To help everyone feel comfortable, we will offer colored stickers when you arrive: Green — Handshakes and Hi Five Approved; Yellow — Elbows Only, Red – Greet from 6 feet,” Petoskey Chamber Program and Events Coordinator Emily Stuchell said in the release. “ ... we are thrilled to be able to once again have in-person networking events.”
More information for the free event is available at www.petoskeychamber.com. Business After Hours sponsors are Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Boyne Resorts, Dodson Payment Solutions and Parkside Deli.
Pitch Night returns in-person
TRAVERSE CITY — TCNewTech announced that its July 6 Pitch Night event will be held in person at the City Opera House.
The event begins with networking and a cash bar at 5:30 p.m., with the pitch presentations set to begin at 6 p.m. More networking will follow at 7:15 p.m. and continue following the event at The Workshop Brewing Company.
Business and technology start-ups have five minutes each to make presentations in an event similar to “Shark Tank.” Following five-minutes of questions and answers, the audience votes to decide which pitch receives the $500 cash prize.
RSVP for the event at https://tinyurl.com/TCNTJuly21 to receive updates. Those unable to attend can watch the event on TCNewTech’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Apply to pitch for the July meeting or future events at https://tcnewtech.org/pitch/ or by emailing Jennifer Szunko executivedirector@tcnewtech.org.
Dental practice changing names
SUTTONS BAY — Dr. Jacob Sorber has purchased the former Castine Family Dentistry in Suttons Bay, located at 690 S. West Bay Shore Drive.
The practice will change names to West Bay Family Dental “to better represent the community they serve,” according to a release. West Bay Family Dental will feature a new sign and logo.
The practice is accepting new patients. Call (231) 271-4537 or email info@westbayfamilydental.com.
Originally from Okemos, Sorber comes to northern Michigan after working at a private practice in the Denver area for five years. Sorber graduated from Michigan State University and graduated from dental school at the University of Detroit Mercy in 2015. He completed a general practice dental residency in Denver with a primary focus on restorative dentistry and prosthodontics, but with a strong oral surgery and endodontic component.
HealthSpark Accelerator Demo DayTRAVERSE CITY — The HealthSpark Accelerator at 20Fathoms presents its Demo Day on June 30 from noon to 2:30 p.m.
The HealthSpark Accelerator is the culmination of the initial cohort of 10 participating digital health companies “on the frontlines of innovation in rural healthcare,” according to a release. The virtual event is designed for investors, companies involved in healthcare, tech and start-up communities and other community leaders
The 10 participating HealthSpark companies will give pitches to a panel of judges.
Register for the event at http://bit.ly/20F-demo-day. A link to the webinar will be disseminated to registrants prior to the event.
Students receive first scholarships
TRAVERSE CITY — Students at two northern Michigan schools are the first recipients of the new Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates scholarship.
Molly McKeever from Cadillac High School and Drue Duffield from Pellston High School each received $1,000 JMG scholarships. McKeever plans to study biology at Lake Superior State University. Duffield, who participated in the Char-Em ISD welding program, plans to attend the Industrial Arts Institute in Onaway to pursue a welding certificate.
“The mission of JMG is to equip students with the skills to overcome barriers and succeed in education, employment and in life,” according to a release.
JMG coordinates programs at Cadillac Junior High and Innovation High School, Cadillac High School, CASMAN Academy in Manistee, Crooked Tree High School in Harbor Springs, East Jordan High School, Pellston High School, the Traverse Bay Area ISD Career-Tech Center, and Out of School programs in Cadillac, Kalkaska, Manistee and Traverse City.
Continuum, Colony invest in Walstrom
GRAND RAPIDS — Continuum Ventures and Colony Marine are investing in Walstrom Marine, the 75-year-old company headquartered in Harbor Springs, according to a release.
The investment is part of Walstrom Marine’s “long-term succession plan,” according to the release.
Continuum Ventures, an investment management company for the Doug and Maria DeVos family, will be the majority owner of Walstrom Marine. Colony Marine, owned and operated by the Pete Beauregard family and the James Mestdagh family, will assume minority ownership. The Ward Walstrom family “will remain actively involved as a minority owner and Tom Ervin will remain in his role as president,” the release stated.
Founded in 1986, Walstrom Marine has locations in Harbor Springs, Traverse City, Bay Harbor, Charlevoix and Cheboygan. Walstrom has more than 70 employees.
Estate, wine tours returning
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms in Suttons Bay returns its one-hour guided estate and wine tours.
Highlights of the tour include the history of the 160-acre property, centennial barn, estate vineyard and wine cave. Following the tour is an hour-long wine and spirits tasting hosted by Black Stars wine education specialist.
Tours are held rain or shine on select Mondays and Fridays during the summer and through the fall. Tours begin at the Pegasus Barn.
Cost is $35 per person. More information is available at https://www.blackstarfarms.com/tours/.
USDA highlights lending partners
EAST LANSING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development in Michigan named its top five partner lenders in its Single Family Housing Guaranteed Loan Program.
Michigan’s top five partner lenders are Amerifirst Home Mortgage, J. Virgil, Inc., Mortgage One, Union Home Mortgage Corp. and Mid America Mortgage.
USDA in Michigan invested more than $790 million to help 5,337 families and individuals buy a home in fiscal year 2020, according to a release. Michigan has obligated more than 100,000 loans totaling $10 billion since the guaranteed loan program began in 1991 to become “the first state in the country to reach either of these milestones,” according to the release.
More information about USDA Rural Development is available at www.usda.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.