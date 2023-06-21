Pollinator week
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture recognizes National Pollinator Week through June 25.
Pollinators — including bees, insects, birds and bats — can help produce more than 100 crops grown in the U.S., according to a release.
“Our world’s ecosystem and food supply greatly rely on pollinators – without them, many of our nation’s crops wouldn’t be able to produce as many fruits, nuts or vegetables resulting in lower supplies and higher prices,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in the release. “This week and every week, it is critically important that we continue to encourage the protection of pollinators and their habitats.”
Scholarship fundraiser
LANSING — The Michigan Education Trust hosts its annual pizza party fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 21 on the lawn of the Michigan State Capitol. This event also includes live entertainment, speakers, vendors and raffle prizes.
A $10 donation goes to the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund, which awards scholarships to young adults who experienced foster care and are attending a Michigan college or university.
Preregistration is suggested via www.thepayplace.com/mi/treas/metfostering/billpreview.aspx. Reserve a spot via Eventbrite.com and pay on event day.
Workplace webinar
WASHINGTON D.C. — The free webinar “Fostering LGBTQ-Friendly Workplaces” begins at 1 p.m. June 22.
The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs and the U.S Equal Employment Opportunity Commission present agency overviews and discuss employment discrimination affecting LGBTQ+ workers.
Register at https://bit.ly/June22LGBTQ. Questions: Baldwin.Marcel@dol.gov.
Award presentation
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Chamber of Commerce presents the Community Awards ceremony at 5:30 p.m. June 22 at Torch Lake Cellars.
This year’s recipients: Friends of Glacial Hills, Volunteer of the Year Award; Bellaire Family Health Center, Community Impact Award and Chris Corbett, Outstanding Citizen Award.
Admission is $5.
Open house
TRAVERSE CITY — An open house goes from 2-6 p.m. June 23 at Authentic Health, 415 E. Front St., Suite 1B.
The business can provide chiropractic care, cold laser therapy and nutrition services. Contact: Dr.JillBalla@gmail.com; 231-633-9393.
Small business webinar
HOLLAND — The MSU Extension and Herrick District Library provide the webinar “Savvy Tips for Starting a Small Business” at 6 p.m. June 28.
Topics include credit and cash flow, risk management and the cost of doing business. Sign up for free at https://tinyurl.com/yfykkbkf.
July housing classes
TRAVERSE CITY — People may sign up for the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s Money Management and Homebuyer Education workshops in July.
The three-part Money Management series occurs on Zoom July 5, 11 and 18 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Cost is $20 per household. Homebuyer Education is offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 8 and 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 26-27 via Zoom. Cost is $75.
To register for NMCAA workshops, call 231-947-3780, text 231-714-4578 or email fmsintake@nmcaa.net.
Wine event complete
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Tourism concluded its Traverse City Uncorked during Michigan Wine Month in May.
Participants could receive discounts, prizes and a chance to win a wine-themed stay in Traverse City. They downloaded a free mobile passport and checked into wineries on Old Mission and Leelanau peninsulas.
“The passport was perfect for wine lovers who wanted to explore the Traverse Wine Coast,” said Traverse City Tourism Senior Director of Marketing Coryn Briggs.
According to a release, this year saw a 25% increase in winery visits and a 15% increase in Traverse City Uncorked website views compared to last year. Most visited wineries were Chateau Chantal, Brys Estate, Mari Vineyards, Chateau Grand Traverse and Bonobo.
Learn more at www.traversecity.com/traverse-city-uncorked/.
Credit union recognized
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union is one of the 2023 MyNorth Red Hot Best winners in the Traverse City Best Bank/Financial Institution category.
Also, TBA Credit Union CFS Financial Adviser Andrew Maniaci was named one of the best financial services advisers in the area, according to a release.
Nonprofits merge
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan merges with United Way of Wexford-Missaukee Counties on July 1.
A local United Way office will be available in the Wexford-Missaukee area, with Andy Ulrich as director of Regional Community Impact in that region. Also, former UWWM Board President Brian Kelsey joins the UWNWMI board.
Funds collected in Wexford and Missaukee counties will stay in those communities, according to a release.
Company gets new owners
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Tall Ship Company is under new ownership: Alysia Johnson, Kathleen Moore and Jamie Trost.
Johnson is a graduate of the United States Merchant Marine academy and works as chief mate on an ocean ship. Moore is a national security professional and data scientist teaching at the United States Army War College. Trost is senior captain and the company’s operations manager.
According to a release, the new leaders plan to keep the company’s Moomer’s Ice Cream Sails, brunch cruises and evening sails. A new offering this season is called “Nibi: The Spirit of Our Waters.” Tera John, of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, guides this tour on some Wednesdays this summer.
For additional information, go to tallshipsailing.com.
Season kickoff winners
GLEN ARBOR — Sherri Schoeremann, from Glen Arbor, won the Glen Arbor “Shop Small, Eat Local” campaign.
Lisa Fedewa, from Portland, Michigan came in second and Lisa Swihart, of Lansing, took third place. All three winners will receive “Glen Arbor Bucks” to use this year.
The season opener event ran from May 19-21. Customers took “Batter Cards” around town to “run the bases.” They visited participating businesses in the Glen Arbor area to get their card stamped.
Firm celebrates 25 years
KALAMAZOO — Greenleaf Trust marks its 25th anniversary as a wealth management firm with offices in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Bay Harbor, Birmingham and Traverse City.
The company recently completed an expansion of its Grand Rapids office, according to a release. The firm’s release also mentions that it advises for $17 billion in assets and has nearly 100% client retention.
Credit union awarded
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union received the 2023 Credit Union National Association Diamond Award and the Marketing Association of Credit Unions Gold Award.
The credit union was recognized for creating a branded wrap for a Capital Area Transportation Authority bus that drove through the Michigan State University campus in October and November 2022.
Treasury recognized
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury received a Gold-Level Veteran-Friendly Employer Certification from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.
According to a release, the treasury was selected for retaining at least 75% of veteran hires in the last year, offering veteran support networks and creating a hiring rotation or leadership development initiative. In July 2022, the treasury earned Silver-Level Veteran-Friendly Employer Certification.
Jobless rates decline
LANSING — Data from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget shows that Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment decreased to 3.7% between April and May.
According to a release, statewide employment went up by 33,000, but unemployment fell by 7,000.
Michigan’s workforce increased by 26,000 over the month.
Additionally, Michigan’s May employment increased by 0.7% over the month, while the national level went down by 0.2% since April.
Colleges offer industry credit
LANSING — The Michigan Community College Association recently announced that Michigan residents with industry-recognized credentials or certifications may be eligible for course credit at community and tribal colleges.
Students can earn credits toward more than 500 degree and certificate programs in the state, according to the release. Credit can go toward licensures, apprenticeships, training academies and other related credentials in healthcare, skilled trades, business and other fields.
Funding is from the Ascendium Education Group. The Michigan Transfer Network provides a database of credentials that course credit can go toward: www.mitransfer.org/Earn-Credits-for-Industry-Credentials.
Companies partner
MILWAUKEE — MobCraft Beer works with Imperial Beverage, based in Kalamazoo, to distribute its beers in Michigan.
“We worked together to bring our 24-pack advent calendars to Michigan in 2022 with great success,” said MobCraft Beer President Henry Schwartz in a release. “So, we decided to bring more MobCraft beer to the market from our line of flagship and seasonal beer.”
The Milwaukee-based brewery initially plans to distribute MobCraft Amber, Too Legit to Wit, Low pHunk Sour Ale, Low pHunk Rad-Berry and Vanilla Wafer Porter in Michigan starting in July. MobCraft can be found in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and northern Illinois.
