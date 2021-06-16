SCORE workshop set for June 17
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE Chapter will host a free virtual workshop on financing June 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“Financing Sources — From Crowdfunding to Banking” is the title of the workshop. mBank Commercial Lender Michael Caruso and Venture North Funding and Development President Laura Galbraith will lead the workshop.
Topics include funding sources, tips for what to include in a business plan when applying for funding and relationship management with funding sources. There will be time for a question-and-answer session with Caruso and Galbraith.
To reserve a space, register for the SCORE workshop at https://tinyurl.com/TCSCOREfinancing.
‘Joining Jordan’ project to begin
EAST JORDAN — The East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon cutting and opening program for the “Joining Jordan” project on June 21.
The event at Memorial Park begins at 11 a.m. The project is a pedestrian-safe walkway spanning the Jordan River. The East Jordan Downtown Development Authority project was funded by a $2.2 million grant in 2020 from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation through the Community Development Block Grant Program.
For more information, contact the East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce at (231) 536-7351.
Cafe Lobdell’s opens June 29
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College’s Great Lakes Culinary Institute will operate Cafe Lobdell’s for a fourth consecutive summer from June 29 through Aug. 5.
Cafe Lobdell’s is the capstone course in GLCI’s Baking Certificate program. Students will make and serve coffee and pastries for dine-in or takeout service in Lobdell’s Teaching Restaurant, on the second level of the Great Lakes campus.
Cafe Lobdell is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 7-11 a.m. More information about the culinary programs is available at www.nmc.edu/culinary.
HOM receives $7,500 grant
CHARLEVOIX — Hospice of Michigan received a $7,500 grant from the Charlevoix County Community Foundation.
The grant is part of the foundation’s Community Priorities Cycle, which allows “eligible nonprofit partners to apply for general financial support and funding,” according to a release. The grant will benefit Hospice of Michigan’s telehealth program, wE-Connect, which launched in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and visitor restrictions at care facilities.
The $7,500 grant will allow Hospice of Michigan to purchase approximately 23 of the 36 tablets needed for the wE-Connect program in Charlevoix County.
Hospice of Michigan served 32 Charlevoix County patients in 2020 through its Open Access Program, according to the release.
BBB warms of money scams
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau is warning the public about the increase of sweepstakes and lottery scams.
These scams “resulted in higher financial losses during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the previous three years, particularly for older people,” according to a release citing new research from the BBB. The Federal Trade Commission reported a 35 percent increase in dollar losses in 2020 compared to the BBB’s 2018 study “Sweepstakes, Lottery and Prize Scams: A Better Business Bureau Study of How ‘Winners’ Lose Millions Through an Evolving Fraud.”
Among the BBB red flags to watch out for:
- If someone requests money for taxes, themselves or a third party
- If you can’t remember purchasing a lottery ticket or entering a contest
If you think you have been a target of fraud, file a report with the BBB at https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker or contact the FTC at 877-FTC-Help.
SBA competition for veterans set
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mon-profit organizations and private sector companies are eligible for up to $500,000 in funding “to deliver federal procurement training to veteran and service-disabled veteran entrepreneurs,” according to a release from the United States Small Business Administration.
The application period is open through July 12.
Up to two awardees will use the $500,000 in funding to participate in the Veteran Federal Procurement Entrepreneurship Training Program.
Applications must be submitted before 11:59 p.m. July 12 through grants.gov. Search for opportunity number SB-OVVT-21-001.
The SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development will host a conference call June 22 at 2 p.m. to answer questions about the program. Questions should be submitted to Jerry Godwin at jerry.godwin@sba.gov no later than June 17. The conference call be joined by phone at (202) 765-1264 with the access code 384 283 442#.
A transcript of the conference call will be available later at www.grants.gov and www.sba.gov.
CU employees raise $48K
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union employees raised $48,556 during the first quarter of 2021, according to a release.
The efforts results in a $39,917 donation to the REACH Studio Art Center and $8,639 for the Capital Area United Way. Funds were raised during dress down work days, online sales and raffles.
REACH Studio Art Center was the MSUFCU charity partner for the first quarter 2021 while CAUW is its ongoing partner. Charities for the remaining quarters of 2021 include, in order, Salus Center; New Hope Pet Rescue; and Firecracker Foundation.
Headquartered in East Lansing, MSUFCU has 21 branches, including one in Traverse City and another under construction. MSUFCU has nearly 308,000 members and more than $6.2 billion in assets.
