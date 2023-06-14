Tax services
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency offers summer tax services from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to Friday at 3963 Three Mile Road.
Tax preparers accept paperwork in person or via mail or email at NMCAA offices in Traverse City, Petoskey and Cadillac. Find the paperwork checklist at nmcaa.net/taxes or call 800-632-7334, ext. 3.
Restaurant webinar
LANSING — The Michigan Small Business Development Center will host a webinar June 20 from 2-3 p.m. on the restaurant industry.
“Thriving in the Restaurant Industry: Challenges and Opportunities” features a panel discussion on “the critical issues faced by restaurants today, including labor shortages, rising food costs, marketplace changes, shifting consumer preferences and the impact of technology and data transformation,” according to a release.
Participants include Jody Ewbanks, Director of Restaurant Operations for Stafford’s Pier Restaurant in Harbor Springs; Javier Fortosa, Owner of Torti Taco Bar and Grill in Battle Creek; Andy French, President of Aubree’s Pizzeria and Grill; and Cathy Howell, Owner of The Wicked Sister in Sault Ste. Marie. The facilitator is Jim McLain, Manager of the Michigan SBDC Growth Team.
The webinar will use GoToWebinar. Register for the free webinar at https://tinyurl.com/4sta4w4c.
Business presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Breneman Advisors Managing Director Patricia Malone presents “Learn Methodologies and Practices” at 11 a.m. June 21 at 20Fathoms.
This is part of the 20Fathoms series “Building Value for Your Business.” Sign up for free via Eventbrite.com.
Technology meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — 20Fathoms offers the Women in Tech Meetup from 5-7 p.m. June 21 at Earthen Ales.
Monthly sessions aim to connect local women who are entering or advancing in the technology field. Register for free via Eventbrite.com. Questions: gretchen@20fathoms.org.
Networking session
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Creative Coast’s Fresh Coast Quarterly Club gathers from 5-7 p.m. June 22 at Farm Club.
Sign up for free at https://tinyurl.com/mr3w5dwt.
Hop chat
SUTTONS BAY — The Michigan State University Extension’s Hop Chat Series continues at noon June 29 via Zoom.
Producers can hear crop and pest updates from MSU faculty members Rob Sirrine and Erin Lizotte. Farmers can discuss their field notes. Register at https://tinyurl.com/mrye5469.
Business marketing course
TRAVERSE CITY — SCORE Traverse City offers “The Startup Roadmap: Marketing Your Business” as part of the SCORE Online Library of Business Education Classes.
Topics include developing a brand identity and identifying customers. People may access the course anytime. Learn more and enroll at www.score.org/course/startup-roadmap-marketing-your-business.
Housing option added
TRAVERSE CITY — Mitten Property Management added Peninsula One at 121 Munson Ave.
The short-term rental property includes seven units for workforce housing and 17 other units. Guests can book a stay through Airbnb, VRBO or https://mittengrouppropertymanagement.com/.
Café opens
TRAVERSE CITY — Mission Proper Café is available at 13795 Seven Hills Road on Old Mission Peninsula.
The business is owned by Jen and Brent Kuhar and the executive chef is Trevor Smith. They offer to-go sandwiches and other items with ingredients from farms, vegan options and beverages for all ages. Retail products are also available.
Visit the café from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to Sunday.
Munson prepares for summer
TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare sees an increase in emergency department visitors during the summer as more tourists arrive in the area, according to a release.
Munson Healthcare presents several options for healthcare this summer, including these:
- Ask-A-Nurse — Talk to a registered nurse about where to get care based on symptoms. Freely available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily at 231-935-0951.
- Virtual Urgent Care — Appropriate for patients with allergies, cold, sinus infection, sprains and more. Accessible at 231-935-4995 or munsonhealthcare.org/virtualvisits.
- In-person urgent care/walk-in clinics — Visitors can get treated for allergic reactions, cuts, minor sprains and more. Find a clinic at munsonhealthcare.org/urgentcare.
Additionally, residents are encouraged to talk to their primary care provider before going to the emergency department or hospital.
School receives donation
CEDARVILLE — The Great Lakes Boat Building School received $10,000 from the Marine Leadership Alliance for its “Enhancing Education with Equipment” campaign.
The donation will go toward creating an engine test tank site in the facility that will become the MLA Engine Testing Area, according to a release. For more information about the campaign, contact thomas.coates@glbbs.edu.
UHY expands
FARMINGTON HILLS — UHY recently combined with accounting firm Baird, Cotter & Bishop, P.C. This adds 40 employees and offices in Cadillac and Traverse City.
According to a release, these offices join UHY’s Great Lakes Region. The firm now has nine offices in Michigan.
Raffle winner announced
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union announces Elizabeth Tabor as the winner of the Q2 2023 Desk Drawer Fund Member Raffle. Tabor receives $20,000.
The second-quarter raffle collected $41,000 for the Desk Drawer Fund. The proceeds are split between one individual and communities the credit union serves, according to a release. For more details or to donate, visit deskdrawerfund.org.
New pizza served
STERLING HEIGHTS — Jet’s Pizza used an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot to generate ideas for a new pizza: ranch veggie.
The pie includes mozzarella, feta, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and tomatoes with ranch as the sauce. Customers can order the ranch veggie pizza online, with a phone bot or text through July 10.
State wins award
LANSING — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) received a Silver Shovel Award from Area Development, a publication on site selection and facility planning. This is the state’s 15th shovel award since 2006.
Michigan was recognized for its EV battery project. Our Next Energy (ONE), based in Novi, plans to build its first electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Wayne County, according to a release.
Call for proposals
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development seeks proposals for its Food Safety Education Fund grant program until 5 p.m. July 21.
Funds can support consumer food safety education, food service employee training and state and local government agencies that enforce the Michigan Food Law of 2000. Producers, processors, marketers and growers are not eligible, according to a release.
The grant cycle begins Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, 2024. Send a proposal to MDA-FoodDairyInfo@michigan.gov or to the MDARD Food and Dairy Division at P.O. Box 30017 in Lansing, MI 48909. More information: yeltonl@michigan.gov; 517-420-3249.
Student grants created
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, Michigan College Access Network and Global Detroit offer grants to support students.
The Sixty by 30 Adult Student Success Grant is for community and tribal colleges to start new or update current programs to increase completion for adult students. Up to $200,000 is available. According to a release, the goal is for 60% of Michigan workers to earn a degree or credential by 2030.
The Immigrant Student Success Grant can provide up to $150,000 for community and tribal colleges to increase enrollment, retention and program completion for international, refugee, immigrant and first-generation students.
Institutions can learn more and apply via mcan.smapply.org/prog/2023_success_grants. The deadline is July 31.
BBB seeks nominations
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau accepts nominations and applications for its 2023 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics through Aug. 21.
Businesses and nonprofits may apply or receive a nomination for this award at bbb.org/wmiawards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.