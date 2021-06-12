Party Store closes on U.S. 31
TRAVERSE CITY — Dockside Party Store U.S. 31 has closed.
Located at 721 W. Blue Star Drive, the store “closed after almost seven years” in business, co-owner Korie Smith confirmed in an email.
Dockside Market at 13418 S. West Bay Shore Drive in Greilickville was sold by Matt Hunter and Smith to a new owner in 2020.
SBA launches fund competition
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration launched its 6th annual Growth Accelerator Fund Competition.
The Growth Accelerator Fund Competition and Small Business Innovation Research Catalyst programs “recognize the nation’s most innovative organizations with inclusive approaches towards supporting entrepreneurs in research and development,” according to a release. The 2021 event has two tracks totaling more than $5 million in cash prizes.
The GAFC has an estimated 84 prizes of $50,000 for “accelerators, incubators, and related entrepreneur programs proposing impactful assistance to STEM (Science Technology Engineering Math)/R&D entrepreneurs,” according to the release. The SBIR Catalyst has seven additional prizes of $150,000 “to scale collaborative partnerships and build regional collaborations in support of SBIR/STTR (Small Business Technology Transfer) applicants and awardees,” according to the release.
Rules, requirements and more information is available at www.sbir.gov/accelerators.
Applicants for either track must submit a 12-slide presentation and a video narrative of no more than 90 seconds. The submission period began May 26 and runs through June 25 at 4 p.m. The winners will be announced in August.
