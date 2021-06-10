LGT informational webinar June 15
TRAVERSE CITY — Leadership Grand Traverse will hold an informational webinar June 15 from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Leadership Grand Traverse is a program offered yearly that “prepares participants for decision-making leadership roles in areas such as policy, program implementation and development,” according to a release from TraverseConnect.
Participants can register for the free informational webinar at https://tinyurl.com/LGTInfo.
Applications for the 2021-22 Leadership Grand Traverse program open June 16 and close July 16.
Participants will be notified of their selection by July 30.
Consumers expands EV program
JACKSON — Consumers Energy unveiled its new electric vehicle program, PowerMIFleet. The program focuses on state businesses and offers information and $3 million in rebates for charging locations.
Businesses and eligible groups can get more information on the program at www.ConsumersEnergy.com/PowerMIFleet.
Walmart names open call finalists
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Thirty-five businesses with products manufactured in Michigan are among the more than 1,000 competing in Walmart’s eighth annual Open Call event on June 30.
Suppliers have 30-minute one-on-one meetings with Walmart merchants, where they’ll pitch their products for possible inclusion on store shelves at Walmart and Sam’s Clubs locations as well as www.Walmart.com and Walmart Marketplace.
Nessel seeks to reduce DTE rate hikeLANSING — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is asking the Michigan Public Service Commission to slash a rate increase request from DTE Gas Co.
DTE requested a $195 million increase, a more than 11% increase for residential customers, according to a release from the attorney general’s office.
Nessel wants DTE should receive no more than a $19 million annual increase.
DTE provides natural gas to 1.3 million customers in Michigan and electricity to approximately 2.2 million in southeast Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.