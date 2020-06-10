STR reopening forum scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect and the Traverse Area Association of Realtors will host an industry forum discussion on short-term rentals.
The “Reopening Short-Term Rentals After COVID-19” webinar is scheduled for June 11 from 11 a.m. to noon. The discussion will be led by Alex Houseman, Northern Michigan Public Policy Director for Michigan Realtors, and Connor Miller, Government Affairs Director for the Traverse Area Association of Realtors.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/reopenstr to register for the free webinar. For more information, send an email to molly.macgirr@traverseconnect.com.
Program canceled for 2020
EAST JORDAN — Leadership Charlevoix County canceled its nine-month professional leadership program for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from its board of directors.
“After much discussion and consideration for the safety and well-being of our participants, session leaders and co-administrators, it was unanimously decided to pause programming for the upcoming year and resume recruitment in the spring of 2021,” the release said.
According to board president Mary H. Faculak, the Leadership Charlevoix County board will continue to “meet, work on the organization’s strategic plan, review curriculum and projects, look at fundraising opportunities for the future and continue to engage the Leadership Charlevoix County alumni.”
The 2021 class will be the 10th for the organization. The 501©(3) nonprofit claims 142 alumni.
For more information, the organization can be reached by email (leadershipcharlevoixcounty@gmail.com) or by calling Faculak at (231) 357-7104.
Groups raise more than $10,000
LANSING — The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association and Michigan Wine Collaborative raised more than $10,000 for the Michigan Hospitality Employee Relief Fund.
The #MichiganWineMonthChallenge was held in May to raise money for the fund. Tickets were purchased for an opportunity to win prize packages from Michigan wineries including Mawby Wines, Amoritas Vineyards, 2 Lads Winery, Left Foot Charley, Chateau Chantal Winery, Bonobo, Shady Lane Winery, Black Star Farms and Hawthorne Vineyards.
More information on the fund is available at www.mrlaef.org/relief-fund.
TBA Credit Union lobbies reopen
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union lobbies reopened June 8. The lobbies are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with additional safety precautions.
TBA Credit Union will allow a limited number of people into the lobbies. Customers are asked to utilize hand sanitizing stations when entering the building and follow marks on the floor. A plexiglass barrier has been added to member service stations and offices.
Members who are sick or have a family member that is sick are asked to not visit, but to use the TBA Credit Union Service Center at (231) 946-7090 and online services. For more information, visit tbacu.com or call (231) 946-7090.
Farmers market in Petoskey returns
PETOSKEY — The Downtown Petoskey Farmers Market will open June 12, according to a release from the Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The market operates each Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Sept. 25. The market is on Howard Street, between JC Penney and Julienne Tomatoes.
New this year is an online pre-order option at http://www.petoskeychamber.com/downtown-petoskey-farmers-market. Customers can shop ahead of time for curbside pick-up off the Darling Parking lot on the greenway from 8:30-10:30 a.m. The online pick-up location is at the 4Front Credit Union pop-up tent. Orders must be placed by Wednesday for pick-up at the Friday market.
For more information and a full list of vendors, visit http://www.petoskeychamber.com/downtown-petoskey-farmers-market
Jellystone Park campgrounds open
CINCINNATI — Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts in Michigan have reopened, according to a release from the parent company.
The reopening includes the Jellystone Park Camp and Resort in Grayling, 370 W. Four Mile Road. Jellystone also has camp-resorts in Frankenmuth, Port Huron, Silver Lake and South Haven.
The release said the parks have a COVID-19 response plan including “enhanced sanitation, new operating procedures and activities that allow social distancing.” The release added that some services and amenities may not be available.
Each resort is a locally operated. For more information about a specific park and/or to make reservations, links can be found at http://www.jellystonepark.com.
