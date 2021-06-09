Deerhaven Dentistry earns award
TRAVERSE CITY — Deerhaven Family Dentistry in Traverse City is the winner of a 2021 Michigan Public Health Week Partnership Hometown Health Hero Award. Founded in 1985, the practice is located at 5217 N. Royal Drive.
Deerhaven Family Dentistry is being recognized for its free days of dental care. Doctors with a Heart Day began in 1998 and provides a day of free dental services to area residents who cannot afford or do not have access to it around Valentine’s Day. In 2015, the practice added free care for past and present military members around Veterans Day.
The Michigan Public Health Week Partnership consists of 10 health organizations in the state. There were 53 nominations for the award, which honors “organizations and individuals who work tirelessly to improve and maintain the health of their local communities,” according to a release.
More information on Deerhaven Family Dentistry is available at https://deerhavendentistry.com.
Munson Medical Center reverified
TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Medical Center earned reverification as a Level II Trauma Center following a review by the American College of Surgeons Trauma Committee.
“The site visit was a two-day rigorous review of patient charts, policies, guidelines, education, outreach, injury prevention, and quality metrics,” Munson Trauma Program Medical Director Kerry Kole said in a release. “The review was successful, with no deficiencies cited.”
Level II verification means “the hospital meets or exceeds the 280 criteria established by the American College of Surgeons to ensure appropriate and timely care for all injured patients, as well as the proper education and training of the trauma team, and resource availability within the trauma system,” according to a release.
Munson Medical Center was first verified as a Level II Trauma Center in 2006. More information on the program is available at www.munsonhealthcare.org/surgery/trauma.
Cadillac-based network wins award
CADILLAC — NewsNet was recognized for its news promotion efforts at the national Broadcast Production Awards.
Based in Cadillac, the network broadcasts over-the-air in more than 50 markets in the United States. NewsNet earned a “Best Promotional Spot for News or Sports” award for its “Photos: News” promotion.
NewsNet launched in January 2019. The network’s award-winning promotion can be seen at https://youtube/E1vSYVCNhR4.
Bel Lago hosts pop-up event
CEDAR — Bel Lago Winery in Cedar hosts The Good Bowl of Traverse City for a Pop-Up Wine and Small Plates Event June 19 from 4-7 p.m.
The event will feature Bel Lago wines paired with The Good Bowl cuisine from chef Devin Shaw.
The four courses include Auxerrois Sparkling with Tiger Prawn Chili Lime Ceviche with Lychee Shaved Ice; Auxerrois Reserve White paired with Chicken Banh Mi Crostini; Bel Lago Pinot Noir paired with Lemongrass Saigon Beer Braised Short Rib; and Gewurztraminer paired with Mango Pandan Verrine.
Tickets are $60 per person (gratuity included). Tickets can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/GoodBowlBelLago.
‘Back to Work’ resources available
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) launched a new “Back to Work” effort to help businesses and their current workforce needs.
The new online resource, www.Michigan.gov/BackToWork, has programs and resources to help employers fill openings as well as provide safe work environments.
LEO is hosting a free virtual webinar June 9 from 10-10:45 a.m. to highlight some of these services. Register for the webinar at https://tinyurl.com/LEOJune9webinar.
New certification schedule launched
LANSING — Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) reintroduced a call-in schedule to assist all claimants needing to certify their eligibility for benefits by phone.
The new call-in schedule began June 7 and is based on the last two digits of an individual’s Social Security Number. Claimants receiving unemployment benefits are required to seek work and report at least one work search per week when they certify for benefits.
More information and the new call-in schedule are available at www.Michigan.gov/uia.
Workplace safety grants available
LANSING — Michigan announced it has $2 million in grants available in its COVID-19 Safety Grant Program.
Small businesses, including eligible childcare centers, can apply for matching funds of up to $10,000 “to decrease the risk of COVID-19 spread through safety and health-related equipment purchased and training,” according to a release.
The grant application process opened June 7 and will close June 18. To apply, businesses need to complete the application at https://tinyurl.com/COVIDSafetyGrant.
More information about workplace safety is available at www.Michigan.gov/COVIDWorkplaceSafety.
Consumers expands EV program
JACKSON — Consumers Energy unveiled its new electric vehicle program, PowerMIFleet. The program focuses on state businesses and offers information and $3 million in rebates for charging locations.
Businesses and eligible groups can get more information on the program at www.ConsumersEnergy.com/PowerMIFleet.
Walmart names open call finalists
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Thirty-five businesses with products manufactured in Michigan are among the more than 1,000 competing in Walmart’s eighth annual Open Call event on June 30.
Suppliers have 30-minute one-on-one meetings with Walmart merchants, where they’ll pitch their products for possible inclusion on store shelves at Walmart and Sam’s Clubs locations as well as www.Walmart.com and Walmart Marketplace.
Nessel seeks to reduce DTE rate hike
LANSING — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is asking the Michigan Public Service Commission to slash a rate increase request from DTE Gas Co.
DTE requested a $195 million increase, a more than 11% increase for residential customers, according to a release from the attorney general’s office. Nessel wants DTE should receive no more than a $19 million annual increase.
DTE provides natural gas to 1.3 million customers in Michigan and electricity to approximately 2.2 million in southeast Michigan.
SBA launches fund competition
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration launched its 6th annual Growth Accelerator Fund Competition.
The Growth Accelerator Fund Competition and Small Business Innovation Research Catalyst programs “recognize the nation’s most innovative organizations with inclusive approaches towards supporting entrepreneurs in research and development,” according to a release. The 2021 event has two tracks totaling more than $5 million in cash prizes.
The GAFC has an estimated 84 prizes of $50,000 for “accelerators, incubators, and related entrepreneur programs proposing impactful assistance to STEM (Science Technology Engineering Math)/R&D entrepreneurs,” according to the release. The SBIR Catalyst has seven additional prizes of $150,000 “to scale collaborative partnerships and build regional collaborations in support of SBIR/STTR (Small Business Technology Transfer) applicants and awardees,” according to the release.
Rules, requirements and more information is available at www.sbir.gov/accelerators.
Applicants for either track must submit a 12-slide presentation and a video narrative of no more than 90 seconds. The submission period began May 26 and runs through June 25 at 4 p.m. The winners will be announced in August.
