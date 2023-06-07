Business webinar
TRAVERSE CITY — SCORE Traverse City offers the webinar “Should You Buy a Franchise or Start Your Own Business?” at 1 p.m. June 8.
Attendees receive free business resources and a link to the recorded webinar. Sign up at www.score.org/event/should-you-buy-a-franchise-or-start-your-own-business.
Housing North event
TRAVERSE CITY — “Close to Home: A Storytelling Event to Support Housing North” goes from 6-9 p.m. June 8 at Jacob’s Farm.
Housing North works with Here:Say Storytelling to host this fundraiser. A $15 donation is suggested. Sign up via https://tinyurl.com/4usc2c74. Questions: alana@housingnorth.org.
Health summit
SCOTTVILLE — District Health Department No. 10 hosts a community summit at 9 a.m. June 9 at West Shore Community College.
Learn about data collection and trends in environmental health. The event aims to highlight environmental health initiatives around northern Michigan.
Register at tinyurl.com/4ebpmb5s.
Marine demos
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Bay Marine presents Traverse City Demo Days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 9-10. People can select a boat to try.
Register via https://tinyurl.com/2k24s6v4. Questions: 231-943-0333; cpowers@walstrom.com.
Homeowner information
LANSING — The MSU Extension’s MI Money Health offers the Homeownership Education Webinar (MSHDA) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 13 via Zoom.
Cost is $25 per household. Sign up by June 11 at https://tinyurl.com/3875vnwu.
20Fathoms event set
TRAVERSE CITY — Matt Bower, a business law attorney at Varnum, presents “The Founder’s Checklist for Early-Stage Financing” June 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 20Fathoms, 10850 E Traverse Highway, Suite. 4400.
The event is part of 20Fathoms’ “Access to Capital” series.
Space is limited. Lunch is provided with support from Chick-fil-A. Register at https://tinyurl.com/2drx3jn8.
Boating school fundraiser
HARBOR SPRINGS — Walstrom Marine hosts the Blessing of the Fleet at 6 p.m. June 29 in the Harbor Springs showroom.
The Broom Closet Boys perform. Appetizers and a silent auction are available. Proceeds go to the Great Lakes Boat Building School’s Student Enrichment Fund.
Tickets are $100 and space is limited. Purchase by June 12 at glbbs.edu/walstrom.
LGT application open soon
TRAVERSE CITY — Leadership Grand Traverse applications are accepted from June 12 through July 14.
The community-based program is designed to prepare participants “for decision-making leadership roles in areas such as policy, program implementation and development,” according to a release from Traverse Connect.
LGT is offered annually and “requires a non-negotiable commitment to participation and engagement in the entire process.” Applicant-affiliated companies must be investors in Traverse Connect.
Tuition is $2,000. Michigan’s Creative Coast donated two scholarships for the 2023-24 class. Apply and learn more at https://tinyurl.com/yhwhsp7z.
Book released
ELK RAPIDS — Andy LaPointe, of Traverse Bay Farms, recently wrote “Marketing the Michigan Way.”
The book aims to show Michigan-based small businesses how to use local sites in their marketing campaigns. Find the text on Amazon.com.
SBDC courses
LANSING — The Michigan Small Business Development Center offers free business webinars for Michigan residents.
“Starting A Business” begins at noon June 13 and includes information about startup costs, market potential and initial steps for writing a business plan. The “Writing A Business Plan” course begins at noon June 14. Entrepreneurs can learn how to write their first business plan or how to improve a current one.
Sign up for webinars at https://michigansbdc.org/get-started/training-events/view/. Contact: rogersia@gvsu.edu.
Waste webinar
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Materials Management Division continues the Waste Webinar Series at 10 a.m. June 14.
The topic is “What Small Businesses Need to Know about Hazardous Waste.” Register via Michigan.gov/EGLEevents.
DEI discussion
LANSING — Michigan Chamber of Commerce presents “Creating an Employee-Driven Culture That Benefits Employees and the Bottom Line” at 10 a.m. June 14.
Panelists are Bridget Hurd, vice president of inclusion and diversity at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and Diane Antishin, vice president of human resources and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at DTE Energy.
Register for free at https://www.michamber.com/dei/ or through Eventbrite.com.
Business at the horse park
WILLIAMSBURG — Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce hosts “Business During Hours” from 2-5 p.m. June 16 at Flintfields Horse Park.
The hosting sponsor is Traverse City Horse Shows. More information: 231-264-8202.
Summer raffle available
PETOSKEY — Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce offers the Super Summer Raffle through June 20.
The first place prize is a grill package, second is a Yeti package and third is a Mackinaw City trip. Winners are chosen on June 21.
Tickets are $10 each at the chamber or via www.petoskeychamber.com/events/details/super-summer-raffle-29534.
Utility recognized
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Light & Power received the American Public Power Association’s Safety Award of Excellence for its 2022 operating practices.
The company took first place in the category of utilities with 60,000-109,999 “worker hours of annual worker exposure,” according to a release.
Fuel facility opens
ALPENA — The Holcim Alpena plant recently opened its new whole-tired, co-processing facility that aims to turn 22,000 tons of tires annually into fuel for its cement plant.
Two of the plant’s five kilns will be used to convert more than two million car tires from the Geocycle facility in Coleman. Construction began in August 2022 and was partly funded by a $3 million grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
Holcim Alpena‘s cement is used in projects around Michigan. Holcim US is based in Chicago.
June is Youth Employment Month
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently declared June as Youth Employment Month to encourage employers to provide options for Michigan teens.
“As we grow our economy, we must work together to support and grow our workforce,” Whitmer said in a release. “We encourage Michigan employers to offer meaningful, safe and valuable work and volunteer opportunities to our youth, including those with disabilities.”
Additionally, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity offers resources for businesses, schools and parents regarding legal and safe employment of minors, according to the release.
Learn more at Michigan.gov/YouthEmployment.
Dairy anniversary
EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois — Prairie Farms marked its 85th anniversary and kicked off Dairy Month by partnering with 30 Feeding America food banks to donate 85 pallets of milk, which equates to 346,000 milk servings.
The food bank donations include South Michigan Food Bank in Battle Creek, Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and Forgotten Harvest in Oak Park.
The June 1 donation coincides with National Dairy Month and World Milk Day. The company draws 85 weekly winners through June 30 to receive $85 dairy prizes. The grand prize is $850 cash, an $850 dairy prize package and Prairie Farms will make a $850 milk donation to the winner’s favorite food bank.
For more information, visit prairiefarms.com.
Verizon dividend
NEW YORK — Verizon Communications Inc. declared a quarterly dividend of 65.25 cents per outstanding share, consistent with the previous three quarters. The dividend is payable on Aug. 1 to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10.
Verizon has 4.2 billion shares of common stock outstanding, according to a release from the company. Verizon made $10.8 billion in cash dividend payments last year.
AAA: Teen driving dangers
DEARBORN — The “100 Deadliest Days” runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day, according to a release from AAA- The Auto Club Group.
More than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers happen during the summertime, according to the release.
“Once school is out, teens will spend more time on the road, often driving with friends at odd hours of the day and night,” AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland said in the release. “Because of their inexperience, teens are more susceptible to dangerous driving behaviors – like speeding, driving distracted, and not wearing a safety belt. AAA urges parents to model safe driving behavior and reinforce safe driving habits with their teen drivers to help keep them safe this summer.”
The AAA offers a “How to Drive Online” course. Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/2jzcz6br. Contact drivertraining2@acg.aaa.com for details about in-person courses.
Wealthiest Michigan counties
NEW YORK — SmartAsset conducted a study on the wealthiest places in Michigan, placing four of the top 10 in northern Michigan.
The study analyzed counties in the state with the highest per capita wealth. It measured the investment income created in each county and per capita income and median home value, according to a release.
Leelanau County ranks No. 1. The median income is $72,709, investment income is $56,192 and median home value is $509,272. Grand Traverse County is fifth with the median income at $69,393, investment income at $47,522 and a median home value of $372,836. The seventh wealthiest is Emmet County with a $63,488 median income, $47,025 investment income and $325,199 median home value. Benzie County comes in at No. 8 for its $68,875 median income, $37,534 investment income and $311,089 median home value.
See the methodology and a map at https://smartasset.com/investing/asset-allocation-calculator#michigan.
