NMCAA June workshops slated
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency has Money Management and Homebuyer Education virtual workshops scheduled in June.
The Money Management workshop is offered in a three-part series June 15, 22 and 29 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. each session. The sessions will be led by Beth Matheson, NMCAA Budget and Housing Coach, and Bryan Leavitt of Mercantile Bank of Michigan.
Cost of the Money Management workshop is $20 per person and scholarships are available. Register at www.nmcaa.net/workshops or call or text (231) 714-4578.
The Homebuyer Education workshop is offered June 12 (Parts 1 and 2) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and June 23 (Part 1) and June 24 (Part 2) from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Speaker is Rob Yates, mortgage consultant at Genisys Mortgage Professionals.
Cost of the Homebuyer Education workshop is $75 per person and scholarships are available. Register at www.nmcaa.net/workshops or call or text (231) 714-4578.
Customer service meeting scheduled
PETOSKEY — The Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce offers a 1½-hour virtual workshop on customer service.
“The Service Effect — Customer Service in a Time of COVID-19” is scheduled for June 9 at 10 a.m. and June 10 at 2 p.m.
Participants will “learn and practice techniques to manage and diffuse customer conflict” and explore service “through the lens of balancing customer needs and managing job stress to build personal resilience,” according to a release from the Chamber. The Zoom workshop will include presentations, handouts and breakout rooms.
Registration for the free workshop is available at www.petoskeychamber.com. Underwritten by Citizens National Bank, The Service Effect is sponsored by Downtown Petoskey and The Petoskey Area Visitors Bureau.
