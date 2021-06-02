Short’s launches FLOW campaign
ELK RAPIDS — Short’s Brewing Company is partnering with FLOW (For Love of Water) for a “Share the Light” campaign in June.
Short’s will donate $1 to FLOW for the purchase of every Local’s Light lager during the month of June. Participants need to take a picture of their receipt and upload the proof-of-purchase to the Short’s landing page.
More information about “Share the Light” is available at https://www.shortsbrewing.com/sharelocals/. More information about FLOW is available at https://ForLoveOfWater.org/.
Drive-thru career fair set for June 3
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Resort & Casinos will hold a Drive-Thru Career Fair June 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Turtle Creek Stadium, located at 333 Stadium Drive.
The career fair is looking to fill a variety of positions including full-time, part-time and seasonal help at all three of its properties: Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel, Leelanau Sands Casino & Lodge and Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. Attendees will meet with hiring managers at the June 3 event with the opportunity for immediate hiring.
Job seekers should bring their resume to the event or email it in advance to GTRS.HRRecruiting@gtresort.com.
Applicants will receive a gift bag for attending the drive-thru career fair. Giveaways at the event include 2 free tickets to a 2021 Pit Spitters Game (available to the first 10 hired), coupons for a slice of pie from Grand Traverse Pie Company (available to the first 30 hired) and discount coupons to Archie’s Food Truck.
More information about the job fair including open positions is available at https://www.gtresortcasinos.com/our-careers.
Biz Start 101 workshop slated
TRAVERSE CITY — A virtual workshop on starting a business is scheduled for June 10, according to a release from Northwestern Michigan College’s Extended Educational Services.
Instructor for the 9-11:30 a.m. workshop is Gretchen Swanson.
The workshop incorporates the Michigan Small Business Development Center’s Writing a Business Plan workshop and covers concept feasibility, startup costs, financing options and the basics of business planning. The workshop features instruction by a SBDC Business Consultant and is a prerequisite to a one-on-one consultation.
The workshop is free with the SBDC underwriting the cost, but registration is required. Register at https://tinyurl.com/SBDCBiz101. This course is required for the Business Development Certificate.
Grant application deadline is June 15
MANISTEE — The application deadline for the Manistee County Community Foundation’s Summer Grant Cycle is June 15. The deadline applies to applications submitted for the Minger Family Endowment Fund and the Limitless Fund and Field of Interest Fund grant programs.
The foundation is currently accepting applications got “projects and programs that enhance the quality of life in Manistee County,” according to a release. Announcement of funding decisions is expected by Aug. 31.
The first step in seeking a grant is to complete a Grant Inquiry Form at www.manisteefoundation.org. Eligible applicants include 501©(3) nonprofits, school districts and units of government, including federally recognized tribal governments.
Detailed guidelines and application instructions are available at www.manisteefoundation.org/receive. Applicants are encouraged to contact Foundation staff at by phone (231) 723-7269 or email (grants@manisteefoundation.org) to discuss proposed projects.
The Foundation’s Fall Grant Cycle application deadline is Oct. 15.
Short’s creates events venue
BELLAIRE — Short’s Brewing Company reconfigured its Bellaire Brew Pub to create a private event space — called The South End — in the building.
The new private venue space at the south end of the Short’s complex in Bellaire can host parties of up to 50 guests. The facility is now booking for summer 2021 via email at privateevents@shortsbrewing.com. More information is available at https://www.shortsbrewing.com/the-south-end/.
Golf sponsorship opportunities
TRAVERSE CITY — Sponsorship and participation opportunities for the Traverse Connect Golf Outing are available.
The event is Aug. 11 at Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville. The outing sells out every year with 288 golfers in attendance. Opportunities to participate and sponsor the golf outing are available for Champion, Partner, Executive and Network-level investors.
For sponsorship opportunities, contact Molly MacGirr at molly.macgirr@traverseconnect.com.
YouthWork seeks crew for 2021
TRAVERSE CITY — The YouthWork program at Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan is looking for team members and crew leaders for 2021.
The program employs youth ages 17-26 to perform a variety of outdoor ‘community service’ type of activities. YouthWork is hiring team members and crew leaders to work in northern Michigan.
Part of the national AmeriCorps network, team members are paid $400 a week and receive a $1,300 scholarship at the end of the summer. Crew leaders mentor a group of two to six team members.
More information about YouthWork is available at www.cfsnwmi.org/youthwork. Youth can apply to be a team at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YouthWorkInterest or a crew leader at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YouthWorkCrewLeader.
Shepler’s christens William Richard
MACKINAW CITY — Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry officially christened the William Richard on Saturday.
The newest addition to the fleet, built by Moran Iron Works, is named for patriarch and company CEO William (Bill) Richard Shepler. More information on Shepler’s is available at www.sheplersferry.com.
MSHDA awards $1.8M in grants
LANSING — The Michigan State Housing Development Authority awarded more than $1.8 million in Neighborhood Enhancement Program grants to 43 local governments and nonprofits.
Projects “focus mainly on housing repairs and upgrades while some also will include neighborhood public amenity enhancements,” according to a release.
Northern Michigan grant awards went to Alpena County ($37,125), Crawford County ($75,000) and the Village of Mancelona ($30,000).
Starcut available in Connecticut
ELK RAPIDS — Starcut Ciders now are available in Connecticut, thanks to Craft Beer Guild of Connecticut.
A division of Short’s Brewing Company, Starcut Ciders made their debut in late 2014 in the company’s Bellaire pub and became a separate division in 2015. More information about Starcut Ciders is available at www.starcutciders.com.
Ice cream benefits Simply Give
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer launched a new flavor of Purple Cow ice cream called Very Berry Americana.
Proceeds from the sale of the red, white and blue ice cream up to $30,000 will be donated to the Meijer Simply Give program supporting local food pantries. Very Berry Americana ins vanilla ice cream with blueberry and strawberry swirls.
The campaign is under way and continues through November at all Meijer stores.
Bank launches ONE Wallet
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank recently launched ONE Wallet, a new online and mobile banking platform. It operates separate platforms for business (ONE Wallet Business) and commercial (TreasuryONE) customers.
Some of the new features include “improved bill pay service with faster payments, the ability to open new accounts or apply for loans in just a few clicks, the capability to reset passwords quickly via the new IB ONE Wallet mobile app, as well as funds transfer capabilities to other Independent Bank customers as well as to and from accounts a customer has at other financial institutions,” according to a release.
More information is available at www.IndependentBank.com/ONEWallet.
Home permits decline in April
LANSING — Single-family home permits issued in April marked a 4 percent decrease from March, according to a report from the Home Builders Association of Michigan.
A total of 1,758 building permits were issued according to HBAM data compiled from U.S. Census Bureau reporting.
HBAM CEO Bob Filka said the decrease in permits for single family homes is the first monthly decrease since the lockdown was lifted in May 2020. He said the rising cost of lumber is to blame from the April decline.
“Lumber prices alone have increased the cost of the average new Michigan home by some $40,000 in the past year,” Filka said in the release. “Our members are seeing customers finally say enough is enough and building and remodeling activity is slowing down, even though the need for more housing in our state is reaching crisis proportions.”
Housing Michigan, a coalition of more than 100 companies and organizations around the state, unveiled an agenda to address the housing crisis.
“The only way we can combat this looming crisis is by working together in a bi-partisan way,” Filka said in the release. “Our economy cannot and will not grow without adequate housing supply. New home construction and renovation represent more than a $12 billion part of economic activity in our state and more is needed.”
Missed tax deadline help offered
LANSING — Michigan taxpayers who missed the May 17 state individual income tax filing deadline have several options for a late return, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Treasury.
Past-due tax filers should consider filing a return to claim an outstanding refund, avoid interest and penalties and pay as much tax as possible. Those receiving a final tax bill and are unable to pay the entire amount may request a penalty waiver, make monthly payments through an installment agreement or file an Offer in Compromise application.
State income tax questions can be directed to https://etreas.michigan.gov/iit/home. Treasury eServices is also available at www.michigan.gov/incometax and clicking on ‘eServices Individual Income Tax.’ More information on the state Treasury Department is available online (www.Michigan.gov/Treasury) or on Twitter (@MiTreasury).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.