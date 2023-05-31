Pizza place serves pies
TRAVERSE CITY — Two Sons Pizza is serving New York-style pies every day from 11 a.m. to midnight at the Coin Slot.
Pizza by the slice and 20-inch pies are available. Varieties include cheese, meatball, Hawaiian, mushroom and more. The menu also features fries, garlic knots and fried doughnuts.
Networking event
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect presents the networking event Cocktails and Connections from 5-7 p.m. June 1 at Flight Path Creative.
RSVP for free at https://bit.ly/42vTwgt.
Cart offers dog treats
TRAVERSE CITY — Archie’s Dog Co. offers natural dog treats, donuts and bandanas from 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the Sara Hardy Farmers Market.
The cart started at the market last summer, according to a release from founder Ellie Kebler. Find the products at the market and around the city this summer. Traverse City residents can place orders with free delivery at archiesdogco.com.
In-store fundraiser
GRAND RAPIDS — SpartanNash hosts its annual SpartanNash Foundation in-store fundraiser through June 4 at participating Family Fare and D&W Fresh Market stores and fuel centers.
Customers can donate $1, $5 or $10 at checkout or round up their total to the next dollar. Funds go to these nonprofits: Honor and Remember, Operation Homefront and Convoy of Hope.
Golf event
ACME — Grand Traverse Resort and Spa hosts a Women’s Golf Day event at 11 a.m. June 6.
Learn full swing, short game and putting during a clinic, eat lunch at The Grille and participate in golfing contests. Cost is $50. Registration: Mark.Hill@gtresort.com.
Also, all women receive half off green fees on The Bear, The Wolverine and Spruce Run as well as 30% off women’s items in the Pro Shop.
Business camp signup
MIDLAND — Students in ninth through 12th grade can register for the Learning About Business Camp, set from June 18-23 at Northwood University.
Activities include a “Shark Tank” event in which participants create a company and pitch their ideas like in the television show, according to a release.
Apply by June 11 at northwood.edu/lab or contact mcelgunn@northwood.edu.
Leadership training series
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Charities invites local leaders to apply to participate in the 2023 Leadership Learning Lab through June 17.
LLL is a year-long training program for nonprofit, business, tribal and government leaders. It is a collaboration between Rotary Charities of Traverse City, the Frey Foundation and 11 northern Lower Michigan community foundations. Apply via rotarycharities.org/lll-application.
Equipment grant available
LANSING — The MI Fire Equipment Grant offers up to $10,000 for local units of government to purchase fire equipment for part-time, on-call or volunteer firefighters.
Applications are accepted until July 10. Learn more at www.michigan.gov/treasury/local/grants/mi-fire-equipment-grant.
Golf outing
THOMPSONVILLE — Traverse Connect’s Leadership Grand Traverse Golf Outing begins at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 9 at Crystal Mountain.
Single golfers pay $200; teams of four play for $800. Hole sponsorships may also be available. Proceeds support Leadership Grand Traverse, a professional development program. Register at https://traverseconnect.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/6535. Contact: macgirr@traverseconnect.com.
Organizations recognized
KALKASKA — Mental Health America selected the 2023 recipients of its Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health.
Gold award winners include North Country Community Mental Health and MSU Federal Credit Union. The mental health organization has offices in Kalkaska, Bellaire, Gaylord, Charlevoix and Rapid City.
The credit union has a branch in Traverse City.
The national certificate program aims to recognize employers “committed to creating mentally healthy workplaces,” according to a release. Recipients are evaluated based on their practices and policies, such as benefits and wellness programs. See the full list of award winners at https://mhanational.org/bell-seal/recipients.
General store opens
WALLOON LAKE — Walloon Village General Store recently opened at a temporary location at 4128 M-75.
People can find fresh meats, snacks, market-made salads and sandwiches and more. The store is open every day.
A permanent building is under construction nearby and is expected to open in early 2024. The store, according to a release, has been part of Walloon Lake since the late 1800s. For updates, visit the Walloon Lake General Store on Facebook.
Airline adds services
MINNEAPOLIS — Sun Country Airlines customers may book trips during the 2023 holiday season and the 2024 winter and spring break seasons.
This winter, the airline will resume non-stop flights from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to the Princess Juliana International Airport in St. Maarten. Flights will be available Saturdays from Jan. 13 to April 6.
Additionally, service from the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is expanding starting this winter. Sun Country is adding more flights and new destinations, including non-stop travel to Cancun, Fort Myers, Orlando and Phoenix.
Retail sales rise
LANSING — The Michigan Retailers Association reported April retail sales increased over March, according to a release. The report is also predicting a summer sales increase through July.
The April Retail Index survey was 60.6 (on a 100-point scale), an increase over March’s 57.4. Of the retailers surveyed, 52% reported a sales increase over March, 34% noted a decrease and 14% reported no change.
Of the Michigan retailers surveyed, 70% predict sales will continue to rise through July. Another 12% said they expect their sales to decline and 18% anticipate no change.
Jobless rates decline
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget released data showing a decline in not seasonally adjusted unemployment in Michigan’s 17 labor markets in April.
“Labor force increases were seen across most Michigan labor market areas during April,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director of the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics, in the release. “Regional payroll employment levels also advanced over the month.”
According to a release, regional unemployment rates were 2-6.3% in April.
Hospitality awards
LANSING — The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association accepts nominations for the Stars of the Industry Awards.
Nominees should have at least two years of experience in the hospitality industry and are employed by restaurants, hotels or other businesses that are MRLA members.
Bartender Star of the Year and The Resort Star of the Year nominations are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 7.
Other nominations are due in October.
Submit a letter of recommendation and other materials at mrla.org/starsnomination.
Brownfield conference
DETROIT — The 2023 National Brownfields Training Conference is Aug. 8-11 at Huntington Place.
The event includes educational sessions, mobile workshops and speakers related to brownfield remediation, redevelopment and sustainability.
Learn more and register at brownfields2023.org.
Small business awards
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce accepts applications for America’s Top Small Business, a new awards program.
Previously called the Dream Big Awards, the program highlights “small businesses doing big things in their industries and communities through innovation, job creation and a commitment to being an integral part of a thriving business ecosystem,” according to a release.
The highest scoring company in each region will earn the title of America’s Top Small Business, and one finalist wins the America’s Top Small Business of the Year Award. Apply at https://topsmallbusiness.uschamber.com/.
Hotels support 8.3M jobs
WASHINGTON, D.C. — American hotels support 8.3 million American jobs — equivalent to nearly one in 25 U.S. jobs — according to an economic analysis released recently by the American Hotel & Lodging Association and Oxford Economics.
The study includes a breakdown of the hotel industry’s economic impact in every state and congressional district.
The study found that hotel guests spent more than $691 billion “on lodging, transportation, food and beverage, retail and other expenses” and spent $220 during a trip for every $100 spent on lodging.
The survey also found that hotels paid employees “more than $104 billion in wages, salaries, and other compensation, and supported $463 billion in total wages, salaries, and other compensation,” the release said.
Hotels also “directly generated $72.4 billion in federal, state, and local tax revenue and supported nearly $211.2 billion in total federal, state, and local tax revenue.”
