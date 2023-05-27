Census continues
WASHINGTON D.C. — Farmers and ranchers can participate in the 2022 Census of Agriculture, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Questionnaires are accepted through May 31 at agcounts.usda.gov. The NASS plans to release the census results in early 2024.
Secret Garden open
TRAVERSE CITY — Brys Estate recently reopened its Secret Garden for its seventh season.
The gift shop includes lavender products like soaps, lotions, pet accessories, herbs and more. Additionally, ice cream, lavender lemonade and baked goods are available.
Visitors can walk through the lavender plants in the 12-acre garden. Blooms appear in mid-June through July, according to a release.
In the summer, guests can pick their own strawberries.
Wine trail event
SUTTONS BAY — The Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail presents “Spring into Summer” from June 2-4 at 18 participating wineries.
The inaugural weekend event includes new white and red wines for visitors to sample before their release to the public. Sparkling wines and rose may also be available.
Participants may visit as many wineries as they want during the three-day event. Tickets are $25 per person and include a 3-ounce pour of the pre-release wine, $10 in cork cash and a Leelanau Wines wine bottle tote bag. Purchase at mynorthtickets.com/events/spring-into-summer-6-2-2023.
Fertilizer law reminder
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development encourages residents to use phosphorus-free fertilizer on their lawns this summer.
Michigan’s Fertilizer Law “restricts the use of phosphorus fertilizers on residential and commercial lawns, including athletic fields cemeteries, parks and golf courses statewide,” according to a release. Customers should avoid purchasing fertilizers with phosphorus in the label.
“When excess phosphorus is applied on land, it may run into nearby lakes, rivers and streams,” said MDARD Pesticide and Plant Pest Management Division Director Mike Philip in the release. “Phosphorus run-off can lead to increased algae and aquatic plant growth which could have negative effects on water quality, fisheries and recreation.”
