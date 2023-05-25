Distiller program
LANSING — The Michigan Craft Beverage Council accepts applications for the new qualified small distiller program until June 16.
Michigan small distillers can apply with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to be certified as a qualified small distiller. Certificate holders will be eligible for reduced mark-ups starting Jan. 1, 2024. Current certificates need to be renewed by July 1.
More details are available at www.michigan.gov/mdard/business-development/qualified-small-distiller-certificate. Questions: MDARD-QualifiedDistiller@michigan.gov.
Grants for nonprofits
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity invites nonprofits to apply for the $15 million MI Impact Grant program by noon June 23.
Large organizations could receive up to $2 million for two years to start programs or expand current programs. Nonprofits may apply to the MI Nonprofit Relief Fund or the MI Impact Grant, but not both.
Learn more about the MI Impact Grant and apply via michigan.gov/leo/initiatives/poverty-task-force/opportunities-for-mi-nonprofits. Questions: PovertyTaskForce@michigan.gov.
Tickets on sale
LANSING — The Michigan Wine Collaborative offers tickets for the 2023 Michigan Governor’s Cup events from June 28-29.
The 2023 Michigan Governor’s Cup Award Gala and Dinner is Wednesday at the Lansing Center. Attendees can taste wines from this year’s wine competition. The awards ceremony includes the first MWC Inclusion and Expansion Educational Fund Scholarship.
Thursday events include the Michigan Governor’s Cup Showcase Tasting at the Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. for general admission attendees, who can taste the wines and meet industry professionals.
VIP tickets and sponsorship are also available for each day. Purchase tickets via Eventbrite.com. Contact: info@michiganwinecollaborative.com.
Funding available
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity invites organizations to apply for the Barrier Removal and Employment Success grant program until 5 p.m. July 24.
Applicants can include community organizations, educational institutions, Michigan Works! agencies, private for-profit agencies, private nonprofit agencies and others with supportive services. The grant program has $14,625,000 available.
Award recipients are announced in September. The funding period begins Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, 2025. Visit Michigan.gov/BRES for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.