Starcut Ciders takes 1st, 3rd
GRAND RAPIDS — Starcut Ciders, a division of Short’s Brewing Company, won the Unlimited Cider and Perry category in the Best of Class awards at the 16th Annual Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition earlier this month.
Starcut took first place for its Pulsar and third for Octorock in the category. Two K Farms Cider and Winery in Suttons Bay claimed second place for its 2020 Heirloom Ice in the Ice Cider category, while Tandem Ciders in Suttons Bay took third place for its Pomona in the Fortified Cider category.
Full medal results will be announced on May 27.
Small-business grants workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — SCORE Traverse City offers the webinar “How to Find Grant Opportunities for Your Small Business” at 1 p.m. May 31.
Participants can learn about various types of small-business grants and how to apply for funding. Information is also provided on other free and low-cost capital options. Time for questions is included.
Register for the free webinar at tinyurl.com/2p88dp9s.
Acupuncture office set to open
TRAVERSE CITY — Sarah Lange plans to open her business Live Well Acupuncture on June 2 at 126 Boardman Ave., Suite D.
Lange previously operated her private acupuncture practice for 10 years, but recently relocated to Traverse City.
People may call 231-492-7600 or visit www.livewelltc.com to make an appointment.
Sign up for NMCAA workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — People may sign up for the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s Money Management and Homebuyer Education workshops in June.
Money Management is a three-part series that can be taken in any order on Zoom: June 7, 14 and 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $20. Homebuyer Education is offered in two parts (June 22 and 23 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.) or one session (June 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) via Zoom. Cost is $75.
An online, self-paced course is available for Money Management and Homebuyer Education workshops with the same material. This self-paced Money Management workshop is $35 and Homebuyer Education is $99. Scholarships may be available. NMCAA also offers free Foreclosure Education and budget coaching.
To register for workshops or learn more about NMCAA services, call 231-947-3780, text 231-714-4578 or email fmsintake@nmcaa.net.
Apply for disaster loans by June 20
DETROIT — The U.S. Small Business Administration reminds Michigan small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses and most private nonprofits that the filing deadline for federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) is June 20.
Low-interest disaster loans are available in Cheboygan and Emmet counties to help cover financial losses from drought that began May 1, 2021. Agricultural producers, farmers and ranchers are not eligible for funds.
The loan amount is $2 million or less with interest rates of 2.88 percent for small businesses and 2 percent for private nonprofits for up to 30 years.
Organizations may apply under SBA declaration 17251 at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s/. Call the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 for more information or to obtain an application form.
NMC signs carpentry agreement
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College recently signed an articulation agreement with the Michigan Statewide Carpenters and Millwrights Joint Apprenticeship and Training Fund.
The agreement aims to encourage people to enter skilled trades like carpentry, according to a release.
This signing goes along with the Michigan Educators Apprenticeship Training Association conference from May 24-26 in Traverse City.
Conference attendees visited the Aero Park Labs building, which houses NMC’s construction technology, welding techology, HVAC-R technology and renewable energy technology programs.
‘Power of Home’ campaign closes
TRAVERSE CITY — Habitat for Humanity-Grand Traverse Region collected more than $74,000 from the community and the Consumers Energy “Power of Home” donation matching campaign for Michigan Habitat affiliates. Consumers Energy matched 50 percent of every dollar donated to a Michigan Habitat for Humanity.
The local nonprofit received the second highest campaign donation total out of the 52 affiliates in the state, according to a release. Habitat Grand Traverse finished third in total donations in 2021.
Currently, homes are being built in Williamsburg and Kalkaska with several more scheduled in Maple City and at the New Waves Community in Elmwood Charter Township.
ATS CEO resigns
TRAVERSE CITY — Addiction Treatment Services recently announced that its CEO Chris Hindbaugh is leaving the organization after more than 12 years of service. Hindbaugh plans to pursue new opportunities with a nationally-focused nonprofit, according to a release.
Hindbaugh will remain with ATS until July 1. The ATS chief impact officer plans to serve as interim CEO if a replacement is not found by then.
Village officials participate in training
ELK RAPIDS — Michigan State University Extension recently led a training for village council trustees, appointed board and commission members, staff and residents of Elk Rapids. The training emphasized the roles of government officials and staff members, governance practices and public meeting etiquette.
The Elk Rapids Village Council aims to offer more training sessions for individual boards and commissions on parliamentary procedure and related topics as well as diversity, equity and inclusion training for groups of officials.
The public is welcome to attend the next gathering of village officials at 9 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Edward C. Grace Harbor Pavilion.
Chamber members, former employees honored
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Chamber of Commerce members and former employees received special tributes from the State of Michigan.
The Benzie Area Chamber of Commerce recently presented the 2021 Outstanding Business of the Year Award to the Frankfort Pines and the 2021 Community Impact Award to the Benzie Transportation Authority (Benzie Bus).
Additionally, service awards went to former Marketing Coordinator Mari Heffelfinger and previous Communications Coordinator Carol Kraak. They worked at the Benzie County Chamber of Commerce and the Benzie County Visitor’s Bureau until June 2020.
Company adds precast concrete producer
PETOSKEY — Aster Brands recently obtained a manufacturing plant in Green Cove Springs, Florida.
The family-owned company acquired Truemont Materials, which will produce and sell Aster Brands’ Redi-Rock commercial retaining walls, Rosetta Hardscapes backyard living spaces and Pole Base site lighting foundations in Florida and southern Georgia.
Aster Brands is a precast concrete solutions company headquartered in Petoskey.
Learn more at asterbrands.com.
Ferry launches priority boarding
ST. IGNACE — Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company presents a new priority boarding option which allows passengers to board early to select their seat. Visitors to Mackinac Island can purchase a round-trip ticket for a specific date and time.
A limited number of seats are reserved for priority boarding on each ferry and can be purchased until 30 minutes before departure. Tickets cost $43 for adults and $31 for ages 5-12. Kids younger than 4 are free.
Additionally, the ferry company plans to donate $2 from every priority boarding purchase to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Learn more about priority boarding at tinyurl.com/5bxrwth6.
Local SBDC client recognized
GRAND RAPIDS — The Michigan Small Business Development Center (SBDC) earned several awards during the Michigan Celebrates Small Business Awards Gala, hosted by Grand Valley State University’s Seidman College of Business.
Awards went to 32 small businesses that worked with the SBDC. Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate, based in Empire, is one of eight named as 2022 Michigan 50 Companies to Watch and one of 11 on the list of Michigan SBDC Best Small Businesses.
Entrepreneurs and small-business owners may learn more about SBDC services at michigansbdc.org.
Consumers Energy plans upgrades
JACKSON — Consumers Energy plans to spend $100 million this year to upgrade its high voltage distribution (HVD) system. The goal is to make the power grid more reliable for electric customers by reducing the number and duration of power outages.
The upgrades will affect an estimated 130,000 customers across the state. Planned work includes rebuilding 40 miles of HVD lines, replacing 750 poles and installing new technology that helps isolate and restore outages.
BBB warns of baby formula scams
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan warns parents to exercise caution when looking for baby formula online amid current shortages.
A scammer posts on social media or otherwise advertises online that they have baby formula to sell. The buyer pays through a platform like PayPal or Venmo, but they do not receive the formula.
The BBB offers tips for recognizing a potential online purchase scam, including misspellings and grammatical errors in communications with the seller and no brick-and-mortar address on a Google map. Online shoppers should also be wary of email solicitations and online ads on social media sites.
The Michigan Attorney General’s Office encourages anyone who sees price gouging to report it at https://secure.ag.state.mi.us/complaints/consumer.aspx. Michiganders can also report baby formula scams at bbb.org/scamtracker or reportfraud.ftc.gov.
Feeding America launches campaign
GRAND RAPIDS — Feeding America West Michigan received a $2 million gift from Meijer to launch its “Nourish Tomorrow” advancement campaign.
Feeding America aims to collect $6 million to move the food bank headquarters and distribution center from Comstock Park to 3070 Shaffer Ave. SE in Kentwood. According to a release, funds will help transform the warehouse into a food bank, expand food rescue and programs for kids and seniors and increase equity of service through community partnerships.
According to the release, the nonprofit already obtained $4.7 million for the initiative from local donors, businesses and area foundations including Meijer.
Community members can learn more about the fundraiser at FeedWM.org/NourishTomorrow.
Millions secured for small businesses
WASHINGTON D.C. — Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow recently announced that the U.S. Department of Treasury will provide up to $236,990,950 for the state of Michigan as part of the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). The program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law last year.
The money will be used to expand small-business lending programs and a venture capital fund investment program.
Peters and Stabenow also reintroduced legislation to reauthorize and provide $10 billion in federal funding to the SSBCI, according to the release.
ARP funds support local tribe
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration plans to award $1 million to the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians in Harbor Springs.
This grant aims to support economic diversification strategies for the tribe. Funds come from the American Rescue Plan Indigenous Communities program.
Indigenous communities are eligible and encouraged to apply for other EDA programs at eda.gov.
