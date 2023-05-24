College savings info
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Education Trust and the Michigan Education Savings Program offer a free drop-in information session from 3-7 p.m. May 24 at Traverse Area District Library.
Families can learn about the Michigan Department of Treasury’s Section 529 college savings plan. Attendees can purchase a MET contract and open an MESP account. MET plans to put $150 toward each new prepaid tuition contract purchased at this session.
Visit savewithmi529.com for eligibility details.
Business webinar
GRAND RAPIDS — The Michigan Small Business Development Center offers the webinar “Forming Your LLC or DBA” from 10-11:30 a.m. May 25. Learn about starting a business as a sole proprietor or LLC.
Michigan residents can register for free at https://tinyurl.com/49r4e842.
Business updates
ELK RAPIDS — The Downtown Elk Rapids Association announces business openings and updates.
Ice Cream Peddlers is open daily for the season, The Foundry plans to open by the end of May and Tinker Tailor is opening in the former Ginger Snaps building in June.
Additionally, Tiny Traveling Boutique recently reopened its pop-up shop, and Elk Rapids Cinema plans to reopen at 3:30 and 7 p.m. May 26 with “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” The theater closed in January after proprietor Joe Yuchasz died.
Fraud tips
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services and the National Insurance Crime Bureau encourage Michiganders to protect themselves during Contractor Fraud Awareness Week, through May 26.
Scammers pose as adjustors, contractors or other service providers who can provide debris cleanup or building repairs after a severe weather event, but work is not completed or uses poor quality materials, according to a release.
Before hiring a contractor, people should receive three written estimates for the work, check the provider’s credentials, ensure the contract includes prices and estimated construction schedules and obtain the contract in writing with no blank areas. Additionally, adjusters are paid by insurance companies and will not ask homeowners to pay for services covered by homeowner or renter policies.
If fraud is suspected, call DIFS at 877-999-6442 or visit www.michigan.gov/difs/consumers/fraud/report-fraud.
Brew released
HARBOR SPRINGS — The Highlands releases its own brew “The Heather” to resort guests this summer.
This wheat ale was made with Petoskey Brewing Company. It includes lemongrass and orange peel. The beer is served in the resort’s restaurants and on its four golf courses.
Career event
TRAVERSE CITY — The 2023 MiCareerQuest Northwest was attended by 2,000 ninth graders from 30 northern Michigan school districts.
Fifty employers provided information about more than 100 careers, including manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare and other fields. Equipment demonstrations were also included.
Learn more about the event at nwm.org/MICQNW.
Golf fundraiser complete
INTERLOCHEN — The Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area Foundation recently collected more than $18,000 during its third annual HBA Golf Challenge at Interlochen Golf Course.
Funds will support construction workforce development in northern Michigan, including scholarships and educational programs.
This year, a team from Pinto Construction won the challenge. Members included Randy Hutchinson, Nick Pinto, Greg Pinto and John Pinto.
Homebuyer education
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency and Huntington Bank offer a free Homebuyer Education workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 1.
Learn about the homebuying process from selecting a Realtor through closing day. Afterward, Huntington Bank, Real Estate One and Habitat for Humanity discuss how homebuyers can stand out and applying for a mortgage. A free lunch is served to in-person participants.
The session occurs at 3963 Three Mile Road and via Zoom. Registration: 231-947-3780; nmcaa.net.
Call for sponsors
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Harbor Days seeks sponsors for its 2023 event this summer.
Sponsorship levels include bronze ($600), silver ($900), gold ($1,200), platinum ($3,000) and benefactor ($5,000). A $250 sponsorship includes mention in the Elk Rapids News and as a fireworks supporter. Various benefits come with each tier.
Businesses and individuals may sign up with the Elk Rapids Harbor Day Association by June 1. Questions: 231-342-1058; exdir@elkrapidsharbordays.org.
Medicaid coverage
TRAVERSE CITY — The Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan reminds Medicaid beneficiaries that they need to renew their coverage starting in June. Annual renewals continue through May 2024.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reviews Medicaid eligibility for Michigan residents. More details about Medicaid eligibility renewals are found at Michigan.gov/2023BenefitChanges.
Ages 65 and older with Medicaid and Medicare can call 800-803-7174 for assistance. For help with Medicaid coverage only, call 877-999-6442.
Grape gathering
TRAVERSE CITY — MSU Extension and Parallel 45 Vines and Wines host the Northwest Michigan Pre-bloom Grape Meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 2 at the Northwest Michigan Horticulture Research Center or via Zoom.
Topics include early-season disease management and soil sampling. An educational wine tasting follows.
Register for free at Eventbrite.com. More details: nasroll2@msu.edu.
Credit union donations
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union’s Desk Drawer Fund awards $72,500 to five community organizations during the second quarter of 2023.
Grant recipients: City of East Lansing and the Summer Solstice Jazz Festival, $10,000; Michigan Women Forward, $30,000; Habitat for Humanity- Grand Traverse Region, $10,000; Capital Area Housing Partnership, $7,500 and Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center’s ArtPath, $15,000.
Find more details about the Desk Drawer Fund or donate at deskdrawerfund.org.
Public input requested
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development seeks public comment on the Rural Development Fund Grants Program. Input will help create the final grant guidelines for the 2024 program.
Grants aim to “promote the sustainability of land-based industries (food and agriculture; forestry; mining, oil and gas production; and tourism),” according to a release.
Learn more about the awards and review the 2023 guidelines at michigan.gov/mdardgrants. People may send comments to grants@michigan.gov until June 6.
Economic session
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect offers its second Economic Strategic Session at 9 a.m. June 7 at the Traverse City Golf and Country Club.
The session, titled “Attracting and Retaining Talent: The Power of Benefits,” covers how benefits can help business owners and leaders keep current workers and gain additional employees. The panel includes representatives from Advantage Benefits, Fustini’s Oils and Vinegars and Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation.
Cost is $50 fro Traverse Connect investors and $75 for others. Breakfast is included. Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/ntcka4p2.
‘Wine First’ premiere
TRAVERSE CITY — The PBS television show “Wine First” premieres at 6:30 p.m. June 14 at the State Theatre.
International wine and food hosts are introduced to Traverse City. They select three wines and a local chef pairs them with local ingredients. The show is a collaboration of Pure Michigan and Traverse City Tourism.
Tickets will be free for the public.
Distiller program
LANSING — The Michigan Craft Beverage Council accepts applications for the new qualified small distiller program until June 16.
Michigan small distillers can apply with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to be certified as a qualified small distiller. Certificate holders will be eligible for reduced mark-ups starting Jan. 1, 2024. Current certificates need to be renewed by July 1.
More details are available at www.michigan.gov/mdard/business-development/qualified-small-distiller-certificate. Questions: MDARD-QualifiedDistiller@michigan.gov.
Grants for nonprofits
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity invites nonprofits to apply for the $15 million MI Impact Grant program by noon June 23.
Large organizations could receive up to $2 million for two years to start programs or expand current programs. Nonprofits may apply to the MI Nonprofit Relief Fund or the MI Impact Grant, but not both.
Learn more about the MI Impact Grant and apply via michigan.gov/leo/initiatives/poverty-task-force/opportunities-for-mi-nonprofits. Questions: PovertyTaskForce@michigan.gov.
Funding available
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity invites organizations to apply for the Barrier Removal and Employment Success grant program until 5 p.m. July 24.
Applicants can include community organizations, educational institutions, Michigan Works! agencies, private for-profit agencies, private nonprofit agencies and others with supportive services. The grant program has $14,625,000 available.
Award recipients are announced in September. The funding period begins Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, 2025. Visit Michigan.gov/BRES for more information.
Wine event tickets on sale
LANSING — The Michigan Wine Collaborative offers tickets for the 2023 Michigan Governor’s Cup events from June 28-29.
The 2023 Michigan Governor’s Cup Award Gala and Dinner is Wednesday at the Lansing Center. Attendees can taste wines from this year’s wine competition. The awards ceremony includes the first MWC Inclusion and Expansion Educational Fund Scholarship.
Thursday events include the Michigan Governor’s Cup Showcase Tasting at the Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. for general admission attendees, who can taste the wines and meet industry professionals.
VIP tickets and sponsorship are also available for each day. Purchase tickets via Eventbrite.com. Contact: info@michiganwinecollaborative.com.
Hospitality awards
LANSING — The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association accepts nominations for the Stars of the Industry Awards.
Nominees should have at least two years of experience in the hospitality industry and are employed by restaurants, hotels or other businesses that are MRLA members.
Bartender Star of the Year and The Resort Star of the Year nominations are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 7. Other nominations are due in October. Submit a letter of recommendation and other materials at mrla.org/starsnomination.
Brownfield conference
DETROIT — The 2023 National Brownfields Training Conference is Aug. 8-11 at Huntington Place.
The event includes educational sessions, mobile workshops and speakers related to brownfield remediation, redevelopment and sustainability. Learn more and register at brownfields2023.org.
Credit union recognized
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union received a 2023 Central Michigan Public Relations Society of America PACE Pinnacle Award for its 2023 Open Enrollment Guide.
The guide, according to a release, “was designed to increase employee awareness of benefit options and streamline the open enrollment process.” The credit union provided dental, medical, vision and other benefit information for its more than 1,000 employees and their families.
Companies awarded
LANSING — The Michigan Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development approved a total of $155,000 in grants for Long Road Distillers LLCin Grand Rapids and Manthei Wood Products in Petoskey.
The companies plan to use these awards to increase production space, expand product availability and create 15 jobs — according to a release. Funds came through the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Food and Agriculture Investment Program, which supports projects “that help expand food and agriculture processing to enable growth in the industry and Michigan’s economy,” according to the release.
Unemployment down
LANSING — Data from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget shows that Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment decreased to 3.8% in April.
According to a release, statewide employment went up by 30,000, but unemployment fell by 14,000 over the month. Michigan’s workforce increased by 18,000 over the month.
Michigan’s April rate was 0.4% larger than the national rate, which fell to 3.4% during April — according to the release.
Fertilizer law reminder
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development encourages residents to use phosphorus-free fertilizer on their lawns this summer.
Michigan’s Fertilizer Law “restricts the use of phosphorus fertilizers on residential and commercial lawns, including athletic fields cemeteries, parks and golf courses statewide,” according to a release. Customers should avoid purchasing fertilizers with phosphorus in the label.
“When excess phosphorus is applied on land, it may run into nearby lakes, rivers and streams,” said MDARD Pesticide and Plant Pest Management Division Director Mike Philip in the release. “Phosphorus run-off can lead to increased algae and aquatic plant growth which could have negative effects on water quality, fisheries and recreation.”
Small business awards
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce accepts applications for America’s Top Small Business, a new awards program.
Previously called the Dream Big Awards, the program highlights “small businesses doing big things in their industries and communities through innovation, job creation and a commitment to being an integral part of a thriving business ecosystem,” according to a release.
The highest scoring company in each region will earn the title of America’s Top Small Business, and one finalist wins the America’s Top Small Business of the Year Award. Apply at https://topsmallbusiness.uschamber.com/.
Hotel, vacation predictions
WASHINGTON D.C. — The American Hotel and Lodging Association’s recent Hotel Booking Index survey indicates that most adults are more likely to stay in a hotel and go on vacation this summer than last summer, according to a release.
In the national survey, conducted by Morning Consult, 56% of adults said they are more likely to stay in a hotel this summer than in 2022. Business travelers (77%) and leisure travelers (54%) aim to choose hotels for lodging in the next three months, according to the release. Fifty-five percent of surveyed adults said they’d take more frequent trips and 52% said they’d take longer vacations this summer.
More than 4,100 adults were surveyed in the Hotel Booking Index from April 28 through May 3.
U.S. hotels support 8.3M jobs
WASHINGTON, D.C. — American hotels support 8.3 million American jobs — equivalent to nearly one in 25 U.S. jobs — according to an economic analysis released recently by the American Hotel & Lodging Association and Oxford Economics.
The study includes a breakdown of the hotel industry’s economic impact in every state and congressional district. The study found that hotel guests spent more than $691 billion “on lodging, transportation, food and beverage, retail and other expenses” and spent $220 during a trip for every $100 spent on lodging.
The survey also found that hotels paid employees “more than $104 billion in wages, salaries, and other compensation, and supported $463 billion in total wages, salaries, and other compensation,” the release said. Hotels also “directly generated $72.4 billion in federal, state, and local tax revenue and supported nearly $211.2 billion in total federal, state, and local tax revenue.”
Existing-home sales faded in April
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Existing-home sales fell 3.4% in April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.28 million, according to a release from the National Association of Realtors.
Sales were down 23.2% from April 2022, according to the release. The median existing-home sales price in April was $388,800, a 1.7% decrease from last year.
“Home sales are bouncing back and forth but remain above recent cyclical lows,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in the release. “The combination of job gains, limited inventory and fluctuating mortgage rates over the last several months have created an environment of push-pull housing demand.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.