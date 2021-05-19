SCORE offers virtual workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter will host a free virtual workshop May 20.
"Business Model Canvas" is the title of the hour-long workshop that begins at 11:30 a.m.
The Business Model Canvas is a strategic management and lean startup template for new or existing business models. "It is a visual chart with elements describing a company’s value proposition, infrastructure, customers and finances," according to a release. The one-page document helps entrepreneurs and business owners organize activities.
For more information or to register for the free workshop, visit https://tinyurl.com/SCORECanvas.
Impact100 application deadline May 21
TRAVERSE CITY — Nonprofits in the five-county area have until May 21 to apply for three $110,000 grants from Impact100 Traverse City.
Applications must be submitted by 5:59 p.m. Three transformational grants will be awarded in five focus areas: Arts & Culture, Education, Environment & Recreation, Family and Health & Wellness.
Impact100 members will vote on the three nonprofits who will receive the $110,000 in grants in September. Each woman donates $1,000 to be awarded. Since 330 women are members, a total of $330,000 is available.
Grant applications are available at www.impactTC.org/grants. The all-women volunteer organization is always looking for new members. For membership or more information, visit www.impactTC.org or email info@impactTC.org. Impact100 Traverse City is a 501(c)3 serving Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, and Leelanau counties.
Four marinas earn recertification
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP — Four northern Michigan marinas earned recertification in the Michigan Clean Marina program.
Recertified for a five-year term ending in 2026 were Charlevoix City Marina, Elmwood Township Marina in Traverse City, Petoskey City Marina and Walstrom Marine in Cheboygan. Ninety-three marinas in the state have obtained Certified Clean Marina status and are maintaining certification.
The Clean Marina Program begins with a pledge to participate. Following a course, a review of management practices and implemented improvements, facilities are evaluated by a CMP Certification Specialist.
The Michigan Clean Marina Program is a partnership between the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, Michigan Sea Grant and the Michigan Boating Industries Association. More information about the program is available at www.michigancleanmarina.org, www.mbia.org or by calling (734) 261-0123.
CPR, first-aid certification offered
TRAVERSE CITY — Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan is offering a CPR and first-aid certification class June 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its office located at 1373 Barlow St.
The course will teach skills to handle work site accidents and emergencies. Changes in law require contracts have at least one person with a valid certificate in first aid training be at each work site to render first aid, according to a release.
Those successfully completing the class will receive the American Heart Association CPR/First Aid Certificate. The instructor is Steve Ball of Michigan Gutters.
Cost is $85 for Builders Exchange members and $100 for non-members. Lunch is included.
This class is limited to 10 participants. RSVP by June 3 by email to Kendra@bxtvc.com.
Consumers introduces summer peak rate
JACKSON — Consumers Energy's new Summer Peak Rate will go into effect June 1 for 1.6 million residential electric customers, according to a release from the company.
The Summer Peak Rate program aims to reward customers for reducing electric consumption during high-demand, on-peak price times: weekdays from 2-7 p.m. from June through September.
Consumers Energy and the Michigan Public Service Commission developed the Summer Peak Rate and some 50,000 households used the rate in 2019. Statewide adoption was postponed by the pandemic in 2020.
More information about the Summer Peak Rate is available at www.ConsumersEnergy.com/SummerRate.
Blight elimination grants awarded
LANSING — The State Land Bank Authority and Michigan Department of Treasury announced six cities received $800,000 in blight elimination grants.
The Blight Elimination Grant program was available to "a city, village, township, county or land bank for projects that pose an immediate public safety or health risk to the community," according to a release. The grant was to assist in removing vacant and abandoned structures and lead to future development.
Grants were awarded to the cities of Albion ($200,000), Bessemer ($24,800), Jackson ($125,200), Lapeer ($200,000), Saginaw ($200,000) and St. Johns ($50,000).
Proposals were "evaluated on their anticipated impact in promoting public safety and health, enhancing economic development, public and private investment in the project, and their alignment with a local place plan or other placemaking effort," according to the release. More information about the program is available at www.Michigan.gov/LandBank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.