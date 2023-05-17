‘Financing with Banks’ workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — SCORE Traverse City offers the “Financing with Banks” workshop at noon May 18 at Traverse Area District Library and virtually.
Learn about the information banks need to approve a business loan. Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/4d5ruxkn.
Season opener event
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Lake Chamber of Commerce presents its season opener “Shop Small, Eat Local” from May 19-21.
Customers can obtain “Batter Cards” from M22 Glen Arbor or Cottonseed Apparel and then get them stamped at six participating businesses in the Glen Arbor area.
Drop off completed cards at M22 Glen Arbor or Cottonseed. Three winners will be chosen to receive Glen Arbor Bucks.
Document shredding
PETOSKEY — Encore Financial Group offers document shredding from 8-11 a.m. May 20 at 555 Michigan St.
A Shred-It truck is on site so people can securely dispose of their personal documents. Each vehicle can bring five boxes. Questions: info@efgrp.net.
Child care webinar
LANSING — The Michigan Economic Developers Association presents the webinar “Child Care: Sharing Solutions for Better Economic Impact” from 2-3:30 p.m. June 1.
Topics include MI Tri-Share, Great Start to Quality, Rural Child Innovation Program and more.
Admission is $30 for MEDA members, $45 for others. Sign up via www.medaweb.org/events/upcoming-events. Questions: cjorae@medaweb.org.
Networking event
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect presents the networking event Cocktails and Connections from 5-7 p.m. June 1 at Flight Path Creative.
RSVP for free at https://bit.ly/42vTwgt.
Health summits
GRAYLING — District Health Department No. 10 hosts community summits to highlight environmental health initiatives around northern Michigan.
Learn about data collection and trends in environmental health. Summits begin at 9:30 a.m. June 2 at Kirtland Community College and June 9 at West Shore Community College.
Register at tinyurl.com/4ebpmb5s.
Winery celebrates 30 years
TRAVERSE CITY — Chateau Chantal hosts a 1990s-themed event from June 3-4. Winery Founder Bob Begin leads a cellar tour at 1 p.m. June 3.
Customers can receive 30% off all bottles of wine and logo merchandise as well as 93 cent glasses of some wines at the winery, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.
Cheese Festival set for June 3
SUTTONS BAY — Leelanau Cheese Company hosts its second annual Cheese Festival from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 3.
Paid activities include a mozzarella workshop for $60, cheese tasting for $40 and a chocolate and cheese pairing with Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate Shop for $25.
Free events include games, face painting, a kids’ curd making and a petting zoo. Antojitos food truck is on site.
Sign up for classes via leelanaucheese.com/collections/cheese-fest-2023.
Hotel opens
TRAVERSE CITY — Tru by Hilton hosts an opening event at 5 p.m. June 8 at 3572 N. U.S. 31 South.
North Mich Hospitality Management hosts this public event.
Program receives grant
MACKINAW CITY — The Greater Mackinaw City Chamber of Commerce obtained a $2,500 grant from the Cheboygan County Community Foundation.
Funds go to the MAC CASH program, gift certificates toward participating businesses in and near Mackinaw City. People can purchase a $25 MAC CASH gift certificate and receive $25 in gift certificates.
Purchase at MackinawChamber.com.
Meijer seeks partners
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer invites food manufacturers to submit their products for consideration in Frederik’s by Meijer, a line of retail-ready foods.
This year, Meijer will review items in these categories: cocktail mixers, coffee, espresso pods, sauces, marinades and cooking sauces, soup, baking chips, refrigerated cookie dough, frozen desserts, bakery cookies and bakery sweet goods.
Prospective vendors may apply via www.rangeme.com/frederiksbymeijer.
Medical opinion program added
GRAND RAPIDS — Priority Health and its partner Accolade offer a virtual second medical opinion program for fully-funded employer groups.
According to a release, the new program includes “access to an external third-party review of members’ treatment plans from a national network of leading specialists at no additional cost to the member.” The service covers surgeries and procedures, including cardiac and digestive issues and musculoskeletal conditions. A care team will review the member’s health history and recommend options they should discuss with their physician.
“This service ensures our members find peace of mind about their health care decisions and feel confident in their diagnosis and treatment plans,” said Alicia Coronas, Priority Health vice president of employer solutions product and marketing, in the release. “Members want reassurance that all appropriate treatment options have been considered before moving forward with a surgery or procedure. It’s important for members to feel empowered in their decisions and this additional service encourages exactly that.”
Restaurants acquired
GRAND RAPIDS — Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. acquired an additional 25 Wendy’s restaurants in North Carolina and Virginia.
Meritage Hospitality operates 385 restaurants across 16 states, including several in northern Michigan. The company also has a commitment to build 52 new Wendy’s restaurants by the end of 2025. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Meritage Hospitality has approximately 12,000 employees, according to a release.
Bank updates program
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank recently updated its My Home Reward Program, increasing the income limit from $100,000 to $127,200.
The program helps eligible home buyers and refinancers in mainly low-income communities pay their closing costs. The reward also could be used with many mortgage programs, according to a release.
More details are available at independentbank.com/zeroclosingcosts.
Conservation program set
EAST LANSING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture accepts applications for the second selection period of its 2023 Conservation Easement Program until June 12.
Michigan farmers and non-industrial private forest owners can receive annual payments for land stewardship, including crop yields, wildlife habitat improvement and more.
Producers can apply via the portal at farmers.gov or find their local USDA service office at https://bit.ly/3Bll2kJ.
MSHDA program expands
LANSING — The Michigan State Housing Development Authority plans to expand its MI 10K DPA program to assist Michigan low- and middle-income homebuyers with their down payments.
The program, according to a release, now expands statewide. The $7,500 down payment assistance program is not available.
Borrowers can qualify for aid if they complete a homebuyer education course and do not have more than $20,000 in liquid cash assets, according to the release. For more details on the MI 10K DPA program, visit Michigan.gov/homeownership. Connect with a lender at Michigan.gov/housingeducationlocator.
