Bonobo gets creative in quarantine
TRAVERSE CITY — Bonobo Winery on Old Mission Peninsula is holding live Virtual Happy Hours on Fridays at 6 p.m.
Carter Oosterhouse and his wife, actress Amy Smart, join the winemaking team of Cornel Olivier and Dawie Conradie on Zoom and Facebook Live.
Special guest on May 15 is Drew Scott of HGTV’s “The Property Brothers” and his wife Linda Phan. Previous guests have included Ty Pennington, who was on TLC's “Trading Spaces” with Oosterhouse, and actress Constance Zimmer.
Viewers can track episodes and guests at www.BonoboWinery.com, on the winery’s Facebook page or by calling (231) 282-9463.
Forest Area FCU wins chapter challenge
TRAVERSE CITY — Forest Area Federal Credit Union was named the 2019 Paul Bunyan Chapter Challenge winner.
4Front Credit Union, Filer Credit Union, Forest Area Federal Credit Union, Safe Harbor Credit Union and TBA Credit Union participated in the 4th Annual Paul Bunyan Chapter Challenge. The event is a friendly competition to see which credit union volunteers the most hours per team and board member.
In 2019, the five participating credit unions volunteered a total of 5,862.75 hours. Forest Area Federal Credit Union volunteered an average of 22.5 hours per team and board member.
More information on the chapter and the current challenge rankings are available at www.pbunyan.mcul.org. The Paul Bunyan Chapter consists of credit unions from Ludington to Petoskey.
Entrepreneur fund launches
LANSING — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Michigan Women Forward partnered to create the $1.5 million Michigan Entrepreneur Resilience Fund. The fund is designed to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19 to recover from the outbreak.
The fund provides recovery grants of $1,000-$5,000 and microloans of $5,000-$10,000. At least 150 state businesses are expected to benefit from the fund, according to a release.
Eligible candidates will be prioritized based on demonstrated need. For more information on the MEDC, log on to www.MichiganBusiness.org.
CUs donate funds to fight hunger
TRAVERSE CITY — Eleven area credit unions partnered with the Michigan Credit Union Foundation’s Community Crisis Support Fund to deliver $18,000 to Feeding America West Michigan’s hunger relief efforts.
The money will allow Feeding America West Michigan to provide 72,000 individual meals to northern Michigan families in need through its 137 member agencies in Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Manistee, Kalkaska, Lake, Leelanau, Mason, Missaukee, Osceola, Lake, Mason and Wexford counties.
The credit unions comprise the Paul Bunyan Chapter of the Michigan Credit Union League and operate in counties from Emmet to Mason. Chapter institutions include 4Front, Safe Harbor, Filer, St. Francis X, Forest Area, TBA, Frankfort Community, Traverse Catholic, Mason County School Employees, Wexford Community, and Northwest Consumer Federal Credit Union.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.