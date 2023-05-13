EGLE offers awards
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s Energy Services can provide matching grants for agriculture-related projects.
Up to $15,000 is available for farms, agribusiness (crop and food processing) and businesses that assist agribusinesses.
The EGLE, Agriculture and Rural Businesses Energy Incentive Program accepts applications until all funds are committed or until May 31.
Find more details at https://bit.ly/4266D7j.
Forest funds available
LANSING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the American Bird Conservancy offer financial aid to forestland owners “to improve habitat for at-risk bird species and other wildlife,” according to a release.
The Improving Forest Health for At-Risk Wildlife Resources Partnership was created through the USDA Regional Conservation Partnership Program.
Private forest owners in the Upper Peninsula and several northern Michigan counties (including Antrim, Alpena, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet, Kalkaska, Manistee and Wexford) are eligible for funding.
Apply through a local USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service office by May 31. Find a field office at https://bit.ly/3NyVtE6.
Agriculture grants provided
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture offers $45 million in funding for underserved and veteran farmers, ranchers and foresters.
Grants are made through USDA’s Outreach and Assistance for Socially Disadvantaged Farmers and Ranchers and Veteran Farmers and Ranchers Program, also called the 2501 Program. This program is administered by the USDA Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement.
Funding is for nonprofits, community organizations, federally-recognized tribes and tribal organizations and higher education facilities that serve African Americans, American Indians, Alaska Natives, Hispanic, Asian, veterans farmers and Pacific Islanders.
Submit an application through grants.gov by July 25.
For more details on the 2501 Program, visit www.usda.gov/partnerships/underserved-veteran-farmers-ranchers-foresters.
USDA assistance
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture can provide $130 million for farmer loan program borrowers facing financial risk.
Borrowers who received automatic payments include Farm Service Agency direct loan borrowers whose interest exceeded principle owed on debts; borrowers with a balance up to 60 days past due as of Sept. 30, 2022 and borrowers with a restructure between Feb. 28, 2020 and March 27, 2023, or who accepted an offer to restructure on or before March 27, 2023 — according to a release.
In May, FSA accepts requests for assistance from borrowers who missed a recent payment or cannot pay the next scheduled one.
FSA borrowers should have received a letter with details on this process.
Airline pass offered
DENVER — Frontier Airlines recently lowered the price of its “GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass” to $499 per person until May 31 or until passes run out.
The pass launched in April at $999 per person.
According to a release, the pass is for unlimited travel through Sept. 30 to more than 75 international and national destinations, including Mexico, Puerto Rico and other places.
Also, pass holders can go to FlyFrontier.com until May 16 to book travel through June 8.
Seats are limited, as early booking is on a first-come, first-served basis.
