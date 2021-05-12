Kalkaska award nominations due
KALKASKA — Nominations for the Kalkaska Business and Citizen of the Year awards are due May 16.
Nominations can be submitted to the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation online at https://tinyurl.com/kaskynoms.
The Community Foundation for Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties was created in 1992. More information about the Community Foundation is available at www.GTRCF.org.
Treasury: Filing deadline is May 17
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury is reminding taxpayers that state individual income tax returns are due before midnight on May 17.
State individual income tax returns can be submitted electronically or through the U.S. Postal Service. The state deadline is the same one set by the Internal Revenue Service for federal returns.
More than 4.4 million Michigan taxpayers (86 percent) e-filed in 2020. More information about e-filing is available at www.mifastfile.org.
Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file past the May 17 deadline can request an extension to Oct. 15, 2021.
More information about the state treasury is available at www.Michigan.gov/Treasury or on Twitter @MiTreasury.
Virtual business After Hours event
PETOSKEY — The Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual Business After Hours event May 19 from 5:30-7 p.m.
The event will be held on the Remo platform, which “provides face-to-face networking opportunities at tables” with seating up to six, according to a release. People can move around to different virtual tables similar to normal Business After Hour events.
More information is available at www.petoskeychamber.com. Chamber membership is not required for the free event. Sponsors of the event include Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Boyne Resorts.
Fifth Third Bank honors 5/3 babies
CINCINNATI — Fifth Third Bank presented the families of 31 babies born on May 3 at five hospitals in northern and west Michigan with $1,053 to open a college savings account.
Babies born on 5/3 were also given Fifth Third onesies. Participating hospitals included Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. Other participants included Mercy Health Saint Mary’s, Mercy Health Muskegon and Metro Health – University of Michigan Health.
Fifth Third has operated the May 3 promotion for more than 25 years.
Heritage acquires Lake Effect Digital
CADILLAC — The Heritage Broadcasting Company in Cadillac acquired the Traverse City marketing agency Lake Effect Digital last week, according to a release.
The acquisition will allow Heritage Broadcasting “to offer a full suite of digital solutions for businesses and organizations throughout Michigan,” according to the release. The two companies will operate under the Heritage Broadcasting Company umbrella with Lake Effect Digital continuing to use its name.
TrackMan comes to Boyne Highlands
HARBOR SPRINGS — Boyne Golf announced the TrackMan Range program has been added to the Ross Golf Center at Boyne Highlands Resort. The techno,ogy debuted May 7 with an official grand opening set for May 29.
The 30-bay TrackMan program and a free app provides golfers with “access to eight essential data points including carry yardage, total yardage, ball speed, trajectory height, launch angle, launch direction and more,” according to the release.
TrackMan Range also has games like Bulls Eye, Hit It and Capture the Flag.
A season pass to the Ross Golf Center TrackMan Range is $600. An unlimited day pass is $100 while a 60-ball bucket is $25. For more information, visit https://boynegolf.com/trackmanrange.
Consumers Energy on Forbes list
JACKSON — Consumers Energy was named as the top utility company in the country in Forbes Magazine’s “America’s Best Employers for Diversity.”
Consumers Energy was ranked No. 22 in the overall national ranking and No. 2 in Michigan. The rankings are “based on a survey of 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees,” according to a release.
Quicken Loans was ranked No. 3 overall and No. 1 in Michigan.
Other Michigan companies on the national list (in order of ranking) included Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Michigan, Henry Ford Health System, Ally Financial, Stryker, General Motors, Bosch, Kelly, Kellogg, Dow, Ford Motor, Whirlpool, DTE Energy and Denso.
DTE Energy issues dividend
DETROIT — The board of directors of DTE Energy announced an $1.085 per share dividend on its common stock.
The cash dividend is payable July 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30. DTE Energy has issued a cash dividend for more than 100 years, according to a release.
Bank announces dividend, Q1 results
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank Corporation announced a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 21 cents per share.
The corporation is the holding company of Michigan-based Independent Bank. The dividend is payable May 14 to shareholders of record on May 5.
Independent Bank also reported first quarter 2021 net income of $22 million ($1.00 per diluted share) versus net income of $4.8 million (21 cents per diluted share). A Deposit net growth of $221.2 million was also reported.
More information about the bank is available at www.IndependentBank.com.
Company offers free bus-tracking app
OWOSSO — The Indian Trails bus company announced it has a free bus tracker app available for download.
Developed by Saucon Technologies, the app for Apple and Anroid smartphones allows passengers to track “the progress of their daily, scheduled buses along the routes to each bus stop,” according to a release. The GPS tracking data updates every 30 seconds.
More information is available at www.IndianTrails.com.
