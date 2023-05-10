Store event set
WILLIAMSBURG — Truly Free opens its new retail store from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 11 at 6261 U.S. 31.
Community members are invited. Every product is buy one, get one free.
Truly Free is a plant-based, refillable cleaning and laundry subscription business.
Mother’s Day event
LAKE LEELANAU — Amoritas Vineyards and Hannah’s Bakery provide the Mother’s Day Wines and Sweets event from May 12-14.
Attendees choose a flight of Pit Stop, Rose Inante and Hail Mary Riesling with chocolate ganache, lemon curd and Creamsicle macarons or Pointes North, Ruby Sphinx and Beak & Talon wines with cherry chocolate, cherry almond and red velvet macarons.
Treat truck opens
TRAVERSE CITY — Mi Pets Treat Truck opens from noon to 3 p.m. May 13 in the parking lot of Aunt Tara’s Creative Canine Solutions on M-72.
The new business will sell pet treats, cookies, toys, antlers, chews and accessories. Leashed dogs may attend.
The truck will be available for dog birthday parties and similar events.
Customer service training
PETOSKEY — Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce hosts “The Service Effect: Summer Service Tune Up” from 9:15-11 a.m. May 17 at the Genesis Center.
Area businesses and their staff may participate in this customer service training. Cost is $25 per person and includes refreshments.
Sign up at https://petoskey.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/29341.
Document shredding
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union invites members to a free shred event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19 at the Front Street branch.
The credit union partners with GT Profile to dispose of personal information, such as checks, documents and flash drives.
Paper documents should be separate from other items.
Shredding available
TRAVERSE CITY — Lake Michigan Credit Union offers the “Shred Your Stuff Day” from 9-11 a.m. May 20 at its branch at 3650 N. U.S. 31 South.
Community members can bring up to six boxes of sensitive or personal documents, and LMCU staff will shred them for free.
Fundraiser results
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan collected $180,000 during its Wine Event on April 29-30.
According to a release, the organization broke its fundraising record.
The main sponsor of the sold-out event was 4Front Credit Union. Other local businesses supported the event, including the Boathouse Restaurant, Sorellina, Fox Motors, Fifth Third Bank and the Traverse City Cherry Capital Airport.
NMCAA launches podcast
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency presents “The Collective Us: an NMCAA podcast.”
The organization plans to highlight services and programs for community members in bi-weekly episodes, according to a release. Episodes will feature NMCAA employees, volunteers, board members and clients. The podcast is hosted by Marketing Manager Erica Austin.
Find the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
Program accredited
BOYNE CITY — Boyne City Main Street is an Accredited Main Street America program.
The city’s performance is evaluated annually by Michigan Main Street to “identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards,” according to a release. Standards include preserving historic places, creating economic opportunity for small businesses and encouraging public-private partnerships.
Boyne City Main Street has been a Michigan Main Street for 20 years, and the city received the Great American Main Street Award in 2020, according to the release.
Credit union supports charities
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union employees collected $50,367.41 for area organizations during the first quarter of 2023.
Credit union employees selected New Day Foundation for Families to receive $43,466.06 in the first quarter. Capital Area United Way receives $6,901.35.
Staff collect funds through activities like dress down days and raffles. In the second quarter, they will support the Allen Neighborhood Center and the CAUW.
Trades month named
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity designated May as Professional Trades Month to “honor those in these essential fields and encourage Michiganders to explore educational and career opportunities,” according to a release.
“Professional trades is a broad brush we use to talk about a wide variety of vitally important careers that provide economic security to Michigan workers and their families,” said LEO’s Office of Employment and Training Director Stephanie Beckhorn in the release. “We want all Michiganders to know there are resources available to help you tap into these in-demand, good paying jobs with little or no student debt.”
People can find options through the Michigan Career and Education Pathfinder site. Employers and job seekers can connect via www.mitalent.org.
McDonald’s hiring
GRAND RAPIDS — McDonald’s restaurants around Michigan aim to hire 3,000 employees in May. According to a release, there are more than 250 open positions in northern Michigan.
Some McDonald’s restaurants offer discounted food for employees at any participating eatery around the country. Eligible employees also could earn a high school diploma, take ESL classes, obtain tuition assistance and get free advising through Archways to Opportunity — the restaurant’s education and career advising program.
Interested individuals can visit jobs.mchire.com to find open positions or text “APPLY” to 38000 to start an application.
Food pantries donation
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer recently donated $1 million to Midwest food pantries participating in the store’s 2022 Simply Give program.
The donation was divided among Meijer’s 468 food pantry partners and amounts to about four million meals, according to a release.
Customers can also participate by purchasing a $10 Simply Give donation card in store or with their online order.
These cards are converted into food-only gift cards and distributed to area food pantries.
The current campaign goes through July 1.
Eatery ranked
EASTPOINTE — Entrepreneur magazine put Detroit Wing Company at No. 59 on its 2023 Top New and Emerging Franchises Ranking in its May/June issue. The ranking is for new companies that started offering franchise options in 2018 or later, according to a release.
The eatery started in Eastpointe in 2015 and now has 31 locations in Ohio, Florida and Michigan — including in Traverse City.
Dividend announced
DETROIT — DTE Energy Board of Directors announced a $0.9525 per share dividend on its common stock.
According to a release, this is payable July 15 to shareholders who are of record by the end of the business day June 19.
Airline pass offered
DENVER — Frontier Airlines recently lowered the price of its “GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass” to $499 per person until May 31 or until passes run out. The pass launched in April at $999 per person.
According to a release, the pass is for unlimited travel through Sept. 30 to more than 75 international and national destinations, including Mexico, Puerto Rico and other places.
Also, pass holders can go to FlyFrontier.com until May 16 to book travel through June 8. Seats are limited, as early booking is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.