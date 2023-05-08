Unemployment down
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget announced that the not seasonally adjusted jobless rates declined in 12 Michigan regions and remained stable in five labor markets in March.
“Michigan regional labor markets recorded positive trends in March,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director of the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics, in a release. “Modest payroll job gains were observed in most metro areas over the month.”
According to the release, regional jobless rates ranged from 2.8-9.4% in March, while unemployment rate declines were 0.1-1%.
Home sales decline
WASHINGTON D.C. — Pending home sales in the United States decreased 5.2% in March, the first time since November 2022, according to the release from the National Association of Realtors.
Contract signings fell in three U.S. regions (Midwest, West and Northeast), but went up slightly in the South.
“The lack of housing inventory is a major constraint to rising sales,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun in the release. “Multiple offers are still occurring on about a third of all listings, and 28% of homes are selling above list price. Limited housing supply is simply not meeting demand nationally.”
Award nominations
LANSING — The Michigan Community Service Commission encourages Michiganders to nominate friends, family and peers for the 2023 Governor’s Service Awards.
Nominate an older adult, youth or mentor volunteer for their work during the last year. Organizations are recognized for civic engagement and businesses for maximizing employee volunteerism and corporate social responsibility programs. Awards are also given for lifetime achievement in service and giving.
Apply by June 16 at michigan.gov/governorsserviceawards.
Marinas certified
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP — Barrett Boat Works in Spring Lake, North Shore Marina in Spring Lake and The Moorings Association in New Buffalo were certified as Michigan Clean Marinas through the Michigan Clean Marina Program. These are certified through 2026.
Additionally, these marinas were recertified as Michigan Clean Marinas: Macatawa Bay Yacht Club, Pier 33 in St. Joseph and Safe Harbor Tower Marina in Douglas. These are recertified through 2028.
