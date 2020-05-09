Honor Bank processes 380 PPP loans
HONOR — Honor Bank processed 380 federal Paycheck Protection Program loans backed by the Small Business Administration. The 380 forgivable loans totaled $31.9 million, according to a release, and helped retain 4,030 local jobs. The loans became available on April 3.
The bank’s commercial lending team worked in shifts so it could process loans 24 hours a day.
“As soon as the Paycheck Protection Program was announced, we were laser-focused on working with small businesses to get funds into their hands,” Honor Bank President Norm Plumstead said in the release. “While some big banks were slow to respond to the need, Honor Bank was able to fund our first PPP loans within days of the program’s start.”
Blue Cross waives some Medicare co-pays
TRAVERSE CITY — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network of Michigan will waive cost-sharing
for Medicare Advantage members through Dec. 31 for certain specific services that enable seniors to consult
with their doctors and therapists about their health
needs, both in-person and virtually.
Members in BCBSM and BCN Medicare Advantage plans, according to a release, will be responsible for no copays, coinsurance or deductibles for three types of in-network services between May 1 and Dec. 31: In-person primary care services, behavioral health office visits and telehealth services for both medical and behavioral issues.
Some BCBSM and BCN Medicare Advantage members are covered in employer-sponsored plans, and the release stated that BCBSM will work with those customers to make decisions regarding their benefits.
