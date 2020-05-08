Resiliency Fund receives $200K grant
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect and Venture North received a $200,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation for its Regional Resiliency Fund.
The Regional Resiliency Fund grants $5,000 to small businesses in Benzie, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties.
According to a release, the Consumers Energy Foundation is donating “$1.8 million to nine organizations to provide a lifeline to small businesses across Michigan.” The charitable arm of Consumers Energy has awarded more than $3 million in grants to Michigan residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A grant application and contribution form will be available soon on the Traverse Connect website at https://traverseconnect.com/our-region/regional-resiliency-fund/.
Reopening webinar set for May 13
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Small Business Development Center and the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce present a webinar on tips for reopening restaurants.
“Revive and Thrive: Strategies for Re-Opening Your Restaurants” will be held online May 13 from 11 a.m. to noon. The event is sponsored by the Northwest Michigan Small Business Development Center, Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce and Networks Northwest.
Leading the webinar is Southwest Michigan SBDC Senior Business Consultant John Schmitt. Northwest Michigan SBDC Regional Director Annie Olds and Business Consultant Joni Krolczyk will be available for questions following the presentation.
There webinar is free, but advance registration is required at www.SBDCMichigan.org/training. More information is available at www.sbdc@networksnorthwest.org or (231) 929-5060.
