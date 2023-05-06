Potato research funded
LANSING — Researchers at Michigan State University obtained a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Funds will go toward developing and evaluating “sustainable methods of managing potato early die complex,” a disease, according to a release. Michigan is the eighth in the nation for potato production and the leader in producing potatoes for chips.
Michigan asparagus expected
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development expects Michigan asparagus in Midwest grocery stores in May.
According to a release, the state is the largest grower of the vegetable in the United States.
“As the first crop of the season, purchasing Michigan asparagus helps set a foundation of support for local farm families, grows our rural economies and works toward long-term agriculture sustainability,” said Tim Boring, MDARD director, in the release. “Buying locally grown produce reduces food miles, lowers the carbon footprint and helps maintain strong Michigan communities.”
Consumers can look for the “Product of Michigan” or “Product of the U.S.” label on the rubber band around the asparagus. Michigan asparagus season usually goes from mid-May through the end of June. For recipes and more information, go to michiganasparagus.org.
USDA offers funds
EAST LANSING — U.S. Department of Agriculture invites groups to enroll in its Agricultural Conservation Easement Program. The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service administers the program, which “provides matching funds for farmland preservation entities to purchase permanent easements,” according to a release.
Applications are due May 26. People can contact their local farmland preservation organization to enroll. The Traverse City office serves Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties and can be reached at 231-941-0951. The Bellaire office assists Antrim and Kalkaska counties and can be reached at 231-533-6450.
Forest funds available
LANSING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the American Bird Conservancy offer financial aid to forestland owners “to improve habitat for at-risk bird species and other wildlife,” according to a release.
The Improving Forest Health for At-Risk Wildlife Resources Partnership was created through the USDA Regional Conservation Partnership Program. Private forest owners in the Upper Peninsula and several northern Michigan counties (including Antrim, Alpena, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet, Kalkaska, Manistee and Wexford) are eligible for funding.
Apply through a local USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service office by May 31. Find a field office at https://bit.ly/3NyVtE6.
