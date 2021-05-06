Remote work webinar is May 11
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect’s Professional Development Webinar Series continues with a free event May 11 at noon.
“Make Remote Work Work for Your Business” will feature a presentation from Sarah Diaz of Traverse City, a remote worker for Amazon. Diaz is also a Northern Navigator through Traverse Connect’s Michigan’s Creative Coast initiative.
Register for the webinar at https://tinyurl.com/TCConnectRemoteWork.
Daifuku to build new plant
BOYNE CITY — Daifuku North America Holding Company broke ground May 3 for a new manufacturing plant in Boyne City.
The $21 million project will construct a 210,000 square feet facility on 22 acres in the Boyne City Business Park. The Jervis B. Webb Company, a subsidiary of Daifuku North America, will operate the new facility. The new building will consolidate existing plants in Harbor Springs, Pellston and Boyne City and serve as a manufacturing hib for “automatic guided vehicles and baggage handling products,” according to a release.
The new manufacturing plant is expected to be open in the second quarter of 2022. Existing employees at the three locations will work at the new location with additional new hires filling any open positions.
Jervis B. Webb builds conveyor components for systems that support airports, automotive and other industries. More information about Daikufu is available at www.daifuku.com/us.
Sam’s Club offering self-test kits
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Sam’s Club is selling BinaxNOW COVID‐19 Antigen Self Tests kits.
The rapid test kits can be purchased in store and online for just $19.88. The test kits are Flexible Spending Account and Health Savings Account eligible.
The box contains two tests. The tests “should be administered twice over three days with at least 36 hours in between,” according to a release.
Walmart also announced last week the retailer will carry this test two-pack.
Foundation funds four environmental projects
JACKSON — The Consumers Energy Foundation will provide $500,000 to four state environmental projects, two of which are in northern Michigan.
Huron Pines Resource Conservation & Development Council in Gaylord, the Au Sable Institute in Mancelona, the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy in Kalamazoo and the Bay Area Community Foundation in Bay City are the second annual recipients of the Foundation’s Planet Awards.
Huron Pines Resource Conservation & Development Council will receive $200,000 for a Protect Wild Places project. The project “will restore 5,000 acres of wildlife habitat and recreational land, and 150 miles of waterways and Great Lakes shoreline across 17 counties through online and in-person events and conservation efforts in partnership with community leaders, schools, organizations and residents,” according to the released.
The Au Sable Institute will receive $125,000. The Good Things Grow Here project will “engage local schools and mobilize 3,600 K-12 students to complete 30 habitat restoration projects in Northern Michigan by 2024,” according to the release. Each project will install 1,000 native plants for a total of 30,000 native plants over the next three years.
The Planet Awards are the first of three $500,000 allocations this year. Additional requests for proposals will be announced later in 2021.
