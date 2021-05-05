Mitchell Graphics earns awards
TRAVERSE CITY — Mitchell Graphics won six 2021 Print Excellence Awards from Graphic Media Alliance.
Mitchell Graphics has locations in Traverse City and Petoskey. Mitchell won four golds, 1 silver and 1 bronze award among printers in Michigan, Ohio and northern Kentucky in the regional competition.
The gold award winners in the regional competition are entered in an association-wide competition for Best of Category and Best of Show prizes, scheduled to be awarded at the 2021 Grand Ceremony in September.
More information on Mitchell Graphics is available at www.mitchellgraphics.com. More information on Graphic Media Alliance, which represents nearly 300 commercial printing companies and suppliers, is available at www.graphicmedia.org.
TAHRA receives EXCEL Platinum
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse Area Human Resources Association received the EXCEL Platinum Award from the Society for Human Resource Management.
The EXCEL award is presented to state councils and chapters “to recognize major accomplishments, strategic activities and tactical initiatives that elevate the HR profession,” according to a release from TAHRA.
“So much of SHRM’s positive impact on our workplaces can be traced back to the dedication of our chapters and state councils like TAHRA,” SHRM Senior Certified Professional Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. said in the release. “I’ve seen firsthand how these leaders drive meaningful changes to build workplaces where employers and employees can thrive together. The Platinum EXCEL Award not only honors TAHRA’s accomplishments in 2020, but it’s also a testament to the hard work it took to get there.”
The EXCEL Award has four levels: bronze, silver, gold and platinum. Each have different requirements to be met.
TAHRA has more than 150 members and has been active for more than 30 years. More information on the organization is available at www.tahratc.org.
Free LinkedIn webinar May 11
SOUTHFIELD — JVS Human Services will hold a free webinar May 11 at 10 a.m. to help job seekers in Michigan improve their LinkedIn profile.
The webinar is part of “The Road Ahead” programs offered by JVS Human Services to help job seekers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration is necessary for the webinar streamed on the JVS Human Services Facebook page.
The webinar is designed for those who have a LinkedIn profile and a working-knowledge of the platform. Job seekers looking for individual help with LinkedIn or their resume can contact employmenthelp@jvshumanservices.org or call (248) 233-4245.
Job fair in Bellaire May 15
BELLAIRE — More than 10 businesses are scheduled to participate in a job fair at Short’s Brewing Company in Bellaire on May 15, 9-11 a.m.
The event is hosted by the Bellaire Chamber of Commerce, Northwest Michigan Works!, Bellaire High School and Short’s.
Participating businesses include Short’s, Family Fare, Corner Bistro, Blue Pelican, Pelican’s Nest, Centennial Golf Course, Gabby’s, Terrain, Nifty Things and the Antrim County Commission on Aging.
For more information, contact the Bellaire Chamber of Commerce at (231) 533-6023 or info@bellairechamber.org.
Estate webinar set for May 18
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union and Swogger & Bruce Law Firm, P.C. are hosting a free webinar on estates at 3 p.m.
Among the topics are the difference between wills and trusts, avoiding probate court intervention and the efficient transfer of assets.
For more information or to register, visit www.tbacu.com, call (231) 946-7090 or visit https://tinyurl.com/TCWillTrust.
Dean Transportation hiring event May 5
TRAVERSE CITY — Dean Transportation will hold open interviews May 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The company is seeking qualified applicants for bus drivers, bus attendants and van drivers for special needs routes in Grand Traverse, Antrim, Benzie, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.
Immediate interviews will be conducted at the event, held at the Dean Transportation Office at 880 Parsons Road, Building #896. Immediate job offers may be made and signing bonuses of up to $750 are available for qualified candidates.
The benefits package includes paid training, flexible scheduling options and other incentives, according to a release. Call Dean Transportation at (517) 930-3607 or (231) 922-5960 or at www.deanjobs.com.
Daifuku breaks ground in Boyne City
NOVI — Daifuku North America Holding Company broke ground May 3 for a new manufacturing plant in Boyne City.
The $21 million project will construct a 210,000 square feet facility on 22 acres in the Boyne City Business Park. The Jervis B. Webb Company, a subsidiary of Daifuku North America, will operate the new facility. The new building will consolidate existing plants in Harbor Springs, Pellston and Boyne City and serve as a manufacturing hub for “automatic guided vehicles and baggage handling products,” according to a release.
The new manufacturing plant is expected to be open in the second quarter of 2022. Existing employees at the three locations will work at the new location with additional new hires filling any open positions.
Jervis B. Webb builds conveyor components for systems that support airports, automotive and other industries. More information about Daikufu is available at www.daifuku.com/us.
Sam’s Club offering self test kits
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Sam’s Club is selling BinaxNOW COVID‐19 Antigen Self Tests kits.
The rapid test kits can be purchased in stores and online for just $19.88. The test kits are Flexible Spending Account and Health Savings Account eligible.
The box contains two tests. The tests “should be administered twice over three days with at least 36 hours in between,” according to a release.
Walmart also announced last week the retailer will carry this test two-pack.
Foundation funds four environmental projects
JACKSON — The Consumers Energy Foundation will provide $500,000 to four state environmental projects, including two in northern Michigan.
Huron Pines Resource Conservation & Development Council in Gaylord, the Au Sable Institute in Mancelona, the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy in Kalamazoo and the Bay Area Community Foundation in Bay City are the second annual recipients of the Foundation’s Planet Awards.
Huron Pines Resource Conservation & Development Council will receive $200,000 for a Protect Wild Places project. The project “will restore 5,000 acres of wildlife habitat and recreational land, and 150 miles of waterways and Great Lakes shoreline across 17 counties through online and in-person events and conservation efforts in partnership with community leaders, schools, organizations and residents,” according to the released.
The Au Sable Institute will receive $125,000. The Good Things Grow Here project will “engage local schools and mobilize 3,600 K-12 students to complete 30 habitat restoration projects in Northern Michigan by 2024,” according to the release. Each project will install 1,000 native plants for a total of 30,000 native plants over the next three years.
The Planet Awards are the first of three $500,000 allocations this year. Additional requests for proposals will be announced later in 2021.
NMCAA to administer CERA program
LANSING — The COVID Emergency Rental Assistance program is being administered locally through the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency, according to a Michigan State Housing Development Authority release.
CERA may provide rental and utility assistance for eligible households.
MSHDA has an online application portal available at https://tinyurl.com/MHSDA-CERA.
Consumers Energy on Forbes list
JACKSON — Consumers Energy was named as the top utility company in the country in Forbes Magazine’s “America’s Best Employers for Diversity.”
Consumers Energy was ranked No. 22 in the overall national ranking and No. 2 in Michigan. The rankings are “based on a survey of 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees,” according to a release.
Quicken Loans was ranked No. 3 overall and No. 1 in Michigan.
Other Michigan companies on the national list (in order of ranking) included Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Michigan, Henry Ford Health System, Ally Financial, Stryker, General Motors, Bosch, Kelly, Kellogg, Dow, Ford Motor, Whirlpool, DTE Energy and Denso.
Bank announces dividend, Q1 results
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank Corporation announced a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 21 cents per share.
The corporation is the holding company of Michigan-based Independent Bank. The dividend is payable May 14 to shareholders of record on May 5.
Independent Bank also reported first quarter 2021 net income of $22 million ($1.00 per diluted share) versus net income of $4.8 million (21 cents per diluted share). A Deposit net growth of $221.2 million was also reported.
More information about the bank is available at www.IndependentBank.com.
Walmart, Sam’s offer walk-up vaccines
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Walmart and Sam’s Club will offer COVID-19 vaccines to walk-up customers and associates in all of its more than 5,100 pharmacy locations, including the 115 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Michigan.
Vaccines are being administered via both walk-up and scheduled appointments.
Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine at Walmart and Sam’s Club, visit www.corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.
DTE Energy 1Q results
DETROIT — DTE Energy reported first quarter 2021 earnings of $397 million ($2.05 per diluted share), according to a release.
The earning in the first quarter of 2020 were $340 million ($1.76 per diluted share).
Operating earnings for the first quarter of 2021 were $473 million ($2.44 per diluted share) compared with operating earnings of $320 million ($1.66 per diluted share) in 2020.
