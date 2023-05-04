Pop-up event slated
TRAVERSE CITY — The Socialite Temperance Bar — a zero-proof cocktail bar — holds a pop-up event May 6 from 5-9 p.m. at Rough Pony in the Warehouse MRKT, 144 Hall St.
Visit The Socialite’s Facebook page for more information.
Business After Hours
BRUTUS — Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce hosts Business After Hours from 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 17 at Hidden River Golf and Casting Club.
Enjoy appetizers and a cash bar at Trovato, a new restaurant. Chamber members pay $10 and others pay $15 at the door or through petoskeychamber.com.
Grants available
TRAVERSE CITY — The application period for the second round of Going Pro Talent Fund grants for Fiscal Year 2023 runs through May 24.
Employers may apply for grants that help fund training, developing and keeping current and new employees. Learn more at Michigan.gov/TalentFund.
Alliance releases report
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance released its report for the first quarter of 2023 to its member organizations.
“The Alliance hit the ground running in 2023,” said Alliance Chairperson and Charlevoix Chamber President Sarah Van Horn in a release. “Our annual Northern Michigan Policy Conference drew a record crowd of nearly 400 people and several notable speakers. We are happy to see that our state and federal officials recognize our growing presence in Lansing and Washington, D.C.”
Additionally, the alliance helped provide $15 million in investments for workforce training in Petoskey and Traverse City in February. In March, two members were appointed to statewide housing authorities by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Currently, the alliance supports funds for the Office of Rural Development’s Rural Readiness Grant Program.
Happy Hour for sale
NORTHPORT — Fischer’s Happy Hour Tavern at 7100 N. Manitou Trail has been listed for sale, according to a Facebook post. List price for the 3,198-square-foot business is $1.5 million.
“We are ready to pass the torch and support the next great thing,” the Facebook post said. “This isn’t a decision we came to lightly but the right decision for us.
“This building is literally a part of my DNA and something that our family and friends have loved and cherished and worked hard at. Whatever comes next for us and this great space just know how grateful we all are for the memories, the stories, the support and the community.”
